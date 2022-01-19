After nearly two years of limited travel, you may be considering travel plans. Right now, with the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, guidelines are in place that airline passengers must follow because of COVID-19 -- including having to wear a face mask on an airplane. Most airlines implemented mask mandates at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that air travel precautions were in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines, but now many airlines are tightening their COVID restrictions by banning cloth masks altogether in favor of disposable masks with multiple layers for maximum protection.

According to Travel & Leisure, international airlines -- including Air France, Finnair, Croatia Airlines and LATAM Airlines, among others -- have banned masks made from cloth fabric materials. Instead, passengers are required to opt for a more "protective" disposable mask like a surgical mask, N95 mask, KN95 mask or KF94 mask.

While mask requirements may vary by the airline and destination, it's still worth it to invest in a quality, surgical-grade face covering that can best protect you regardless of your carrier.

To help you in your search for the most flight-friendly face masks, ET Style has pulled together some of the best options. Ahead, find the best face masks for travel from Amazon, Maskc, Bona Fide, Walmart, MASKC, Target and more. Plus, check out the best celebrity face masks.

Harley Commodity N95 Masks Bona Fide Harley Commodity N95 Masks N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.) $45 FOR 20 Buy Now

