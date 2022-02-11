Shopping

The Best Desks for Your Home Office and Small Workspace: Corner Desks, Floating Desks and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Desks for Home Office and Small Workspaces
You're probably prepping for spring cleaning right now. Reorganizing your home office can be a hassle, but also rewarding. If you've been working from home since the start of this pandemic, you probably know by now what works for your home workspace and what definitely doesn't. And if you have a small home office or workspace, you might need to downsize your desk. 

Whether you've been making your bed your makeshift desk for the last couple of years or you just have a small area to fit your workspace in your home or apartment, there are plenty of affordable small desks. You might think that you're limited to a boring tiny desk if you work from a small office, but you'd be wrong. From floating desks, desks with wheels, corner desks and even floating L-shaped desks, there are actually a lot of different computer desk options for small workspaces and home offices.

You might want to transform your home office into a makeshift workout studio when you aren't on the clock. Or maybe you use your laptop nearly every day, and you need a dedicated writing nook to craft your emails. Thankfully, manufacturers have gotten really crafty when it comes to making unique and inexpensive desks for small spaces.

To help save you the time and effort of scouring multiple stores for the perfect desk, we've put together a list of some of the best desks for small workspaces, including floating desks, desks on wheels, standing desks, stationary desks, corners desks and some desks that combine a couple of categories. 

All the desks we've put together in this round-up are less than $100, so you can save some money to update the rest of your home office space like your monitor or tablet. Shop ET's picks for the best small desks for home offices and tight workspaces below.

Floating Desks

Yu Yusing Wall Mounted Computer Desk With Storage for Home Office
Yu Yusing Wall Mounted Computer Desk with Storage for Home Office
Amazon
Yu Yusing Wall Mounted Computer Desk With Storage for Home Office
Floating desks are the perfect way to transform a small space into your personal home office. After all, you just need a bit of free wall space.
$80
iTopRoad Wall Mounted Floating Laptop Desk and Writing Desk
iTopRoad Wall Mounted Floating Computer and Writing Desk
Walmart
iTopRoad Wall Mounted Floating Laptop Desk and Writing Desk
This folding computer and writing desk is perfect for small spaces. Mount it on a wall and it looks like a simple storage space, but you can fold down the desk portion whenever you need to type up a new email. 
$89$57
Yeah Depot L-Shaped Desk with Bookcase
Yeah Depot L-Shaped Desk with Bookcase
Walmart
Yeah Depot L-Shaped Desk with Bookcase
This floating desk is truly unique. Not only is it mounted to a wall, but when unfolded it transforms into a small L-shaped desk. Plus, it comes with a lot of built-in storage shelves to organize your notebooks and other home office essentials. 
$86

Stationary Desks

Payakumbuh Reversible L-Shape Desk
Payakumbuh Reversible L-Shape Desk
Wayfair
Payakumbuh Reversible L-Shape Desk
This L-shaped desk is scratch-proof and waterproof, so you don't have to worry too much whenever you're shuffling through your pile of notebooks. Since L-shaped desks are typically really large and bulky, this thin L-shaped computer desk is perfect for a small home office.
$124$86
Mainstays Hairpin Writing Desk
Mainstays Hairpin Writing Desk on Walmart
Walmart
Mainstays Hairpin Writing Desk
This 40" W x 20" D x 31" H desk is the perfect match for anyone who loves the minimalist aesthetic. The hairpin desk comes with two cubbies to keep your desktop organized and clutter-free. The gold-tinted metal legs also add a bit of color to your workspace.
$89
ErgoDesign Desk
ErgoDesign Desk on Wayfair
Wayfair
ErgoDesign Desk
Not only is this desk perfect for small spaces and offices, it's foldable. Whenever you need a bit more floor space, simply put away your laptop and fold this desk away and out of sight. 
$96
Steelside Grace Desk
Steelside Grace Desk on Wayfair
Wayfair
Steelside Grace Desk
The waterproof and scuff-resistant Grace Desk by Steelside has built-in grooves to hold up your phone or tablet. The X-shape design makes it a sturdy desk to hold all your work essentials for the day. Plus, it has a couple of side pockets to store any notebooks or stationary tools. 
$103$94
SHW Trestle Home Office Computer Desk
SHW Trestle Home Office Computer Desk on Amazon
Amazon
SHW Trestle Home Office Computer Desk
This narrow computer or laptop desk is the perfect size for a hallway or the side of your bed. It comes with two shelves to keep your computer tower off the ground. Otherwise, you can use them as storage shelves, or you can use them to decorate your workstation. 
$100$60
Urban Outfitters 2-Tier Folding Desk
Urban Outfitters 2-Tier Folding Desk
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters 2-Tier Folding Desk
This folding desk can make the perfect writing desk for you to brainstorm ideas before a meeting. This desk also has a floating second tier to keep all your desk decorations organized. 
$99
OneSpace Rectangular Black Computer Desk with Keyboard Tray
OneSpace Rectangular Computer Desk with Keyboard Tray on The Home Depot
The Home Depot
OneSpace Rectangular Black Computer Desk with Keyboard Tray
This computer desk comes with a full-sized keyboard tray, so you can store your external keyboard and mouse. The desk is small enough to place in your living room or anywhere else you want to revamp into your home office. 
$53
4NM Small Folding Desk No-Assembly
4NM Small Folding Desk No-Assembly on Amazon
Amazon
4NM Small Folding Desk No-Assembly
This simple folding desk is great because you can fold it away when you don't need it. Its simple design allows you to pair nearly any chair with this desk. 
$88

Desks with Wheels

Inbox Zero Forward Height Adjustable Desk
Inbox Zero Forward Height Adjustable Desk on Wayfair
Wayfair
Inbox Zero Forward Height Adjustable Desk
Rolling desks were made for small home offices and workspaces. Just roll this to the next room whenever your housemates are being too noisy, or wheel it into a storage closet when you've clocked out for the day.
$70$65
Mind Reader Rolling Adjustable Height Wood and Steel Desk
Mind Reader Rolling Adjustable Height Wood and Steel Desk at Bey Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Mind Reader Rolling Adjustable Height Wood and Steel Desk
Rolling and adjustable desks are perfect for any home office or small workspace because you can constantly change up the layout of your office. The author of this article owns this desk and can attest that it's the perfect height for rolling over a queen size bed -- which is great for those days you just want to stay in bed and work.
$92
Mind Reader Sitting/Standing Desk With Wheels in Pink
Mind Reading Sitting/Standing Desk with Wheels in Pink
Bed Bath and Beyond
Mind Reader Sitting/Standing Desk With Wheels in Pink
The versatile home office desk can transform into a comfortable standing or sitting position. The small 27-inch wide desk has a spot just for your computer tower, monitor and your keyboard. You can also adjust the tilt on the keyboard tray to transform this into a laptop-compatible desk. 
$80
Seville Classics Mobile Height Adjustable Computer Workstation
Seville Classics Mobile Height Adjustable Computer Workstation
Amazon
Seville Classics Mobile Height Adjustable Computer Workstation
You can use this portable laptop desk practically anywhere. It fits a laptop perfectly, so you don't have to worry about your laptop overheating on your lap as you work.
$50

Corner Desks

Sygoer Corner Computer Desk for Small Spaces and Home Office
Saygoer Corner Computer Desk for Small Spaces and Home Office
Amazon
Sygoer Corner Computer Desk for Small Spaces and Home Office
A corner desk makes the perfect workstation. After all, the corners of your room are pretty limited in terms of decor and functionality. So, why not turn the corner of your bedroom into your home office?
$57
PayLessHere Corner Computer Desk
PayLessHere corner computer desk
Amazon
PayLessHere Corner Computer Desk
This corner desk comes with a shelf for your computer tower and another shelf that you can use for some storage space. We love that this corner desk is multi-faceted. Just add a desk lamp and your laptop, and you're ready to start working.
$81$61

