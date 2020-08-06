The Best Face Mask For Exercising
Cities across the country are beginning to mandate wearing face masks in public, as summer temperatures are rising. We've culled our massive list of face mask styles for the best face masks to breathe and exercise in through the summer to get you through the warmer months safely and comfortably.
According to sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder and sweating -- aka participating in typical summer activities or exercising. When choosing the best mask for summer, exercise or working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.
Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks for exercise to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases.
Many retailers have started offering personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.
Below, ET Style's pick of the best face masks for exercising that you can shop online right now.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.
