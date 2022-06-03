Shopping

The Best Face Masks for Flights and Public Transportation This Summer

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
KF94, KN95 and N95 Masks
Getty Images

Despite a federal court decision overturning the federal mask mandate in April 2022 and the TSA no longer requiring masks on flights, the CDC recommends that all travelers age two or older wear a mask during public transit. With different coronavirus variants still prevalent, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden Administration believe that masks are necessary to protect public health.

Summer is time time for much-needed getaways and if you have upcoming travel plans to get out of town, you may still want a face covering for extra protection. Since every country has different COVID-19 restrictions, travelers are questioning what they need to go abroad. Regardless of vax status, opting for a more "protective" disposable mask like a N95 mask, KN95 mask or KF94 mask could help prevent you from getting COVID while traveling. 

To help you find the most flight-friendly face masks, ET has pulled together some of the best options below. 

MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks, 25 Pack
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks, 25 Pack

This KN95 face mask from MASKC is in high demand -- celebs like Jennifer Garner and J.Lo wear them -- most are sold out, but you can still get this pack of 25. 

$90$45
AnanBros Adult KN95 Face Mask
AnanBros Adults KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
AnanBros Adult KN95 Face Mask

Snug, comfy and colorful, this KN95 face mask helps protect against respiratory droplets when you're out and about. 

$40$13 FOR 30
Bona Fide White Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks
Bona Fide White Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask

According to the Bona Fide Masks website, the Powecom KN95 mask provides 95% or greater filtration of particles like bacteria, viruses, pollution particles, and pollen, etc. They're made of multiple filtration layers of polypropylene and electrostatic cotton, they come in both ear loop and headband models.

$12 FOR 10
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM

Bona Fide Masks makes KN95 masks for children which are 15% smaller than the standard size. 

$13 FOR A 10-PACK
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask

According to the brand, this KN95 face mask is intended to help block airborne particles and irritants like pollen and haze.

$6 FOR 5
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Amazon
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs

Some find the KF94 masks with 94% filtration efficiency to have a more comfortable design than KN95 masks.

$11 FOR 100
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator 50-pack
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Amazon
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator 50-pack

This mask provides a minimum of "95% filtration efficiency of 0.3 micron particles," according to the retailer.

$56$48
Harley Commodity N95 Masks 20-pack
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Bona Fide
Harley Commodity N95 Masks 20-pack

N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.)

 

 

$110$24 FOR 20
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
Amazon
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks

If you like the fit of disposable KF94 masks, these Floral Face Masks have a touch of style. These come in a pack of 50. 

$15 FOR 50

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather

The Best Deals on Luggage and Travel Gear for Summer

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022

Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock

The Best Face Masks for Kids With Nose Wire

The Best Travel Bags for Summer Vacations

Amazon's Best Deals on Luggage and Travel Gear

The Best Amazon Deals on Vera Bradley Bags, Face Masks, and More

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires

The Best Face Masks for Winter