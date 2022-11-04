Amazon has officially kicked off Alexa's 8th Birthday Sale Event to offer members major deals ahead of Black Friday. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during Alexa's birthday celebration. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Amazon's smart home devices. To access these deals you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to try a membership to get in on these tech deals, Amazon is offering one month of Prime for only $14.99.

Historically, Amazon has used both Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices, and Alexa's Birthday Celebration Event is no different. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which Amazon device is right for you.

Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the biggest tech deals on Amazon devices below.

Best Kindle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. $190 $170 Buy Now

Best Echo Device Deals

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion. $85 $35 Buy Now

Best Fire Tablet Deals

Amazon's newest Fire 10 Tablet has enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor. You'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, and take meetings with Zoom, all from this updated Fire 10 Tablet.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet This 8" HD tablet features a fast, responsive 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and a vibrant 8" HD display. With the enhanced WiFi and 12-hour battery life, you can stream movies, watch videos, and play games. $90 $45 Buy Now

Best Fire TV Deals

Best Fire TV Streaming Devices Deals

