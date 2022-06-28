Shopping

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Devices: Sales on Fire TVs, Blink Cameras and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Devices
Amazon

Amazon kicked off tons of deals on Amazon Devices ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. This year's massive two-day shopping event will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Already, Amazon has launched incredible deals on Amazon device favorites like the Echo devices, Fire TV Sticks, Blink cameras, and Fire TVs. The major discounts on Amazon devices will run until the largest shopping day kicks off, but get your orders before popular products sell out. 

Amazon's early Prime Day deals are here just in time for some summer tech upgrades. Ahead, shop the best deals on Amazon devices and 4K TVs.

The Best Deals on Amazon Fire TVs

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"

This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.

$510$340
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series
Amazon
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa

If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience. 

$830$500
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
55" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full Fire HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

$480$320
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services. 

$170$90

The Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Devices

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device

Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick. 

$60$50
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Max

This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K.

$75$55
Fire TV Stick Lite HD
Fire TV Stick Lite HD
Amazon
Fire TV Stick Lite HD

Amazon’s competing entry-level streaming device, the Fire TV Stick Lite, plugs directly into an HDMI port on the back or side of your TV. The 4.7-star-rated Fire TV Stick Lite features Amazon's Alexa so you easily search and launch shows across multiple apps. 

$50$30
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers.

$150$120

The Best Deals on Amazon Smart Home Devices

Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5

Save 25% when you buy this bundle with the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5. 

$335$250
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2
Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2

Add the sync model to your video doorbell for a more comprehensive security system. The sync saves all its footage, so you can browse through hours of clips with ease.

$100$85
Blink Outdoor – 2 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Blink Outdoor – 2 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Outdoor – 2 Camera Kit with Blink Mini

Save $35 on this security bundle with 2 Blink Outdoor camera and a Blink Mini, which is an indoor, plug-in security camera with 1080 HD video, motion detection and two way audio.

$215$180

Amazon recently released their new Fire 7 Tablet for pre-order with new features and updates. With an enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, take meetings with Zoom all from this updated Fire 7 Tablet. 

Fire 7 Tablet
Fire 7 Tablet
Amazon
Fire 7 Tablet

$75$60

