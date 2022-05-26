The Best Deals on Rugs at Wayfair's Epic Memorial Day Sale

Hardwood floors may look great, but they can also leave you (and your toes) cold. The solution? A cozy rug! Not only can a statement rug warm up your living room, bedroom or nursery, but they can also add an extra flair of style to any room. And, we've found lots of deals on stylish, cozy rugs that you can buy today at Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale.

Pile height, size and style are all good factors to consider when you're shopping for a new rug. For a high traffic area like an entryway, you may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug. Whereas, when looking for a rug to place in your reading nook, you might want to opt for an extra-cozy, high-pile rug. The size you choose may depend on the size of your room, and what furniture pieces you intend to place on top of your new rug. Whatever your preferences are, Wayfair is filled with area rugs on sale for up to 70% off for Memorial Day weekend.

Below are some of the most stylish rugs on sale at Wayfair. These affordable rugs fit within boho, modern, Scandinavian and other design schemes. Whether you're looking for a runner, a round rug or a classic rectangular rug, there's something here for you.

Mercedes Chevron Area Rug Wayfair Mercedes Chevron Area Rug Pictured above in a nursery, this boho-area, medium-pile rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in six rectangular and runner sizes. It comes in pink, blue, orange and gold. $221 FROM $73 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 80% on Furniture and Decor

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales to Refresh Your Home

Best Buy's Memorial Day Appliance Sale: Top Deals to Shop This Weekend

The Best Portable AC Units to Beat the Summer Heat in Your Home

The 30 Best Memorial Day Sales Happening Right Now