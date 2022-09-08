The Sephora Labor Day Sale has been extended with must-have makeup and skin care up to 50% off. For a limited time, you can save on beauty products from Sunday Riley, Biossance, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and more. If you're running low on your beauty staples, you'll want to check out the Sephora Labor Day Sale, which includes go-to items that are rarely marked down.

Shop the Sephora Sale

Fall is right around the corner, so now's the time to stock up on hydrating moisturizers for your once sunkissed skin. Sephora also has autumn-approved shades of makeup from Too Faced palettes to Fenty eyeshadows. The best part is you can score all these amazing beauty steals for up to half off.

In addition to major discounts on some of the best beauty products Sephora has to offer, you can also get free shipping on your order when you use code FREESHIP. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Sephora Labor Day Sale.

Biossance The Sunshine Set Sephora Biossance The Sunshine Set This Reese Witherspoon favorite includes Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen, and Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm. All full-sized and you get a travel case on top of that. $116 $59 Buy Now

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Sephora Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ If you struggle with dry skin or are trying to keep your skin supple and glowing during the transition from summer to fall, Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ will hydrate and soften your skin. $45 $41 Buy Now

