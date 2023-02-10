With gas prices staying high and the spring season on its way, electric bikes are an increasing a popular option of getting around this year. For everyday commutes, your e-bike should be reliable, powerful, and sturdy. If you've been wanting to try an electric bike, the new year is the perfect time to make the switch — especially with the best e-bike deals available now.

The SWFT ZIP e-bike is on sale ahead of Presidents' Day. Not only can you travel up to 37 miles on a single charge of your detachable, rechargeable battery, but the e-bike can also reach up to a 19.8 mph maximum speed. During Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale, the SWFT ZIP e-bike is $200 off, bringing the all-time low price down to $1,300. To help you save money on gas, the SWFT ZIP is an eco-friendly way to travel in 2023.

SWFT ZIP e-bike Best Buy SWFT ZIP e-bike Wherever you’re headed, the SWFT ZIP will get you there with style and safety. Typical e-bikes go 20 to 30 mph, but the SWFT ZIP can trek for up to 37 miles per charge. $1,500 $1,300 Shop Now

From folding e-bikes and commuter e-bikes to city e-bikes and mountain e-bikes, there is a wide range of options to cycle everywhere with ease. Whether you want to avoid the high gas prices or you're just looking for an emissions-free way to travel, check out more of the best e-bike deals available below. There are even cheap electric bikes under $1,000 like the SWFT FLEET e-bike.

SWFT FLEET e-bike Best Buy SWFT FLEET e-bike The FLEET’s throttle reaches speeds up to 19.8mph and you can ride up to 37.2 miles on a single battery charge. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

SWFT VOLT e-bike Best Buy SWFT VOLT e-bike Fully charge your ride in just 6 hours with a built-in 36V 10Ah lithium-ion battery that powers your ride without weighing you down. The VOLT’s throttle reaches speeds up to 19.8mph. $900 $765 Shop Now

Aventon Aventure Step-Over Ebike Best Buy Aventon Aventure Step-Over Ebike As beautifully elegant as it is rugged the Aventure is Aventon's most powerful and versatile ebike. With a front suspension fork, fat tires, and exceptional handling you can ride comfortably across whichever terrain you choose. $2,000 $1,500 Shop Now

Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike Best Buy Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. $660 $639 Shop Now

We've also scoured the internet to find more of the best electric bikes (or electric scooter). If you are heading to class or the office and are looking for an electric mountain bike, a top-rated electric skateboard, or one of the best fat tire electric bikes on the market, we've gathered some of the best options to explore this year.

The Best Electric Bikes to Shop in 2023

SUPER73-S2 Super73 SUPER73-S2 Super73's best-selling S2 bike comes pre-programmed in the Class-2 mode, which allows you to ride up to 20mph. You can also access Class-1, Class-3, and unlock Off-Road mode to reach up to 28mph. The removable battery is easily chargeable at home or work. $3,295 Shop Now

Charge Bikes City Electric Bike Charge Bikes Charge Bikes City Electric Bike The City Electric Bike from Charge Bikes won the 2021 Bike Award, and it also has some favorable reviews from Forbes and Fast Company. This electric bike can travel up to 50 miles. Thanks to the thumb throttle on the handlebar, riding through the city is even easier. Some other cool features to note are the folding pedals, removable (and locking battery), rear LED lights and folding handlebars. $1,799 Shop Now

Ride1Up 700 Series Electric Bike Ride1Up Ride1Up 700 Series Electric Bike This Ride1Up electric bike takes a regular bike to the next level with its 28 MPH pedal assist (so you don't have to do all the work when you're traveling). The battery life on this model can last 30 to 50 miles on a single charge, depending on the terrain, speed and other factors. $1,695 $1,495 Shop Now

Lectric Bikes XP Strep-Thru 2.0 E-Bike Lectric Bikes Lectric Bikes XP Strep-Thru 2.0 E-Bike Lecture Bikes were voted the most popular e-bikes in America. Seeing as the XP Strep-Thru 2.0 has over 2,000 five-star reviews, that's a well-deserved award. All Lecture Bikes are considered fat tire e-bikes, which make them great for navigating slopes, rough terrains and debris. Another nifty feature is that you can fold the XP Step-Thru 2.0 whenever you need to navigate a tight space or stow it away. In addition to its accolades, this fat tire bike is one of the most affordable electric bike options on our list. $1,099 $999 Shop Now

Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter Amazon Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter The Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter is a great way to exercise your core muscles while you travel. With a max speed of 12.5 MPH, this electric scooter is ideal for leisurely travel or traveling short distances. The fat tire system on this Segway model allows you to travel on nearly any terrain (even rough ones). While you can use your knees to balance and steer this device, you can also use the remote control, handles or joystick. $900 Shop Now

Skatebolt Tornado II Electric Skateboard Amazon Skatebolt Tornado II Electric Skateboard Looking for an electric vehicle that's a bit more lightweight than an electric bike or scooter? An electric skateboard might be the ideal fit for you. The Skatebolt Tornado II goes up to 26 MPH and can travel up to 24 miles on a full charge, so it's a good fit for anyone who lives in or near a city. With 4 different speed modes, you can rely on this skateboard to get you to all your destinations quickly. $479 Shop Now

