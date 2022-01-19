Shopping

The Best Face Masks to Wear on Airplanes -- MASKC, Bona Fide and More

By ETonline Staff
KF94, KN95 and N95 Masks
Amazon

After nearly two years of limited travel, you may be considering travel plans. Right now, with the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, guidelines are in place that airline passengers must follow because of COVID-19 -- including having to wear a face mask on an airplane. Most airlines implemented mask mandates at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that air travel precautions were in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines, but now many airlines are tightening their COVID restrictions by banning cloth masks altogether in favor of disposable masks with multiple layers for maximum protection. 

According to Travel & Leisure, international airlines -- including Air France, Finnair, Croatia Airlines and LATAM Airlines, among others -- have banned masks made from cloth fabric materials. Instead, passengers are required to opt for a more "protective" disposable mask like a surgical mask, N95 mask, KN95 mask or KF94 mask.

While mask requirements may vary by the airline and destination, it's still worth it to invest in a quality, surgical-grade face covering that can best protect you regardless of your carrier.

To help you in your search for the most flight-friendly face masks, ET Style has pulled together some of the best options. Ahead, find the best face masks for travel from Amazon, Maskc, Bona Fide, Walmart, MASKC, Target and more. Plus, check out the best celebrity face masks.

MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks, 25 Pack
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks, 25 Pack
This KN95 face mask from MASKC is in high demand -- celebs like Jennifer Garner and J.Lo wear them -- most are sold out, but you can still get this pack of 25. 
$90$85
MASKC Spring Hues Variety KN95 Face Masks - 25 PACK
SPRING HUES VARIETY KN95 FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Spring Hues Variety KN95 Face Masks - 25 PACK
Add a subtle spring color to any outfit. These masks have an adjustable nose wire for a snug fit. 
$90$85
MASKC Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 25 PACK
MASKC Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks
MASKC
MASKC Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 25 PACK
MASKC KN95 masks also come in earth tones.
$90$85
TVRtyle Adult KF94 4-Ply Layer Filtеr Face Mask
TVRtyle Adult KF94 4-Ply Layer Filtеr Face Mask
Amazon
TVRtyle Adult KF94 4-Ply Layer Filtеr Face Mask
These KF94 masks are made with 4-ply non-woven fabric and have elastic adjustable ear loops for a secure fit for kids and adults.
$27
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
According to the brand, this KN95 face mask is intended to help block airborne particles and irritants like pollen and haze.
$17$13
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks makes KN95 masks for children which are 15% smaller than the standard size. 
$13 FOR A 10-PACK
Assacalynn KF94 Mask Individually Wrapped
Assacalynn KF94 Mask Individually Wrapped
Amazon
Assacalynn KF94 Mask Individually Wrapped
Most of us could use a bit more fun colors in our lives. These KF94 masks come in sizes large and small. 
$36
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
Amazon
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
If you like the fit of disposable KF94 masks, these Floral Face Masks have a touch of style. These come in a pack of 50. 
$20$18
AnanBros Adults KN95 Face Mask
AnanBros Adults KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
AnanBros Adults KN95 Face Mask
Snug, comfy and colorful, this KN95 face mask helps protect against respiratory droplets when you're out and about. 
$34
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
Walmart
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
Much safer than a cloth mask, this mask is built with four layers for extra protection and extra comfort. 
$19$13
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Amazon
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
This mask provides a minimum of "95% filtration efficiency of 0.3 micron particles," according to the retailer.
$57
Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks
Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
According to the Bona Fide Masks website, the Powecom KN95 mask provides 95% or greater filtration of particles like bacteria, viruses, pollution particles, and pollen, etc. They're made of multiple filtration layers of polypropylene and electrostatic cotton, they come in both ear loop and headband models.
$12 FOR 10
KN FLAX KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
Amazon
KN FLAX KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
Made in Korea, this KF94 mask uses a 4-ply filtration system with structured, non-woven fabrics for a safe and breathable experience.
$34$31
Rmaytiked Kids 4-Ply KF94 Masks
Rmaytiked Kids 4-Ply KF94 Masks
Amazon
Rmaytiked Kids 4-Ply KF94 Masks
These adorable bear masks are KF94 masks with 4-layer protection in the fish mouth style. 
$30
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Amazon
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Some find the KF94 masks with 94% filtration efficiency to have a more comfortable design than KN95 masks.
$16 FOR A PACK OF 100
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Bona Fide
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.)    
$45 FOR 20

