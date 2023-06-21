Shopping

The Best Early Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon to Shop Today: Save Hundreds on Samsung, Sony, LG and 4K Fire TVs

By Wesley Horvath
TV Deals at Amazon
Samsung

Summer is here which means Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11 and 12, and with anticipation for great Prime Day sales, Amazon has released early deals on select items, including TVs.

Amazon is offering up huge TV savings right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, including some early access sales. Whether you want a better TV setup for watching the FIFA Women's World Cup or looking to get a at-home movie theatre experience, Amazon has a wide selection of TV deals on top-rated models.

Shop Amazon's TV Deal

With up to 75% off select models, Samsung, Sony, LG , and Amazon Fire TVs are on sale at at some of their lowest prices of the year.

Amazon's top early Prime Day sales include the art-inspired Frame TV and intensely cinematic Samsung QN85B Series TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.

We've sorted through all the discounts on Amazon and found the 13 best TV deals to shop today. Ahead, check out all of Amazon's best early Prime Day 2023 TV deals available now.

Best Early Prime Day Samsung TV Deals

55" Samsung The Frame TV
55" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon
55" Samsung The Frame TV

Save on every size of the Frame TV and enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV. 

$1,498$1,298
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes your content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.

$1,577$1,488
Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED
SAMSUNG 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED
Amazon
Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED

Elevate your movie experience with this 86-inches of crisp crystal clear display on this Samsung tv. 

$1,698$1,598
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series
Amazon
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series

Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.

$1,100$978
Samsung 55" Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series Smart TV
Samsung 55" Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series Smart TV

The Samsung Class Curved UHD Smart TV features a sleek curved design to provide an immersive viewing experience, and it's $100 off the list price.

$600$498

Best Early Prime Day Sony TV Deals

Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

This 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. 

$1,300$898
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.

$900$798
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

For gamers, this Sony TV's input lag is as low as 8.5ms and the BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming, one of the best early deals.

$3,200$2,678

Best Early Prime Day LG TV Deals

LG 55-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
LG 55-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV, AI-Powered 4K
Amazon
LG 55-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

Experience extra savings with 90 days of Amazon Music free with purchase on this early Prime Day deal.

$480$370
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
Amazon
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV

Experience amazing 4K viewing with this LG B2 OLED TV, $100 off the list price. Stay fully immersed with this early Prime Day deal, as it has an incredible 120Hz refresh rate and feel the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for an unrivaled visual experience. 

$1097$997

Best Early Prime Day Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K

Save an incredible 75% on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. With 4K entertainment, the movie scenes will be jumping off the screens.

$400$100
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
Amazon
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series

With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions. 

$250$190
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K TV
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K TV

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision features Hands-free TV with Alexa. Not to mention its built-in microphones to help you turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote and stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes.

$1,100$900
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch

Get 35% off this Amazon Fire TV with an Amazon Prime membership. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.

$200$130

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

