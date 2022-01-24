While 2022 is here, the changes brought forth by the pandemic look like they'll still be sticking around for a while longer. The Omicron variant has created a surge in hospitalizations and infections, and many communities are once again issuing mask mandates in public and encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated. With cooler temperatures you'll need the best face mask for the cold weather as well as to protect yourself and those around you from the virus. We've whittled down our massive list of face mask styles for the best breathable masks to exercise in to get you through your run or workout safely and comfortably through 2022 and beyond.

According to the sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating. When choosing the best mask for working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

A lot of people are opting for N95, KN95 and KF94 masks for exercise while others use cloth masks and save the heavy duty masks for big crowds. Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.

Other retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks with matching outfits. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, ET Style's picks for the best face masks for exercising that will help you stay active (and safe) in the New Year.

N95, KN95 and KN94 Masks

HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators Amazon HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators We love the breathability of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. $77 $67 Buy Now

Harley Commodity N95 Masks Bona Fide Harley Commodity N95 Masks N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.) $110 $45 FOR 20 Buy Now

Cloth Masks

Under Armour UA Sportsmask Under Armour Under Armour UA Sportsmask Made for athletes, the durable UA Sportsmask is soft but structured and secure but not tight. Plus, according to Under Armour, rain rolls right off it. Get 2 for $25, while supplies last. $25 Buy Now

Traveleisure Face Mask Amazon Traveleisure Face Mask A lightweight face mask perfect for traveling, running errands and exercising. This breathable Traveleisure Face Mask has over 3,600 reviews and is the adjustable face mask you need. $10 Buy Now

Carbon38 The Mask Kit Carbon38 Carbon38 The Mask Kit Carbon38's mask kit includes two masks, featuring a multi-layered filtration system, made from fast-drying antibacterial fabric that keeps you cool while working out. The brand is donating 15% of the mask kit profit to Girls Inc. $8 FOR 2 Buy Now

