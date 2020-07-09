No matter your skin type, finding the right foundation can be a struggle. And when your skin naturally produces excess oil, this is especially true -- many formulas can be too heavy or greasy, clog your pores or cause breakouts. Too often you wind up with foundation that smears, looks shiny and creases around your mouth and eyes. But that doesn’t mean you are doomed to a foundation-free life. Alas, ET has broken down some of our picks for the best foundations for oily skin.

But that doesn’t mean you are doomed to a foundation-free life. Many of today’s products have been created not just to be compatible with oily skin, but to also address common issues that makeup wearers with excess oil constantly deal with.

Whether you want full coverage or a natural finish, whether you are looking to hide blemishes or even out skin tone, we’ve rounded up the best foundations for oily skin. And, yes, they’re all available online -- so you don’t have to leave the house sans foundation, after all.

Shop ET Style's picks of the best foundation for oily skin, below.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 Tarte Macy's Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 Tarte Infused with mattifying Amazonian clay, this full-coverage foundation also features skin-softening mineral pigments, soothing vitamin E and SPF 15 protection. And it comes in 40 shades. $39 at Macy's

Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup

SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup Neutrogena Amazon SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup Neutrogena If blemishes are your main concern, this foundation will be your skin’s new BFF. It’s infused with salicylic acid, one of the most potent acne treatments around -- meaning this foundation actually helps prevent and treat breakouts while you wear it. REGULARLY $14 $11 at Amazon

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation Fenty Beauty Sephora Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation Fenty Beauty Not only does Rihanna’s foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it’s resistant to sweat and humidity -- so no more sliding, creasing foundation. $35 at Sephora

Bare Minerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15

Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15 BareMinerals Bare Minerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15 BareMinerals Powder foundations were practically made for oily skin types, and BareMinerals wrote the book on them. The brand's Original Loose Powder Foundation is a safe, clean option for those with problem skin, as it’s free of potentially irritating and pore-clogging ingredients like parabens, gluten, talc and synthetic fragrances. When buffed on the skin, it transforms into a blendable cream that gives the coverage of a liquid foundation with the lightweight feel of a powder. $32 at BareMinerals

Diorskin Forever Undercover 24-Hour Full Coverage Liquid Foundation

Diorskin Forever Undercover 24-Hour Full Coverage Liquid Foundation Dior Nordstrom Diorskin Forever Undercover 24-Hour Full Coverage Liquid Foundation Dior While you may not necessarily need your foundation to last 24 hours, it’s nice to know it’s an option. This water-based fluid foundation contains a high concentration of pigments, giving it a full-coverage effect that virtually erases the appearance of blemishes, under-eye circles and dark spots -- all without caking or suffocating skin. $52 at Nordstrom

Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30

Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30 Shiseido Sephora Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30 Shiseido This futuristic foundation is a high-tech marvel of makeup science. It uses two smart technologies that life-proof it from sweat, humidity, oil and even facial movement. $47 at Sephora

Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation

Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation Urban Decay Ulta Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation Urban Decay Urban Decay’s newest foundation is waterproof, longwear, breathable and flexible on the skin. Plus, it comes in 50 shades with nine intensities, three master tones and seven undertones. It’s your skin, but so much better. $39 at Ulta

Physicians Formula The Healthy Foundation SPF 20

The Healthy Foundation SPF 20 Physicians Formula Ulta The Healthy Foundation SPF 20 Physicians Formula Don’t smother your skin in heavy foundation! Use this breathable fluid makeup instead. Infused with skin-pampering ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamins A, C and E, it gives skin a satin finish that’s buildable and treats dullness and dehydration. Oh, and it has built-in SPF protection. $11.19 at Ulta

