The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save on Best-Selling Sneakers Starting at $23

Skechers
Skechers
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:12 AM PDT, October 31, 2023

Score the best early Amazon Black Friday deals on Skechers running and walking sneakers for the whole family.

With fall officially in full swing and Black Friday on its way, there's no better time than now to upgrade your sneakers for the season. Luckily, there are currently tons of incredible early Amazon Black Friday deals on beloved Skechers sneakers to help you score a new pair of running and walking shoes.

Skechers shoes are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and so much more. From cozy slip-ons to classic lace-ups, you'll find a plethora of options that will seamlessly elevate your fall wardrobe, all available at Black Friday-level prices. 

Whether you need comfortable sneakers with a relaxed fit for your morning commute or you need running shoes to get moving at the gym, you can get all your shoe shopping done at a fraction of the cost with Amazon's early Black Friday deals. Check out the best early deals on Skechers for men, women, and kids. 

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Skechers Shoes for Women

Skechers Women's Summits Sneaker

Skechers Women's Summits Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Summits Sneaker

A slip-on bungee closure makes these sneakers easy to get on and off.

$59 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Run 7.0-Driven Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Run 7.0-Driven Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Run 7.0-Driven Sneaker

Crafted with a mesh upper and a molded heel counter, these shoes will stabilize your feet when you're ready to work out or go for a walk. 

$90 $72

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$55 $40

Shop Now

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

The Skechers Bobs B Cute shoe offers a seamless blend of style and comfort. Additionally, for every purchase from the BOBS collection, a donation is made to help support animals in need.

$45 $25

Shop Now

Skechers Max Cushioning Elite

Skechers Max Cushioning Elite
Amazon

Skechers Max Cushioning Elite

Embark on fall runs in the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite Sneaker, engineered with an OrthoLite comfort foam insole layer that delivers exceptional breathability.

$100 $73

Shop Now

Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins - Relish

Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins - Relish
Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins - Relish

The Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins, featuring an air-cooled memory foam footbed, not only deliver comfort but also offer additional support for lengthy walks. 

$70 $39

Shop Now

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$43 $23

Shop Now

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Skechers Shoes for Men

Skechers Men's Moreno

Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon

Skechers Men's Moreno

We love this Skechers brand new men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller. 

$65 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

The Amazon's Choice for Men's Skechers provides a 2-inch heel and cushioned support.

$70 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon

Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 

$70 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

A sporty yet polished Skechers footwear favorite for any guy. These sneakers feature an Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole. 

$73 $46

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Go Max Clinched

Skechers Men's Go Max Clinched
Amazon

Skechers Men's Go Max Clinched

With its textured fabric upper and high-rebound cushioning, the Skechers Go Max Clinched Sneakers offer a casual style that complements any outfit. 

$55 $41

Shop Now

 The Best Early Black FridayDeals on Skechers Shoes for Kids

Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker

These adorable slip-on sneakers are designed with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, making them the perfect comfort shoe for school and play. 

$57 $48

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker

These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  

$45 $37

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Skech Fast Ice Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Skech Fast Ice Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Skech Fast Ice Sneaker

With their shock-absorbing translucent midsole and flexible traction translucent outsole, these vibrant sneakers are the perfect choice for your young adventurer. 

$45 $34

Shop Now

Skechers Girl's Litebeams Shoes

Skechers Girl's Litebeams Shoes
Amazon

Skechers Girl's Litebeams Shoes

These ombre slip-on sporty sneaker boasts a soft satin mesh and synthetic fabric upper, complete with a multi-color light-up midsole.

$53 $37

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

