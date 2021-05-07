Shopping

The Best Graduation Gifts for 2021

By ETonline Staff
Graduation season is here, and it's time to find the perfect graduation gift for loved ones to celebrate their milestone accomplishment.

Whether you're giving the gift at a graduation party or shipping it to the grad, ET Style has scoured the internet to share the best graduation gift ideas for high school, college and graduate school grads -- gifts they'll be thrilled to receive and use in their daily life.

From practical gifts like a convertible Fjallraven backpack and a do-it-all non-stick Always Pan to coveted items like AirPods and a Fenty Skin skincare set. Be sure to check out more graduation shopping ideas, like cute graduation dresses.

Ahead, shop the best high school graduation gifts, college graduation gifts and more.

Under $50

Minted Bauhaus Slate Weekly Planner
Minted
Minted Bauhaus Slate Weekly Planner
For a personalized gift, opt for a customized weekly journal from Minted. Choose the cover design and the interior, along with customizing with names and photos.
$28 AT MINTED
Bodum Chambord 8 Cup French Press
Macy's
Bodum Chambord 8 Cup French Press
A recent graduate entering college in the fall will definitely want an easy-to-use coffee maker for late night studying, like this Bodum French press.
$34 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $50)
Capri Blue Reed Diffuser
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Reed Diffuser
A reed diffuser is the perfect alternative to a scented candle in a dorm room. The Capri Blue Volcano is a fan favorite.
$34 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
This highly rated Nordstrom fringe throw is super plush, soft and cozy -- a great addition for a dorm room or new apartment. 
$40 AT NORDSTROM
Amazon.com eGift Card
Amazon
Amazon.com eGift Card
An Amazon gift card is one you know any new grad will appreciate.
CHOOSE AMOUNT AT AMAZON

Under $100

Kendra Scott Lillia Butterfly Silver Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Abalone
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Lillia Butterfly Silver Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Abalone
This pretty butterfly necklace that signifies transformation, growth and hope is a unique graduation gift.
$58 AT KENDRA SCOTT
Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle
For the one who loves beauty, gift a bundle from Rihanna's Fenty Skin, which includes skincare essentials for day and night.
$75 AT FENTY BEAUTY
Coach Medium Corner Zip Wallet With Quilting
Coach Outlet
Coach Medium Corner Zip Wallet With Quilting
A high school grad deserves a chic, "grown up" wallet, like this quilted leather design by Coach.
$80 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $228)
Fjallraven Kånken Tote Backpack
Urban Outfitters
Fjallraven Kånken Tote Backpack
This top-rated Fjallraven Kånken Tote Backpack would be an awesome grad gift for soon-to-be college students. The convertible, water-resistant design can be carried as a backpack or a shoulder bag. It has a 13" laptop pad that can be removed to be used as a seat pad.
$95 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Béis Weekend Travel Tote
Nordstrom
Béis Weekend Travel Tote
Whether it's for a college grad or a high school graduate, the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Shay Mitchell's lifestyle line is an awesome gift idea. It's perfect for short trips or long trips with a roomy design, multiple pockets, laptop sleeve and bottom shoe compartment.
$98 AT NORDSTROM

Under $200

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan
The viral and versatile Our Place Always Pan will make cooking so easy for a busy graduate. The thoughtful gift braises, sears, sautées, steams, strains, fries and boils. The non-stick ceramic pan comes with a spatula, steamer basket and modular lid. Right now, take 30% off with the code GOODTASTE30. 
$115 AT OUR PLACE (REGULARLY $145)
Coach Laptop Sleeve
Coach
Coach Laptop Sleeve
Gift this sleek, luxe laptop sleeve so the grad can carry it in style. Coach is currently offering 30% off select spring styles with the code SAVE30.
$123 AT COACH (REGULARLY $175)
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
The Apple AirPods Pro is a great graduation gift. Save 21% on Amazon.
$197 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Let your favorite grad upgrade the bedding by gifting a bundle from Brooklinen. This 100% cotton, breathable sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.
$198 AND UP AT BROOKLINEN
Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Best Buy
Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Treat the graduate to the vintage-style portable Marshall bluetooth speaker that lasts up to 20 hours per charge.
$199 AT BEST BUY

