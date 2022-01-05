Shopping

The Best Face Masks for Exercising in 2022 -- KN95, Athleta, Lululemon, Reebok and More

By ETonline Staff
While 2022 is here, the changes brought forth by the pandemic look like they'll still be sticking around for a while longer. Local governments across the country are modifying COVID-19 restrictions. The Omicron variant has created a surge in hospitalizations and infections, and many cities are once again issuing mask mandates in public and encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated. With cooler temperatures still around you'll need the best face mask for the cold weather as well as to protect yourself and those around you from the virus. We've whittled down our massive list of face mask styles for the best breathable masks to exercise in to get you through your run or workout safely and comfortably through 2022 and beyond.

According to the sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating. When choosing the best mask for working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.

Other retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks with matching outfits. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, ET Style's picks for the best face masks for exercising that will help you stay active (and safe) in the New Year.

Cloth Masks

Reebok Face Covers 3-Pack
Face Covers 3-Pack
Reebok
Reebok Face Covers 3-Pack
Add the Reebok Face Covers, made from soft, breathable fabric, to your daily workout routine. 
$20 FOR 3
Lululemon Ear Loop Face Mask 3 Pack
Lululemon Ear Loop Face Mask 3 Pack
Lululemon
Lululemon Ear Loop Face Mask 3 Pack
Made from sweat-wicking fabric with stretch and shape retention, this face mask is perfect for everyday wear thanks to the soft, adjustable ear loops with cord locks. Available as a three-pack in nine different colorway sets
$38
Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack)
Mindful Masks (2-Pack)
Onzie
Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack)
Made from up-cycled materials, the Onzie Mindful Masks are quick-drying, stretchy and comfortable. Proceeds will benefit healthcare workers through a donation to the Center For Disaster Philanthropy.
$24$12
Traveleisure Face Mask
TRAVLEISURE FACE MASKS
Amazon
Traveleisure Face Mask
A lightweight face mask perfect for traveling, running errands and exercising. This breathable Traveleisure Face Mask has 3,500 reviews and is the adjustable face mask you need.
$10
Carbon38 The Mask Kit
Carbon38 Mask Kit
Carbon38
Carbon38 The Mask Kit
Carbon38's mask kit includes two masks, featuring a multi-layered filtration system, made from fast-drying antibacterial fabric that keeps you cool while working out. The brand is donating 15% of the mask kit profit to Girls Inc. 
$8 FOR 2
Athleta Activate Face Mask 2 Pack
Athleta Activate Face Mask 2 Pack
Athleta
Athleta Activate Face Mask 2 Pack
Designed for an active lifestyle, the adjustable Athleta Activate Face Mask is made from performance-driven TurboDry fabric and has a moldable fit plus soft knit ear loops that are comfortable for all-day wear.
$30$15
Under Armour UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
Under Armour
Under Armour UA Sportsmask
Made for athletes, the durable UA Sportsmask is soft but structured and secure but not tight. Plus, according to Under Armour, rain rolls right off it. Get 2 for $25, while supplies last.
$25

Disposable Masks

Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks
Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
These KN95 face masks from Bona Fide Face Masks provide 95% or greater filtration of particles like bacteria, viruses, pollution particles, and pollen, etc. They're made of multiple filtration layers of polypropylene and electrostatic cotton, they come in both ear loop and headband models.
$10 FOR 10
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
According to the brand, these masks are intended to help limit irritants like pollen and haze.
$17$6
ApePal 30PCS 5-Layer Disposable KN95 Face Masks
ApePal 30PCS 5-Layer Disposable KN95 Face Masks
Amazon
ApePal 30PCS 5-Layer Disposable KN95 Face Masks
These highly rated white, gray and black KN95 masks come in a pack of 30.
$37
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
Walmart
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
This mask is built with four layers for extra protection and extra comfort. 
$19$10

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

