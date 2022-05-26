Shopping

The Best Deals on Rugs at Wayfair's Epic Memorial Day Sale

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Reserve Area Rug in Black/Off White
Wayfair

Hardwood floors may look great, but they can also leave you (and your toes) cold. The solution? A cozy rug! Not only can a statement rug warm up your living room, bedroom or nursery, but they can also add an extra flair of style to any room. And, we've found lots of deals on stylish, cozy rugs that you can buy today at Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

Pile height, size and style are all good factors to consider when you're shopping for a new rug. For a high traffic area like an entryway, you may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug. Whereas, when looking for a rug to place in your reading nook, you might want to opt for an extra-cozy, high-pile rug. The size you choose may depend on the size of your room, and what furniture pieces you intend to place on top of your new rug. Whatever your preferences are, Wayfair is filled with area rugs on sale for up to 70% off for Memorial Day weekend.

Below are some of the most stylish rugs on sale at Wayfair. These affordable rugs fit within boho, modern, Scandinavian and other design schemes. Whether you're looking for a runner, a round rug or a classic rectangular rug, there's something here for you.

Darryll Geometric Shag Area Rug in White
Darryll Geometric Shag Area Rug in White
Wayfair
Darryll Geometric Shag Area Rug in White

This geometric shag rug will look great in any room. 

$30FROM $19
Shamiera Handmade Jute/Sisal Area Rug in Natural
Shamiera Handmade Jute/Sisal Area Rug in Natural
Wayfair
Shamiera Handmade Jute/Sisal Area Rug in Natural

A natural jute area rug adds a summery, boho vibe. 

$43FROM $32
Crook Oriental Flatweave Area Rug in Bright Red/Wheat/Grass-Green
Crook Oriental Flatweave Area Rug in Bright Red/Wheat/Grass-Green
Wayfair
Crook Oriental Flatweave Area Rug in Bright Red/Wheat/Grass-Green

Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug. 

$65FROM $26
Reserve Area Rug in Black/Off White
Reserve Area Rug in Black/Off White
Wayfair
Reserve Area Rug in Black/Off White

We love the tassel detail on this graphic high-pile rug. 

$34FROM $30
Corum Abstract Area Rug
Corum abstract area rug
Wayfair
Corum Abstract Area Rug

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, and 11 total sizes. Choose from eight colors.

$120FROM $64
Mercedes Chevron Area Rug
Mercedes Chevron area rug
Wayfair
Mercedes Chevron Area Rug

Pictured above in a nursery, this boho-area, medium-pile rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in six rectangular and runner sizes. It comes in pink, blue, orange and gold.

$221FROM $73
Ilka Shag Area Rug
Ilka shag area rug
Wayfair
Ilka Shag Area Rug

Get the Scandinavian look with this white, faux-sheepskin area rug. This cozy, high-pile rug is machine washable. It comes in one size: 3-by-5 feet. 

$179$102
Elara Abstract Area Rug
Elara abstract area rug
Wayfair
Elara Abstract Area Rug

This abstract, blue-and-gray area rug has a splatter motif. Find it in 34 different sizes. It's billed as stain-resistant and non-shedding. 

$48FROM $40
Von Chevron Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Von chevron indoor/outdoor area rug
Wayfair
Von Chevron Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

This blue-and-white, stain-resistant rug works both indoors and outdoors. It has a chevron print, and comes in six rectangular and runner sizes.

$87FROM $49
Antonije Shag Area Rug
Antonije shag area rug
Wayfair
Antonije Shag Area Rug

Cozy up on this gray shag area rug available in two rectangular sizes. It also has a sponge interlayer for extra comfort. 

$47FROM $44
Behan Striped Area Rug
Behan striped area rug
Wayfair
Behan Striped Area Rug

This low-pile rug has subtle off-white and light-blue stripes that offer a beachy feel. It also comes in a gray-and-tan hue. Find it in three rectangular sizes.

$145FROM $56

