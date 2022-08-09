Shopping

The Best E-Bike Deals: Save Up to $400 at Rad Power Bikes' Biggest Sale of the Year

By Wesley Horvath‍
College students are heading back to school soon, some for the first time. With gas prices staying high, parents may want to check out electric bikes, which are predicted to be popular on campuses this year. To help you save money on gas, Rad Power Bikes is running its biggest sale of the season — offering up to $400 off bestselling e-bikes. 

Now through August 29, you can ride away with summer’s biggest e-bike deals. Seattle-based Rad Power Bikes makes some of the most reliable, comfortable, and stylish electric bikes. They feature a 750-watt hub motor, hydraulic disc brakes, and auto-activated lights to make your commute better. 

Included in the sale is the RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike, which comes with a pre-installed passenger package for taking a friend along for the ride with you. All of Rad Power Bikes' electric bikes are fully customizable from frame type to on-bike storage and other accessories like mirrors. 

Built for everyday errands and fun, the RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike features a 7-speed drivetrain and rugged front suspension to power through rough terrain when needed. You can also adjust the saddle to align with the passenger seat for moped-style seating.

$1,899$1,699

Whether you want to avoid the high gas prices or you're just looking for an emissions-free way to travel, check out more of the best e-bike deals from the Rad Power Bikes sale below. There are even cheap electric bikes under $1,000 like the RadMission Electric Hybrid Bike

This award-winning commuter e-bike is built to handle your everyday. Complete with a step-thru frame and 45+ miles per charge, the bike also features brake light functionality activated any time the brakes are applied.

$1,599$1,399
The adjustable seat on the Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 2 allows you to adjust the riding mode for this e-bike. Ride it like a moped, adjust the seat to turn into a cargo-carrying bicycle (which is perfect for running errands) or turn it into a traditional bike for some extra exercise. Plus, the Rad Power Bike has over 300 different accessories for all of its electric bikes, so you can add on extra storage baskets or even another seat for a passenger. 

$1,499$1,299
Built with Rad Power Bikes' flagship fat tire, the RadRover 6 Plus powers through all types of weather and terrain, with the technology and design to make it your best e-bike ride yet. The 750W geared hub motor delivers enhanced hill-climbing capabilities, so you can take on daunting inclines with more power - even at lower speeds.

$1,999$1,599

We've also scoured the internet to find more of the best electric bikes (or electric scooter). If you are looking for an electric mountain bike, a top-rated electric skateboard, or one of the best fat tire electric bikes on the market, we've gathered some of the best options to explore this year. 

The Best Electric Bikes to Shop in 2022

Super73's best-selling S2 bike comes pre-programmed in the Class-2 mode, which allows you to ride up to 20mph. You can also access Class-1, Class-3, and unlock Off-Road mode to reach up to 28mph. The removable battery is easily chargeable at home or work. 

$2,995
The City Electric Bike from Charge Bikes won the 2021 Bike Award, and it also has some favorable reviews from Forbes and Fast Company. This electric bike can travel up to 50 miles. Thanks to the thumb throttle on the handlebar, riding through the city is even easier. Some other cool features to note are the folding pedals, removable (and locking battery), rear LED lights and folding handlebars.

$1,799
The Santa Cruz Nomad Carbon CC X01 Eagle Mountain Bike is the perfect choice for anyone who seriously loves hiking and climbing. The suspension linkage on this electric mountain bike keeps your pedaling steady, even when the ground beneath you isn't level. The long-lasting battery life is built for lengthy hikes, and the chainstay helps create steady traction, so you don't lose your balance while riding up or down steep slopes.

$9,049
To prevent overheating and other issues, this Segway electric scooter has an adjustable disc brake cable. It also has a dual brake system, which includes an electric rear and mechanical brakes so you can also stop even if the battery runs out of power. 

$800
The Amalfi Coastal Electric E-Bike is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery, so you can get to your destinations even faster. Combined with its LED display screen and lightweight frame, this e-bike puts safety and portability first. 

$2,499
This Ride1Up electric bike takes a regular bike to the next level with its 28 MPH pedal assist (so you don't have to do all the work when you're traveling). The battery life on this model can last 30 to 50 miles on a single charge, depending on the terrain, speed and other factors. 

$1,695
Lecture Bikes were voted the most popular e-bikes in America. Seeing as the XP Strep-Thru 2.0 has over 2,000 five-star reviews, that's a well-deserved award. All Lecture Bikes are considered fat tire e-bikes, which make them great for navigating slopes, rough terrains and debris. Another nifty feature is that you can fold the XP Step-Thru 2.0 whenever you need to navigate a tight space or stow it away. In addition to its accolades, this fat tire bike is one of the most affordable electric bike options on our list.

$1,099$999
The Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter is a great way to exercise your core muscles while you travel. With a max speed of 12.5 MPH, this electric scooter is ideal for leisurely travel or traveling short distances. The fat tire system on this Segway model allows you to travel on nearly any terrain (even rough ones). While you can use your knees to balance and steer this device, you can also use the remote control, handles or joystick. 

$900$757
WITH COUPON
Looking for an electric vehicle that's a bit more lightweight than an electric bike or scooter? An electric skateboard might be the ideal fit for you. The Skatebolt Tornado II goes up to 26 MPH and can travel up to 24 miles on a full charge, so it's a good fit for anyone who lives in or near a city. With 4 different speed modes, you can rely on this skateboard to get you to all your destinations quickly. 

$479

