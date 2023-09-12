From daily commutes to running errands around town, electric bikes are becoming more and more popular. While e-bikes can seriously change your life for the better, they can be expensive. Luckily, Amazon has plenty of electric bikes right now with popular models available for just $400.

Electric bike sales have soared in recent years due to their speed, reliability, and convenience of getting you wherever you need to go, without leaving you feeling exhausted by the time you arrive. These include folding e-bikes and commuter e-bikes, city e-bikes and mountain e-bikes, so there is a wide range of options to cycle everywhere with ease. Some even include a pedal assist mode for an easier ride.

Whether you want to save money on gas or are just looking for an environmentally-friendly way to travel, we've scoped out the best e-bike you can shop on Amazon. Fast and compact, these electric bikes are great options for commuters, college students, and really anyone who prefers to get around without a car.

The Best E-Bike Deals of 2023

Jasion EB5 Electric Bike Amazon Jasion EB5 Electric Bike The Jasion EB5 electric bike is the perfect choice for those looking to make their daily commutes easier and more efficient. It has a top speed of 20 mph and a range of up to 40 miles on a single charge, allowing you to travel around the city with ease. $800 $380 Shop Now

Ancheer 500W Electric Bike Amazon Ancheer 500W Electric Bike Reaching speeds of up to 20 mph and travel up to 40 miles on a single charge, this Ancheer e-bike is one of the most affordable options. With the combination of 21 speed gearing, 500W 5 levels pedal assistance and throttle to ride uphill will be no issue at all. $509 $400 Shop Now

SWFT BMX eBike Amazon SWFT BMX eBike This quick-handling and rugged BMX-style e-bike has a durable low frame, front and rear footpegs, and gives you the power you need when you’re on the go or hopping curbs to get where you're going faster. $1,000 Shop Now

Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike Amazon Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike The powerful 750W high-speed BAFANG brushless motor provides this electric bike with a max speed of up to 28 mph. Ride on all terrains with 80Nm of torque and switch from pure electric mode to pedal-assist mode and classic bike mode. $1,799 $1,079 Shop Now

Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike Amazon Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike Ride up to 40 miles per charge and reach a top speed of 28 miles per hour. This e-bike offers strong climbing and acceleration capabilities, plus the anti-theft lock and waterproof mode keep your bike protected. $1,299 $1,099 Shop Now

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike Amazon Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. $659 $480 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: