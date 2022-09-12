The holiday season is slowly creeping up on us, and it's never too early to score a great deal on big-ticket items for your home, family, loved ones, and even yourself. Luckily, you won't have to wait until Black Friday for major savings on electronics and appliances. Right now, Samsung is hosting its Discover Samsung event with daily deals on best-selling products.

Shop Discover Samsung Deals

Now through Sunday, September 18, Samsung is offering new deals each day for 24 hours only, starting at 9 a.m. EST. Along with deals of the day, there will also be flash deals each day from 12 to 3 p.m. EST with limited inventory. Given the limited time and supplies, you'll want to act fast to score savings on kitchen appliances, smart TVs, Galaxy watches, and more.

For one week only, you can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on Samsung's top items. Some of the best deals include $1,200 off a Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator on Monday, up to $1,000 off a QN90B Neo QLED 4k Smart TV on Tuesday, and up to $900 trade-in credit on the new Galaxy Z Fold4. Samsung is even highlighting Green Deals during the savings event so you can enjoy deep discounts on eco-conscious products.

To help you hunt down the best deals during the Discover Samsung Event, we've picked some of the top discounted products you'll want to shop the week. These deals only last 24 hours, so don't wait to save big on these best-selling items.

Monday, September 12

Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Order the lightweight, durable new Galaxy Z Fold4 at Samsung and get $150 instant Samsung Credit. Plus, get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,920 $900 WITH TRADE-IN AT SAMSUNG Buy Now

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro The Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes in a single 45mm size and is much more rugged than the regular Watch 5. It has an even larger 80-hour battery or 20 hours when using continuous GPS on a single charge. The Watch 5 Pro comes with a D-buckle sport band that’s more durable than the silicone band on the Watch 5. $450 $210 GET $125 TRADE-IN CREDIT Buy Now

Tuesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 14

Thursday, September 15

Friday, September 16

Saturday, September 17

Sunday, September 18

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 When you ourchase a Galaxy S8 during the Discover Samsung Event, you'll receive a $100 eCertificate and double memory. The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $700 $350 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $1,300 on the New Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 at Best Buy

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs

Labor Day 2022: The Best Deals on Samsung's Frame TV to Shop Now

Samsung Labor Day Sale: Save on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Shop Labor Day Savings on Galaxy Phones

Get $200 When You Pre-Order Samsung’s Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor

The Best Laptop Deals for Back to School 2022

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Hundreds at Samsung, Walmart, and Amazon