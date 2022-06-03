The Best Face Masks for Flights and Public Transportation This Summer
Despite a federal court decision overturning the federal mask mandate in April 2022 and the TSA no longer requiring masks on flights, the CDC recommends that all travelers age two or older wear a mask during public transit. With different coronavirus variants still prevalent, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden Administration believe that masks are necessary to protect public health.
Summer is time time for much-needed getaways and if you have upcoming travel plans to get out of town, you may still want a face covering for extra protection. Since every country has different COVID-19 restrictions, travelers are questioning what they need to go abroad. Regardless of vax status, opting for a more "protective" disposable mask like a N95 mask, KN95 mask or KF94 mask could help prevent you from getting COVID while traveling.
To help you find the most flight-friendly face masks, ET has pulled together some of the best options below.
This KN95 face mask from MASKC is in high demand -- celebs like Jennifer Garner and J.Lo wear them -- most are sold out, but you can still get this pack of 25.
Snug, comfy and colorful, this KN95 face mask helps protect against respiratory droplets when you're out and about.
According to the Bona Fide Masks website, the Powecom KN95 mask provides 95% or greater filtration of particles like bacteria, viruses, pollution particles, and pollen, etc. They're made of multiple filtration layers of polypropylene and electrostatic cotton, they come in both ear loop and headband models.
Bona Fide Masks makes KN95 masks for children which are 15% smaller than the standard size.
According to the brand, this KN95 face mask is intended to help block airborne particles and irritants like pollen and haze.
Some find the KF94 masks with 94% filtration efficiency to have a more comfortable design than KN95 masks.
This mask provides a minimum of "95% filtration efficiency of 0.3 micron particles," according to the retailer.
N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.)
If you like the fit of disposable KF94 masks, these Floral Face Masks have a touch of style. These come in a pack of 50.
