The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep You Cozy This Fall

By Danica Creahan
Published: 2:08 PM PDT, October 5, 2023

Shop fleece-lined leggings and joggers to keep you cozy and stylish on the coldest days of fall.

The cozy fall season has officially arrived, which means it's the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe with snug and functional pieces. With cooler temperatures on the horizon, you might want to add a pair of fleece-lined leggings or joggers to your wardrobe to make it through the upcoming chilly months.

You don't need to choose between comfort and style when it comes to this soft and insulating layer. Fleece-lined leggings might be warmer than your typical workout tights and joggers, but the hidden lining means you'll stay toasty without sacrificing a sleek aesthetic. They are also great for layering underneath jeans and trousers when braving the cold outdoors.

Whether you’re looking for statement leggings so bold everyone will forget that they’re technically loungewear, or a professional-looking pair of leggings that can dupe all your coworkers into thinking you’ve put on real pants, the options to help you stay cozy in style all season long are seemingly endless!

From fleece-lined athletic leggings to faux leather ones, water-resistant thermal tights to ultra-stretch jeggings, we've gathered thermal leggings from Amazon, Columbia, Spanx and more. Ahead, shop the best fleece-lined leggings and joggers that will keep you warm during the chilly fall season.

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers

Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings (6-Pack)

Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings (6-Pack)
Amazon

Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings (6-Pack)

These high-waist leggings are fleece-lined with a comfortable fit to help you stay warm all fall long. The wide waistband helps with tummy control and smoothes lines but isn't too restrictive—it stretches easily with every movement. 

 

BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings

BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings
Amazon

BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings

These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings are high-waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home.

HUE Ultra Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings

HUE Ultra Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings
Amazon

HUE Ultra Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings

Not ready to commit to wearing “real pants” this fall? These fleece-lined jeggings have got you covered.

$58 $36



CHRLEISURE Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Women

CHRLEISURE Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Women
Amazon

CHRLEISURE Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Women

These buttery soft leggings will provide both comfort and warmth during your early morning runs.

90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings
Amazon

90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy fleece-lined interior. 

Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging

Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging
Amazon

Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging

These fleece leggings are designed for active performance in style with a mid-waist fit and bold pattern.

$60 $45



Yeokou Womens Sherpa Lined Joggers

Yeokou Womens Sherpa Lined Joggers
Amazon

Yeokou Womens Sherpa Lined Joggers

With their sherpa fabric on the inside, these joggers will keep you warm when it gets dark and cold outside. 

$39 $34





Stretch Fleece Winter Legging

Stretch Fleece Winter Legging
Los Angeles Apparel

Stretch Fleece Winter Legging

Keep it sleek, snug and simple with these fleece leggings.

Yogipace Water Resistant Thermal Tights

Yogipace Water Resistant Thermal Tights
Amazon

Yogipace Water Resistant Thermal Tights

These thermal tights can be covertly worn under any winter outfit for an extra layer of warmth and comfort.

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants
Amazon

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants

Warm up during chilly fall nights in these winter thermal joggers with soft fleece lining and water-resistant fabric.

$40 $34



More Leggings and Joggers to Shop for Fall

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. 

Libin Women's Cargo Joggers

Libin Women's Cargo Joggers
Amazon

Libin Women's Cargo Joggers

These lightweight joggers provide excellent UV protection with UPF 50+ treatment and water-resistant capabilities. This jogger also offers five functional pockets to store all your essentials.

Forme Sculpt Legging

Forme Sculpt Legging
Forme

Forme Sculpt Legging

Sculpt Leggings feature a 3D waistband alignment wearable technology that gets the core, glutes, and erector spine aligned, stable, and mobile instantly. Leggings like these can be worn for daily posture correction and training. 

Alo Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings

Alo Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings
Alo Yoga

Alo Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings

"I’m obsessed with these leggings," raved one five-star reviewer. "They are so comfortable and the quality is amazing. 10/10!"

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Add a little bit of extra shine to your fall wardrobe with these ultra glossy leggings.

Norma Kamali Legging with Footie

Norma Kamali Legging with Footie
Revolve

Norma Kamali Legging with Footie

These funky footie leggings are a total statement piece and will allow you to go sock-free while still feeling cozy.

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant

These joggers are made from a plush midweight cotton blend fleece that feels incredibly soft and comfortable.

Tags: