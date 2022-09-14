If you're in the market to upgrade your TV to something a little more modern, Samsung is arguably the best place to start — especially with the retailer's new round of updates to its already top-rated 8K Smart TV. During this week's Discover Samsung event, Samsung is offering up to $1,500 off a powerful 8K TV. The Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV features crisp, out-of-this-world colors and vividly realistic 3D sound.

Experience depth and dimension on your screen just like you do in real life with the 2022 TV's Real Depth Enhancer. Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. This Discover Samsung TV deal is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes — with savings to match.

Samsung revamped its TV portfolio this year with the release of an updated 2022 Neo QLED 8K Smart TV — which features a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. The new models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to the retailer.

Right now, you can also save up to $1,500 on Samsung's newest 8K smart TV and experience Samsung's best picture yet.

Watch your favorite shows in out-of-this-world detail on the newest Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV's expansive Infinity Screen. Made even more brilliant by Samsung's own Mini LEDs, the TV screen has a near-invisible bezel and an Attachable Slim One Connect that keeps your cables out of sight.

Ahead, save up to $4,000 with the best Discover Samsung deals on newly upgraded Neo QLED 8K TVs — perfect for maximal viewing pleasure in any home. Plus, check out even more television discounts on the Samsung Frame TV and other 4K TVs.

RELATED CONTENT:

Discover Samsung Fall Event: Save on Phones, TVs, Appliances, and More

Save More Than $1,000 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

Save Up to $800 On the New Samsung Frame TV This Week

Save Up to $1,300 on the New Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 at Best Buy

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Hundreds at Samsung, Walmart, and Amazon

The Best Apple AirTag Deals on Amazon: Shop Holders and Accessories

Shop the Best Apple Deals: AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches & More

Best Samsung Deals: Save on Galaxy Phones, QLED TVs, Tablets and More