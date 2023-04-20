The Best Early Wayfair Way Day Deals on Rugs You Can Shop Right Now
Ahead of Way Day 2023, Wayfair has started slashing prices on furniture and home decor, including rugs for every room in your house. Hardwood floors may look great, but they can also leave you and your toes cold. A cozy rug can not only warm up and soften your living room, bedroom or nursery, but it can also add an extra touch of style to any room.
Way Day is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27, but because Wayfair loves to dish out the savings, you can save up to 50% on more than 300 rugs today with Wayfair's early Way Day deals.
Pile height, size and color are all good factors to consider when you're shopping for a new rug. For a high traffic area like an entryway, you may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug. Whereas, when looking for a rug to place in a low traffic guest room or home office, you might want to opt for an extra-cozy, high-pile rug. Whatever your preferences are, the early Wayfair Way Day sale is filled with indoor and outdoor rugs of every size to bring that finishing touch to your space.
Below are some of the most stylish rug deals to shop ahead of Way Day. From boho to modern, Scandinavian and other design schemes, these top-rated area rugs are marked down by hundreds of dollars right now.
A natural jute area rug adds a summery, boho vibe. The woven rug also comes in a variety of colors.
This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes.
Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug.
We love the tassel detail on this graphic high-pile rug.
This geometric shag rug that comes in numerous sizes and shapes will look great in any room.
This boho-area, medium-pile rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in five rectangular and runner sizes.
Get the Scandinavian look with this white, faux-sheepskin area rug. This cozy, high-pile rug is machine washable. It comes in one size: 3-by-5 feet.
This abstract, blue-and-gray area rug has a splatter motif. Find it in 34 different sizes. It's billed as stain-resistant and non-shedding.
This blue-and-white, stain-resistant rug works both indoors and outdoors. It has a chevron print, and comes in six rectangular and runner sizes.
This low-pile rug has subtle off-white and light-blue stripes that offer a beachy feel. It also comes in a gray-and-tan hue. Find it in four rectangular sizes.
