Amazon kicked off tons of deals on Amazon Devices ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. This year's massive two-day shopping event will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Already, Amazon has launched incredible deals on Amazon device favorites like the Echo devices, Fire TV Sticks, Blink cameras, and Fire TVs. The major discounts on Amazon devices will run until the largest shopping day kicks off, but get your orders before popular products sell out.

The Best Deals on Amazon Fire TVs

The Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Devices

Fire TV Stick Lite HD Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite HD Amazon’s competing entry-level streaming device, the Fire TV Stick Lite, plugs directly into an HDMI port on the back or side of your TV. The 4.7-star-rated Fire TV Stick Lite features Amazon's Alexa so you easily search and launch shows across multiple apps. $50 $30 Buy Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers. $150 $120 Buy Now

The Best Deals on Amazon Smart Home Devices

Amazon recently released their new Fire 7 Tablet for pre-order with new features and updates. With an enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, take meetings with Zoom all from this updated Fire 7 Tablet.

