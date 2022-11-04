Shopping

The Best Deals on Amazon Devices: Save Big on Fire TVs, Kindles, and More During Alexa's 8th Birthday Event

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Devices 2022
Amazon

Amazon has officially kicked off Alexa's 8th Birthday Sale Event to offer members major deals ahead of Black Friday. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during Alexa's birthday celebration. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank. 

For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Amazon's smart home devices. To access these deals you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to try a membership to get in on these tech deals, Amazon is offering one month of Prime for only $14.99. 

Historically, Amazon has used both Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices, and Alexa's Birthday Celebration Event is no different. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which Amazon device is right for you. 

Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the biggest tech deals on Amazon devices below.

Best Kindle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings.

$190$170
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle

Get more with the Kindle Signature Edition: this has everything the Kindle Paperwhite does, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, 32 GB storage, wifi, without ads, & comes with an Amazon Leather Cover.

$260$240

Best Echo Device Deals

Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5

Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.

$85$35
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
Amazon
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker

Amazon's most compact smart speaker, the Echo Dot 3rd Gen fits perfectly into small spaces with richer and louder sound. 

$40$20

Best Fire Tablet Deals

Amazon's newest Fire 10 Tablet has enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor. You'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, and take meetings with Zoom, all from this updated Fire 10 Tablet. 

Fire HD 10 Tablet
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet

After downloading apps like Zoom and Microsoft Office, you can get so much work done with the Fire HD 10 Tablet. 

$150$75
Fire HD 8 Tablet
Fire HD 8 Tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 8 Tablet

This 8" HD tablet features a fast, responsive 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and a vibrant 8" HD display. With the enhanced WiFi and 12-hour battery life, you can stream movies, watch videos, and play games. 

$90$45
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Fire HD 8 Kids tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

The Fire HD 8 tablet is built to withstand the not-so-gentle hands of a kid. It comes with a sturdy kid-proof case in either blue, pink, or purple.

$140$70

Best Fire TV Deals

Toshiba 50" Class C350 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV
Toshiba 50" Class C350 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Toshiba 50" Class C350 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV

The Toshiba Fire TV easily brings live TV and your favorite streaming channels, like Amazon Prime Video, to your screen. The Dolby Vision HDR and Regza Engine 4K upgrade your sound and picture quality to new and exciting levels.

$430$300
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"

This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.

$510$400
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series
Amazon
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa

If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience. 

$760$720
50" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
55" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
50" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full Fire HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

$400$250
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services. 

$170$80

Best Fire TV Streaming Devices Deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device

Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick. 

$50$25

