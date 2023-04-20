Shopping

The Best Early Wayfair Way Day Deals on Rugs You Can Shop Right Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Way Day Rug Deals
Ahead of Way Day 2023, Wayfair has started slashing prices on furniture and home decor, including rugs for every room in your house. Hardwood floors may look great, but they can also leave you and your toes cold. A cozy rug can not only warm up and soften your living room, bedroom or nursery, but it can also add an extra touch of style to any room.

Way Day is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27, but because Wayfair loves to dish out the savings, you can save up to 50% on more than 300 rugs today with Wayfair's early Way Day deals.

Shop Wayfair Rug Deals

Pile height, size and color are all good factors to consider when you're shopping for a new rug. For a high traffic area like an entryway, you may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug. Whereas, when looking for a rug to place in a low traffic guest room or home office, you might want to opt for an extra-cozy, high-pile rug. Whatever your preferences are, the early Wayfair Way Day sale is filled with indoor and outdoor rugs of every size to bring that finishing touch to your space.

Below are some of the most stylish rug deals to shop ahead of Way Day. From boho to modern, Scandinavian and other design schemes, these top-rated area rugs are marked down by hundreds of dollars right now.

Highland Dunes Pollux Handmade Jute Natural Rug
Wayfair
Highland Dunes Pollux Handmade Jute Natural Rug

A natural jute area rug adds a summery, boho vibe. The woven rug also comes in a variety of colors. 

$44$34
Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug
Wayfair
Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes. 

$265$133
Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Wayfair
Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug. 

$56$29
AllModern Reserve Moroccan Shag Area Rug
Wayfair
AllModern Reserve Moroccan Shag Area Rug

We love the tassel detail on this graphic high-pile rug. 

$34$30
House of Hamptons Darryll Geometric Shag Area Rug
Wayfair
House of Hamptons Darryll Geometric Shag Area Rug

This geometric shag rug that comes in numerous sizes and shapes will look great in any room. 

$655$386
George Oliver Magallanes Contemporary Chevron Power Loom Rug
Wayfair
George Oliver Magallanes Contemporary Chevron Power Loom Rug

This boho-area, medium-pile rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in five rectangular and runner sizes. 

$187$96
Everly Quinn Ilka Faux Fur Rug
Wayfair
Everly Quinn Ilka Faux Fur Rug

Get the Scandinavian look with this white, faux-sheepskin area rug. This cozy, high-pile rug is machine washable. It comes in one size: 3-by-5 feet. 

$179$125
17 Stories Elara Performance Rug
Wayfair
17 Stories Elara Performance Rug

This abstract, blue-and-gray area rug has a splatter motif. Find it in 34 different sizes. It's billed as stain-resistant and non-shedding. 

$432$290
Steelside Von Tribal Southwestern Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Wayfair
Steelside Von Tribal Southwestern Indoor/Outdoor Rug

This blue-and-white, stain-resistant rug works both indoors and outdoors. It has a chevron print, and comes in six rectangular and runner sizes.

$240$140
Beachcrest Home Behan Striped Area Rug
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Behan Striped Area Rug

This low-pile rug has subtle off-white and light-blue stripes that offer a beachy feel. It also comes in a gray-and-tan hue. Find it in four rectangular sizes.

$295$170

