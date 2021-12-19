While 2022 is right around the corner, the changes brought forth by the pandemic look like they'll still be sticking around in the New Year. Local governments across the country are modifying COVID-19 restrictions. The Omicron variant has created a surge in hospitalizations and infections, and many cities are once again issuing mask mandates in public and encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated. With cooler temperatures still around you'll need the best face mask for the cold weather as well as to protect yourself and those around you from the Delta variant. We've whittled down our massive list of face mask styles for the best breathable masks to exercise in to get you through your run or workout safely and comfortably through 2022 and beyond.

According to the sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating. When choosing the best mask for working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.

Other retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks with matching outfits. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, ET Style's picks of the best face masks for exercising that will help you stay active (and safe) in the New Year.

Traveleisure Face Mask Amazon Traveleisure Face Mask A lightweight face mask perfect for traveling, running errands and exercising. This breathable Traveleisure Face Mask has 3,500 reviews and is the adjustable face mask you need. $10 Buy Now

Under Armour UA Sportsmask Under Armour Under Armour UA Sportsmask Made for athletes, the durable UA Sportsmask is soft but structured and secure but not tight. Plus, according to Under Armour, rain rolls right off it. Get 2 for $25, while supplies last. $25 AT UNDER ARMOUR Buy Now

Carbon38 The Mask Kit Carbon38 Carbon38 The Mask Kit Carbon38's mask kit includes two masks, featuring a multi-layered filtration system, made from fast-drying antibacterial fabric that keeps you cool while working out. The brand is donating 15% of the mask kit profit to Girls Inc. $8 FOR 2 AT CARBON38 Buy Now

Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Made from up-cycled materials, the Onzie Mindful Masks are quick-drying, stretchy and comfortable. Proceeds will benefit healthcare workers through a donation to the Center For Disaster Philanthropy. $12 FOR 2 AT ONZIE Buy Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Masks for Travel

Best Face Masks for Winter

Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online

Best Face Masks for Kids for Holiday and Everyday Wear

Athleta Face Mask Sale: Save Up To Up To 60% Off Face Masks

Lululemon Face Masks With Adjustable Straps Are Back in Stock

The Best Face Masks for Double Masking

Amazon's Best Reusable Face Masks Under $5

Shop Celebs' Favorite Face Masks On Sale -- In Tons of Cute Colors

Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!

Shop Face Masks From Jessica Alba's Honest Company

Back to School: Best Adjustable Face Masks for Kids