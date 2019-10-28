As anyone with oily skin knows, finding the right foundation can be a struggle. When your skin naturally produces excess oil, many foundation formulas can either be too heavy, too greasy or even clog your pores and cause breakouts. Too often you wind up with foundation that smears, looks shiny, or worse, creases around your mouth and eyes.

But that doesn’t mean you are doomed to a foundation-free life. Many of today’s products have been created not just to be compatible with oily skin, but to also address common issues makeup wearers with excess oil constantly deal with.

Whether you want full coverage or a natural finish, are looking to hide blemishes or even out skin tone, we’ve rounded up the best foundations for oily skin (and yes, they’re all available online so you don’t have to go out of the house sans foundation, after all).

Shop our picks of the best foundations for oily skin, below.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Foundation

Macy's

Infused with mattifying Amazonian clay, this full-coverage concealer also features skin-softening mineral pigments, soothing Vitamin E, SPF 15 protection, and comes in 39 shades.

Neutrogena Skinclearing Makeup

Walmart

If blemishes are your main concern, then this treatment foundation will be your skin’s new BFF. It’s infused with salicylic acid, one of the most potent and effective acne treatments around. Meaning, this foundation actually helps prevent and treat breakouts while you wear it.

Fenty Beauty Longwear Foundation

Sephora

Not only does Rihanna’s foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. It also has a high tech “climate-adaptive” technology, meaning it’s resistant to sweat and humidity -- no more sliding, creasing foundation.

Bare Minerals Loose Powder Foundation

Bare Minerals

Powder foundations were practically made for oily skin types, and Bare Minerals wrote the book on them. Its Original Loose Powder Foundation is a safe, clean option for those with problem skin as it’s free of potentially irritating and pore-clogging ingredients like parabens, gluten, talc, and synthetic fragrances. It’s lightweight and buildable coverage infused with non-chemical sunscreen. When buffed on the skin, it transforms into a blendable cream that gives the coverage of a liquid foundation with the lightweight feel of a powder.

Dior Forever Undercover Foundation

Nordstrom

While you may not necessarily need your foundation to last 24 hours, it’s nice to know it’s an option. A water-based fluid foundation, it contains an incredibly high concentration of pigments, giving it a full-coverage effect that basically erases the look of blemishes, under-eye circles and dark spots -- all without caking or suffocating skin.

Shiseido Synchro Foundation

Sephora

This futuristic foundation is a high-tech marvel of makeup science. It uses two smart technologies that life-proof it from sweat, humidity, oil and even facial movement.

Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation

Ulta

Urban Decay’s newest foundation is waterproof, longwear, breathable and flexible on the skin. Plus, it comes in 50 shades with nine intensities, three master tones and seven undertones. It’s your skin, but so much better.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Foundations for Dry Skin -- Giorgio Armani, Maybelline, Hourglass and More

7 Latinx Makeup Brands That Are Taking Over the Beauty World

10 Drugstore Eyeshadows Celebrity Makeup Artists Swear By

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Amazon Beauty Gifts

The Best Beauty Tools for Skin and Hair That Make Great Gifts: Clarisonic, Dyson and More