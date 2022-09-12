Shopping

The Best Deals at the Discover Samsung Fall Event: Save on TVs, Appliances, Galaxy Z Fold4, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung Launches QN95B 4K Neo QLED Smart TV
Samsung

The holiday season is slowly creeping up on us, and it's never too early to score a great deal on big-ticket items for your home, family, loved ones, and even yourself. Luckily, you won't have to wait until Black Friday for major savings on electronics and appliances. Right now, Samsung is hosting its Discover Samsung event with daily deals on best-selling products.

Shop Discover Samsung Deals

Now through Sunday, September 18, Samsung is offering new deals each day for 24 hours only, starting at 9 a.m. EST. Along with deals of the day, there will also be flash deals each day from 12 to 3 p.m. EST with limited inventory. Given the limited time and supplies, you'll want to act fast to score savings on kitchen appliances, smart TVs, Galaxy watches, and more. 

For one week only, you can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on Samsung's top items. Some of the best deals include $1,200 off a Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator on Monday, up to $1,000 off a QN90B Neo QLED 4k Smart TV on Tuesday, and up to $900 trade-in credit on the new Galaxy Z Fold4. Samsung is even highlighting Green Deals during the savings event so you can enjoy deep discounts on eco-conscious products.

To help you hunt down the best deals during the Discover Samsung Event, we've picked some of the top discounted products you'll want to shop the week. These deals only last 24 hours, so don't wait to save big on these best-selling items.

Monday, September 12

Galaxy Z Fold4
Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold4

Order the lightweight, durable new Galaxy Z Fold4 at Samsung and get $150 instant Samsung Credit. Plus, get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit. 

$1,920$900
WITH TRADE-IN AT SAMSUNG
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in. 

$5,000$4,300
Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Watch5 Pro

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes in a single 45mm size and is much more rugged than the regular Watch 5. It has an even larger 80-hour battery or 20 hours when using continuous GPS on a single charge. The Watch 5 Pro comes with a D-buckle sport band that’s more durable than the silicone band on the Watch 5. 

$450$210
GET $125 TRADE-IN CREDIT
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App. 

$3,399$2,199

Tuesday, September 13

55" QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Save up to $1,000 on this new smart TV, which ranges from 43 to 98 inches. Samsung notes that the 2022 version of the Neo QLED 4K TV "delivers an intensely realistic picture, even more immersive sound and a superior gaming experience." 

$1,900$1,500

Wednesday, September 14

Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,332$1,799

Thursday, September 15

49” Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor
49” Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor
Samsung
49” Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Whether you're shopping for early holiday gifts or looking to update your gaming center, this monitor provides an immersive experience with a curved display and stunning picture quality thanks to quantum mini-LED.

$2,300$1,799

Friday, September 16

6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry

Using little to no oil, you can quickly air fry your favorite foods right in your oven. The new Smart Dial simplifies oven settings in a single dial and intuitively learns based on your cooking preferences. 

$2,828$1,549

Saturday, September 17

65" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

This stylish TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

 

$3,000$2,500

Sunday, September 18

Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8

When you ourchase a Galaxy S8 during the Discover Samsung Event, you'll receive a $100 eCertificate and double memory. The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. 

$700$350
WITH TRADE-IN

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $1,300 on the New Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 at Best Buy

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs

Labor Day 2022: The Best Deals on Samsung's Frame TV to Shop Now

Samsung Labor Day Sale: Save on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Shop Labor Day Savings on Galaxy Phones

Get $200 When You Pre-Order Samsung’s Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor

The Best Laptop Deals for Back to School 2022

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Hundreds at Samsung, Walmart, and Amazon