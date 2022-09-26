Rad Power Bikes is celebrating its 500,000th rider with an epic e-bike sale. Now through Tuesday, September 27, save up to $400 across Rad Power Bikes' selection of e-bikes. With gas prices staying high, you want to check out electric bikes, which are increasing in popularity this year. To help you save money on gas, Seattle-based Rad Power Bikes makes some of the most reliable, comfortable, and stylish electric bikes.

Shop the E-Bike Sale

Rad Power Bikes' models feature a 750-watt hub motor, hydraulic disc brakes, and auto-activated lights to make your commute better. Included in the Half-Million Milestone Sale is the RadRover 6 Plus, which is the brand's flagship model that combines durability and agility into one irresistible ride. Down $400 from its regular $1,999 price, this e-bike features a 750W motor that can carry 275 pounds at a time. There’s also a 45-mile range which pairs with fat tires to take on adventures big and small.

RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike Built with Rad Power Bikes' flagship fat tire, the RadRover 6 Plus powers through all types of weather and terrain, with the technology and design to make it your best e-bike ride yet. The 750W geared hub motor delivers enhanced hill-climbing capabilities, so you can take on daunting inclines with more power - even at lower speeds. $1,999 $1,599 Buy Now

Whether you want to avoid the high gas prices or you're just looking for an emissions-free way to travel, check out more of the best e-bike deals from the Rad Power Bikes sale below. There are even cheap electric bikes under $1,000 like the RadMission Electric Hybrid Bike.

RadRunner2 Electric Utility Bike Rad Power Bikes RadRunner2 Electric Utility Bike The adjustable seat on the Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 2 allows you to adjust the riding mode for this e-bike. Ride it like a moped, adjust the seat to turn into a cargo-carrying bicycle (which is perfect for running errands) or turn it into a traditional bike for some extra exercise. Plus, the Rad Power Bike has over 300 different accessories for all of its electric bikes, so you can add on extra storage baskets or even another seat for a passenger. $1,499 $1,299 Buy Now

We've also scoured the internet to find more of the best electric bikes (or electric scooter). If you are heading to class or the office and are looking for an electric mountain bike, a top-rated electric skateboard, or one of the best fat tire electric bikes on the market, we've gathered some of the best options to explore this year.

The Best Electric Bikes to Shop in 2022

SUPER73-S2 Super73 SUPER73-S2 Super73's best-selling S2 bike comes pre-programmed in the Class-2 mode, which allows you to ride up to 20mph. You can also access Class-1, Class-3, and unlock Off-Road mode to reach up to 28mph. The removable battery is easily chargeable at home or work. $2,995 Buy Now

Charge Bikes City Electric Bike Charge Bikes Charge Bikes City Electric Bike The City Electric Bike from Charge Bikes won the 2021 Bike Award, and it also has some favorable reviews from Forbes and Fast Company. This electric bike can travel up to 50 miles. Thanks to the thumb throttle on the handlebar, riding through the city is even easier. Some other cool features to note are the folding pedals, removable (and locking battery), rear LED lights and folding handlebars. $1,799 Buy Now

Santa Cruz Nomad Carbon CC X01 Eagle Mountain Bike Back Country Santa Cruz Nomad Carbon CC X01 Eagle Mountain Bike The Santa Cruz Nomad Carbon CC X01 Eagle Mountain Bike is the perfect choice for anyone who seriously loves hiking and climbing. The suspension linkage on this electric mountain bike keeps your pedaling steady, even when the ground beneath you isn't level. The long-lasting battery life is built for lengthy hikes, and the chainstay helps create steady traction, so you don't lose your balance while riding up or down steep slopes. $9,049 Buy Now

Amalfi Coastal Electric E-Bike Amalfi Bikes Amalfi Coastal Electric E-Bike The Amalfi Coastal Electric E-Bike is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery, so you can get to your destinations even faster. Combined with its LED display screen and lightweight frame, this e-bike puts safety and portability first. $2,499 Buy Now

Ride1Up 700 Series Electric Bike Ride1Up Ride1Up 700 Series Electric Bike This Ride1Up electric bike takes a regular bike to the next level with its 28 MPH pedal assist (so you don't have to do all the work when you're traveling). The battery life on this model can last 30 to 50 miles on a single charge, depending on the terrain, speed and other factors. $1,695 Buy Now

Lectric Bikes XP Strep-Thru 2.0 E-Bike Lectric Bikes Lectric Bikes XP Strep-Thru 2.0 E-Bike Lecture Bikes were voted the most popular e-bikes in America. Seeing as the XP Strep-Thru 2.0 has over 2,000 five-star reviews, that's a well-deserved award. All Lecture Bikes are considered fat tire e-bikes, which make them great for navigating slopes, rough terrains and debris. Another nifty feature is that you can fold the XP Step-Thru 2.0 whenever you need to navigate a tight space or stow it away. In addition to its accolades, this fat tire bike is one of the most affordable electric bike options on our list. $1,099 $999 Buy Now

Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter Amazon Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter The Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter is a great way to exercise your core muscles while you travel. With a max speed of 12.5 MPH, this electric scooter is ideal for leisurely travel or traveling short distances. The fat tire system on this Segway model allows you to travel on nearly any terrain (even rough ones). While you can use your knees to balance and steer this device, you can also use the remote control, handles or joystick. $900 $757 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Skatebolt Tornado II Electric Skateboard Amazon Skatebolt Tornado II Electric Skateboard Looking for an electric vehicle that's a bit more lightweight than an electric bike or scooter? An electric skateboard might be the ideal fit for you. The Skatebolt Tornado II goes up to 26 MPH and can travel up to 24 miles on a full charge, so it's a good fit for anyone who lives in or near a city. With 4 different speed modes, you can rely on this skateboard to get you to all your destinations quickly. $479 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Save Money on Gas at Exxon and Mobil Stations with Walmart+

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Shop Savings on Galaxy S22, Z Fold3 and More

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

The 16 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans and Shorts for Summer 2022

The 18 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon

Echelon Exercise Bike Sale: The Best Deals on Peloton Alternatives