Shopping

The Best Deals on Amazon Devices: Save on Kindles, Fire TVs and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kindle Paperwhite Deal
Amazon

Among the thousands of discounts at Amazon, you can always count on the retailer to have Amazon device deals worth shopping. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs and Ring Security Cameras, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank. 

Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices, and Amazon deals are no different. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which Amazon device is right for you. 

Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a video doorbell, we’ve rounded up the biggest tech deals on Amazon devices below.

Best Kindle Bundle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter. 

$195$170
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle

Get more with the Kindle Signature Edition: this has everything the Kindle Paperwhite does, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, 32 GB storage, wifi, without ads, & comes with an Amazon Leather Cover.

$267$240

Best Ring Home Security Deals

Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired

The 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.

$65$39

Best Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 55"
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 55"

This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.

$560$470
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series
Amazon
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa

If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience. 

$760$600

Best Fire TV Streaming Device Deals

Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube

Amazon's hands-free entertainment Fire TV cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience.

$140$125
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Max

This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K.

$55$40
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device

Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick. 

$50$35

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Samsung's Best Super Bowl TV Deals Before The Big Game

Apple AirTags Are Back In Stock Just in Time for Your Next Trip

Shop the 14 Best Electric Candle Warmers on Amazon

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

The Best Streaming Deals: Save 50% on Sling TV to Watch The Super Bowl

The 18 Best Clothing Deals to Shop from Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale

Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware and Kitchen Essentials

The Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

The 20 Best Leggings for Women to Wear for Any Activity

 