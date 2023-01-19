The Best Deals on Amazon Devices: Save on Kindles, Fire TVs and More
Among the thousands of discounts at Amazon, you can always count on the retailer to have Amazon device deals worth shopping. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs and Ring Security Cameras, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.
Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices, and Amazon deals are no different. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which Amazon device is right for you.
Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a video doorbell, we’ve rounded up the biggest tech deals on Amazon devices below.
Best Kindle Bundle Deals
The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter.
Get more with the Kindle Signature Edition: this has everything the Kindle Paperwhite does, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, 32 GB storage, wifi, without ads, & comes with an Amazon Leather Cover.
Best Ring Home Security Deals
The 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.
Best Amazon Fire TV Deals
This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience.
Best Fire TV Streaming Device Deals
Amazon's hands-free entertainment Fire TV cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K.
Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick.
