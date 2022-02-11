The Best Desks for Your Home Office and Small Workspace: Corner Desks, Floating Desks and More
You're probably prepping for spring cleaning right now. Reorganizing your home office can be a hassle, but also rewarding. If you've been working from home since the start of this pandemic, you probably know by now what works for your home workspace and what definitely doesn't. And if you have a small home office or workspace, you might need to downsize your desk.
Whether you've been making your bed your makeshift desk for the last couple of years or you just have a small area to fit your workspace in your home or apartment, there are plenty of affordable small desks. You might think that you're limited to a boring tiny desk if you work from a small office, but you'd be wrong. From floating desks, desks with wheels, corner desks and even floating L-shaped desks, there are actually a lot of different computer desk options for small workspaces and home offices.
You might want to transform your home office into a makeshift workout studio when you aren't on the clock. Or maybe you use your laptop nearly every day, and you need a dedicated writing nook to craft your emails. Thankfully, manufacturers have gotten really crafty when it comes to making unique and inexpensive desks for small spaces.
To help save you the time and effort of scouring multiple stores for the perfect desk, we've put together a list of some of the best desks for small workspaces, including floating desks, desks on wheels, standing desks, stationary desks, corners desks and some desks that combine a couple of categories.
All the desks we've put together in this round-up are less than $100, so you can save some money to update the rest of your home office space like your monitor or tablet. Shop ET's picks for the best small desks for home offices and tight workspaces below.
Floating Desks
Stationary Desks
Desks with Wheels
Corner Desks
