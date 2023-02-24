Winter might be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the cold weather will let up any time soon. While we manifest the start of spring, you might want to add a pair of fleece-lined leggings to your wardrobe to make it through the rest of the season.

You don't need to choose between comfort and style when it comes to this soft and insulating wintertime layer. Fleece-lined leggings might be warmer than your typical workout tights and joggers, but the hidden lining means you'll stay toasty without sacrificing a sleek aesthetic. They are also great for layering underneath jeans and trousers when braving the cold outdoors.

Whether you’re looking for statement leggings so bold everyone will forget that they’re technically loungewear, or a professional looking pair of leggings that can dupe all your coworkers into thinking you’ve put on real pants, the options to help you stay cozy in style all season long are seemingly endless!

From fleece-lined athletic leggings to faux leather ones, water-resistant thermal tights to ultra stretch jeggings, we've gathered thermal winter leggings from Amazon, Under Armour, Spanx and more. Ahead, shop the best fleece-lined leggings and joggers you can wear for the rest of these cold winter days.

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers

BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home. $36 $29 Shop Now

More Leggings and Joggers to Shop for Winter

Forme Sculpt Legging Forme Forme Sculpt Legging Sculpt Leggings feature a 3D waistband alignment wearable technology that gets the core, glutes, and erector spine aligned, stable, and mobile instantly. Leggings like these can be worn for daily posture correction and training. $138 Shop Now

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. $98 Shop Now

