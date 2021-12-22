Shopping

The Best Face Masks for Holiday Travel and Beyond

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Face Masks for Travel
Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

Holiday travel this year is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels, but with the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, there are still guidelines in place that passengers must follow because of COVID-19 -- including having to wear a face mask on an airplane. Most airlines implemented mask mandates at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that air travel precautions were in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines.

And as the pandemic progresses, many airlines are tightening their COVID restrictions even more, and are now banning cloth face masks altogether in favor of disposable masks. 

According to Travel & Leisure, international airlines -- including Air France, Finnair, Croatia Airlines and LATAM Airlines, among others -- have banned masks made from cloth fabric materials. Instead, passengers are required to opt for a more "protective" disposable mask like a surgical and N95 mask or a KN95 mask.

While mask requirements may vary by the airline and destination, it's still worth it to invest in a quality, surgical-grade face covering that can best protect you regardless of your carrier -- especially ahead of the holidays, when air travel is usually at its busiest.

To help you in your search for the most flight-friendly face masks, ET Style has pulled together some of the best options. Ahead, find the best face masks for travel from Amazon, Evolvetogether, Walmart, MASKC, Target and more. Plus, check out the best celebrity face masks and shop Lululemon's most stylish face masks.

Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Amazon
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
This mask provides a minimum of "95% filtration efficiency of 0.3 micron particles," according to the retailer.
$58$42
MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
Celebs love MSKC KN95 masks. When a stylish cloth mask is not an option, these are a good protective option. 
$36
KN95 Mask for Kids
KN95 Mask for Kids
Amazon
KN95 Mask for Kids
Whether you're traveling for the holidays or you have spring break plans, make sure your kids are properly equipped with disposable Kn95 masks that fit. These come in a pack of 20. 
$29
Necano Disposable Face Mask
Necano Disposable Face Mask
Walmart
Necano Disposable Face Mask
Ditch the traditional surgical mask style with this sleek, black option from Necano.
$23$18
Disposable Multi Color Face Masks
Disposable Multi Color Face Masks
Walmart
Disposable Multi Color Face Masks
Have a color on-hand for every occasion with this multi-colored mask pack from Walmart.
$15
Honeywell N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator
N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator
Amazon
Honeywell N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator
Stay safe on your next flight with this N95 design from Honeywell.
$39$37
Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks
Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
These KN95 face masks from Bona Fide Face Masks provide 95% or greater filtration of particles like bacteria, viruses, pollution particles, and pollen, etc. They're made of multiple filtration layers of polypropylene and electrostatic cotton, they come in both ear loop and headband models.
$10 FOR 10
AHOTOP KN95 Mask, KN95 Face Masks
AHOTOP KN95 Mask, KN95 Face Masks
Amazon
AHOTOP KN95 Mask, KN95 Face Masks
White isn't the only option for a KN95 mask. These come in a box of 20. 
$27$24
MASKC Holiday Masks, 10 Pack
Holiday Masks, 10 Pack
MASKC
MASKC Holiday Masks, 10 Pack
Get the holiday-themed masks from celebrity-loved face mask brand, MASKC. 
$18 $14
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks makes KN95 masks for children which are 15% smaller than the standard size. 
$12 FOR A 10-PACK
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
According to the brand, these masks are intended to help limit irritants like pollen and haze.
$17$6
Fangtian N95 20 pack
Fangtian N95 20 pack
Walmart
Fangtian N95 20 pack
If you prefer the cup style, this N95 mask comes in a pack of 20.
$70 $20
Nidy 50 Pack Disposable Kids Face Mask
Nidy 50 Pack Disposable Kids Face Mask, Child Size, 3 Ply, Ear Loop
Walmart
Nidy 50 Pack Disposable Kids Face Mask
Kids can never have too many face masks. This disposable face mask is 3-ply, but it's lightweight enough that it's comfortable for double-masking. This one comes in a pack of 50 so there are plenty to take on your next trip and meet and mask requirement.
$50$8
3M Company Advanced Filtering Face Mask
3M Company Advanced Filtering Face Mask
Target
3M Company Advanced Filtering Face Mask
Stick to the classics and invest in these advanced filtering face masks.
$9 FOR 3
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
Amazon
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
If you like the fit of disposable KF94 masks, these Floral Face Masks have a touch of style. These come in a pack of 50. 
$20
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
Walmart
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
This mask is built with four layers for extra protection and extra comfort. 
$19$13
Andy & Evan 6-Pack Adult Disposable Pleated Face Masks
Andy & Evan 6-Pack Adult Disposable Pleated Face Masks
Nordstrom
Andy & Evan 6-Pack Adult Disposable Pleated Face Masks
These three-ply disposable face masks from Andy & Evan have a touch of style.
$14
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask
Amazon
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask
Stock up on this essential with a 10-pack of masks.
$29$22
ApePal 30PCS 5-Layer Disposable KN95 Face Masks
ApePal 30PCS 5-Layer Disposable KN95 Face Masks
Amazon
ApePal 30PCS 5-Layer Disposable KN95 Face Masks
These highly rated white, gray and black KN95 masks come in a pack of 30.
$16$8

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires

The Best Face Masks to Get Online

Face Masks Loved by J.Lo, Bella Hadid Are Perfect for Holiday Travel

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Athleta, Lululemon and More

The Best Face Masks for Winter

Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock

Best Face Masks for Kids for Holiday and Everyday Wear