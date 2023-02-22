With gas prices staying high and the spring season on its way, electric bikes are a popular option for getting around town this year. For everyday commutes, your e-bike should be reliable, powerful, and sturdy. If you've been wanting to try a compact and convenient electric bike, the start of spring is the perfect time to make the switch — especially with the best e-bike deals available now.

E-bikes can be a little pricey, so we've found the best discounts available now at Amazon and Best Buy. Save hundreds on environmentally friendly electric bikes — starting at $440.

From folding e-bikes and commuter e-bikes to city e-bikes and mountain e-bikes, there is a wide range of options to cycle everywhere with ease. Whether you want to save money on gas or you're just looking for an emissions-free way to travel, check out more of the best e-bike deals available below. There are even cheap electric bikes under $1,000 like the SWFT VOLT e-bike.

Best E-Bike Deals Available Now

Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike Amazon Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike Ride up to 40 miles per charge and reach a top speed of 28 miles per hour. This e-bike offers strong climbing and acceleration capabilities, plus the anti-theft lock and Waterproof mode keeps your bike protected. $1,599 $1,219 Shop Now

Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike Amazon Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike The powerful 750W high-speed BAFANG brushless motor provides this electric bike a max speed up to 28 mph. Ride on all terrains with 80Nm of torque and switch from pure electric mode to pedal-assist mode and classic bike mode. $1,799 $1,299 Shop Now

SWFT VOLT e-bike Best Buy SWFT VOLT e-bike Fully charge your ride in just 6 hours with a built-in 36V 10Ah lithium-ion battery that powers your ride without weighing you down. The VOLT’s throttle reaches speeds up to 19.8mph. $900 $765 Shop Now

Aventon Aventure Step-Over Ebike Best Buy Aventon Aventure Step-Over Ebike As beautifully elegant as it is rugged the Aventure is Aventon's most powerful and versatile ebike. With a front suspension fork, fat tires, and exceptional handling you can ride comfortably across whichever terrain you choose. $2,000 $1,500 Shop Now

Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike Best Buy Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. $660 $639 Shop Now

We've also scoured the internet to find more of the best electric bikes (or electric scooter). If you are heading to class or the office and are looking for an electric mountain bike, a top-rated electric skateboard, or one of the best fat tire electric bikes on the market, we've gathered some of the best options to explore this year.

SUPER73-S2 Super73 SUPER73-S2 Super73's best-selling S2 bike comes pre-programmed in the Class-2 mode, which allows you to ride up to 20mph. You can also access Class-1, Class-3, and unlock Off-Road mode to reach up to 28mph. The removable battery is easily chargeable at home or work. $3,295 Shop Now

Charge Bikes City Electric Bike Charge Bikes Charge Bikes City Electric Bike The City Electric Bike from Charge Bikes won the 2021 Bike Award, and it also has some favorable reviews from Forbes and Fast Company. This electric bike can travel up to 50 miles. Thanks to the thumb throttle on the handlebar, riding through the city is even easier. Some other cool features to note are the folding pedals, removable (and locking battery), rear LED lights and folding handlebars. $1,799 Shop Now

Lectric Bikes XP Strep-Thru 2.0 E-Bike Lectric Bikes Lectric Bikes XP Strep-Thru 2.0 E-Bike Lecture Bikes were voted the most popular e-bikes in America. Seeing as the XP Strep-Thru 2.0 has over 2,000 five-star reviews, that's a well-deserved award. All Lecture Bikes are considered fat tire e-bikes, which make them great for navigating slopes, rough terrains and debris. Another nifty feature is that you can fold the XP Step-Thru 2.0 whenever you need to navigate a tight space or stow it away. In addition to its accolades, this fat tire bike is one of the most affordable electric bike options on our list. $1,099 $999 Shop Now

Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter Amazon Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter The Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter is a great way to exercise your core muscles while you travel. With a max speed of 12.5 MPH, this electric scooter is ideal for leisurely travel or traveling short distances. The fat tire system on this Segway model allows you to travel on nearly any terrain (even rough ones). While you can use your knees to balance and steer this device, you can also use the remote control, handles or joystick. $900 Shop Now

Skatebolt Tornado II Electric Skateboard Amazon Skatebolt Tornado II Electric Skateboard Looking for an electric vehicle that's a bit more lightweight than an electric bike or scooter? An electric skateboard might be the ideal fit for you. The Skatebolt Tornado II goes up to 26 MPH and can travel up to 24 miles on a full charge, so it's a good fit for anyone who lives in or near a city. With 4 different speed modes, you can rely on this skateboard to get you to all your destinations quickly. $479 Shop Now

