You're probably prepping for spring cleaning right now. Reorganizing your home office can be a hassle, but also rewarding. If you've been working from home since the start of this pandemic, you probably know by now what works for your home workspace and what definitely doesn't. And if you have a small home office or workspace, you might need to downsize your desk.

Whether you've been making your bed your makeshift desk for the last couple of years or you just have a small area to fit your workspace in your home or apartment, there are plenty of affordable small desks. You might think that you're limited to a boring tiny desk if you work from a small office, but you'd be wrong. From floating desks, desks with wheels, corner desks and even floating L-shaped desks, there are actually a lot of different computer desk options for small workspaces and home offices.

You might want to transform your home office into a makeshift workout studio when you aren't on the clock. Or maybe you use your laptop nearly every day, and you need a dedicated writing nook to craft your emails. Thankfully, manufacturers have gotten really crafty when it comes to making unique and inexpensive desks for small spaces.

To help save you the time and effort of scouring multiple stores for the perfect desk, we've put together a list of some of the best desks for small workspaces, including floating desks, desks on wheels, standing desks, stationary desks, corners desks and some desks that combine a couple of categories.

All the desks we've put together in this round-up are less than $100, so you can save some money to update the rest of your home office space like your monitor or tablet. Shop ET's picks for the best small desks for home offices and tight workspaces below.

Floating Desks

Yeah Depot L-Shaped Desk with Bookcase Walmart Yeah Depot L-Shaped Desk with Bookcase This floating desk is truly unique. Not only is it mounted to a wall, but when unfolded it transforms into a small L-shaped desk. Plus, it comes with a lot of built-in storage shelves to organize your notebooks and other home office essentials. $86 Buy Now

Stationary Desks

Payakumbuh Reversible L-Shape Desk Wayfair Payakumbuh Reversible L-Shape Desk This L-shaped desk is scratch-proof and waterproof, so you don't have to worry too much whenever you're shuffling through your pile of notebooks. Since L-shaped desks are typically really large and bulky, this thin L-shaped computer desk is perfect for a small home office. $124 $86 Buy Now

Mainstays Hairpin Writing Desk Walmart Mainstays Hairpin Writing Desk This 40" W x 20" D x 31" H desk is the perfect match for anyone who loves the minimalist aesthetic. The hairpin desk comes with two cubbies to keep your desktop organized and clutter-free. The gold-tinted metal legs also add a bit of color to your workspace. $89 Buy Now

ErgoDesign Desk Wayfair ErgoDesign Desk Not only is this desk perfect for small spaces and offices, it's foldable. Whenever you need a bit more floor space, simply put away your laptop and fold this desk away and out of sight. $96 Buy Now

Steelside Grace Desk Wayfair Steelside Grace Desk The waterproof and scuff-resistant Grace Desk by Steelside has built-in grooves to hold up your phone or tablet. The X-shape design makes it a sturdy desk to hold all your work essentials for the day. Plus, it has a couple of side pockets to store any notebooks or stationary tools. $103 $94 Buy Now

SHW Trestle Home Office Computer Desk Amazon SHW Trestle Home Office Computer Desk This narrow computer or laptop desk is the perfect size for a hallway or the side of your bed. It comes with two shelves to keep your computer tower off the ground. Otherwise, you can use them as storage shelves, or you can use them to decorate your workstation. $100 $60 Buy Now

Urban Outfitters 2-Tier Folding Desk Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters 2-Tier Folding Desk This folding desk can make the perfect writing desk for you to brainstorm ideas before a meeting. This desk also has a floating second tier to keep all your desk decorations organized. $99 Buy Now

Desks with Wheels

Inbox Zero Forward Height Adjustable Desk Wayfair Inbox Zero Forward Height Adjustable Desk Rolling desks were made for small home offices and workspaces. Just roll this to the next room whenever your housemates are being too noisy, or wheel it into a storage closet when you've clocked out for the day. $70 $65 Buy Now

Mind Reader Rolling Adjustable Height Wood and Steel Desk Bed Bath and Beyond Mind Reader Rolling Adjustable Height Wood and Steel Desk Rolling and adjustable desks are perfect for any home office or small workspace because you can constantly change up the layout of your office. The author of this article owns this desk and can attest that it's the perfect height for rolling over a queen size bed -- which is great for those days you just want to stay in bed and work. $92 Buy Now

Corner Desks

PayLessHere Corner Computer Desk Amazon PayLessHere Corner Computer Desk This corner desk comes with a shelf for your computer tower and another shelf that you can use for some storage space. We love that this corner desk is multi-faceted. Just add a desk lamp and your laptop, and you're ready to start working. $81 $61 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales Happening Right Now

This Instant Pot Dutch Oven Combo From Amazon Is Finally On Sale

Sans Co-Founders Share Must-Haves for At-Home Offices

All 4 Apple AirPods Are Already On Sale for Presidents Day 2022

Best Early Presidents Day Appliance Sales to Shop Right Now

The Best Presidents Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now