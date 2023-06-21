Summer is here which means Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11 and 12, and with anticipation for great Prime Day sales, Amazon has released early deals on select items, including TVs.

Amazon is offering up huge TV savings right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, including some early access sales. Whether you want a better TV setup for watching the FIFA Women's World Cup or looking to get a at-home movie theatre experience, Amazon has a wide selection of TV deals on top-rated models.

With up to 75% off select models, Samsung, Sony, LG , and Amazon Fire TVs are on sale at at some of their lowest prices of the year.

Amazon's top early Prime Day sales include the art-inspired Frame TV and intensely cinematic Samsung QN85B Series TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.

We've sorted through all the discounts on Amazon and found the 13 best TV deals to shop today. Ahead, check out all of Amazon's best early Prime Day 2023 TV deals available now.

Best Early Prime Day Samsung TV Deals

Best Early Prime Day Sony TV Deals

Best Early Prime Day LG TV Deals

Best Early Prime Day Amazon Fire TV Deals

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

