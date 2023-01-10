The chilly winter days are here, so it's the perfect time to add fleece-lined leggings and joggers to your winter wardrobe. You don't need to choose between comfort and style for the new season. Last winter, the pandemic made it easier for many of us to stay inside, nice and snug, throughout most of the season. With the right pair of fleece-lined leggings and joggers, maintaining that comfort level should be a total breeze, even as we leave the house more often.

Whether you’re looking for statement leggings so bold everyone will forget that they’re technically loungewear, or a professional looking pair of leggings that can dupe all your coworkers into thinking you’ve put on real pants, the options to help you stay cozy in style all winter long are seemingly endless!

From fleece-lined athletic leggings to faux leather ones, water-resistant thermal tights to ultra stretch jeggings, shop brands like Revolve, Spanx, and more!

Here are ET's picks for fleece-lined leggings and joggers you can wear with almost anything.

Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers for Winter

BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home. $36 $29 Shop Now

More Winter Leggings and Joggers

Forme Sculpt Legging Forme Forme Sculpt Legging Sculpt Leggings feature a 3D waistband alignment wearable technology that gets the core, glutes, and erector spine aligned, stable, and mobile instantly. Leggings like these can be worn for daily posture correction and training. $138 Shop Now

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. $98 Shop Now

