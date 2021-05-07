The Best Graduation Gifts for 2021

Graduation season is here, and it's time to find the perfect graduation gift for loved ones to celebrate their milestone accomplishment.

Whether you're giving the gift at a graduation party or shipping it to the grad, ET Style has scoured the internet to share the best graduation gift ideas for high school, college and graduate school grads -- gifts they'll be thrilled to receive and use in their daily life.

From practical gifts like a convertible Fjallraven backpack and a do-it-all non-stick Always Pan to coveted items like AirPods and a Fenty Skin skincare set. Be sure to check out more graduation shopping ideas, like cute graduation dresses.

Ahead, shop the best high school graduation gifts, college graduation gifts and more.

Under $50

Minted Bauhaus Slate Weekly Planner Minted Minted Bauhaus Slate Weekly Planner For a personalized gift, opt for a customized weekly journal from Minted. Choose the cover design and the interior, along with customizing with names and photos. $28 AT MINTED Buy Now

Bodum Chambord 8 Cup French Press Macy's Bodum Chambord 8 Cup French Press A recent graduate entering college in the fall will definitely want an easy-to-use coffee maker for late night studying, like this Bodum French press. $34 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Capri Blue Reed Diffuser Anthropologie Capri Blue Reed Diffuser A reed diffuser is the perfect alternative to a scented candle in a dorm room. The Capri Blue Volcano is a fan favorite. $34 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw This highly rated Nordstrom fringe throw is super plush, soft and cozy -- a great addition for a dorm room or new apartment. $40 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Amazon.com eGift Card Amazon Amazon.com eGift Card An Amazon gift card is one you know any new grad will appreciate. CHOOSE AMOUNT AT AMAZON Buy Now

Under $100

Kendra Scott Lillia Butterfly Silver Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Abalone Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Lillia Butterfly Silver Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Abalone This pretty butterfly necklace that signifies transformation, growth and hope is a unique graduation gift. $58 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle Fenty Beauty Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle For the one who loves beauty, gift a bundle from Rihanna's Fenty Skin, which includes skincare essentials for day and night. $75 AT FENTY BEAUTY Buy Now

Coach Medium Corner Zip Wallet With Quilting Coach Outlet Coach Medium Corner Zip Wallet With Quilting A high school grad deserves a chic, "grown up" wallet, like this quilted leather design by Coach. $80 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Fjallraven Kånken Tote Backpack Urban Outfitters Fjallraven Kånken Tote Backpack This top-rated Fjallraven Kånken Tote Backpack would be an awesome grad gift for soon-to-be college students. The convertible, water-resistant design can be carried as a backpack or a shoulder bag. It has a 13" laptop pad that can be removed to be used as a seat pad. $95 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Béis Weekend Travel Tote Nordstrom Béis Weekend Travel Tote Whether it's for a college grad or a high school graduate, the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Shay Mitchell's lifestyle line is an awesome gift idea. It's perfect for short trips or long trips with a roomy design, multiple pockets, laptop sleeve and bottom shoe compartment. $98 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Under $200

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan The viral and versatile Our Place Always Pan will make cooking so easy for a busy graduate. The thoughtful gift braises, sears, sautées, steams, strains, fries and boils. The non-stick ceramic pan comes with a spatula, steamer basket and modular lid. Right now, take 30% off with the code GOODTASTE30. $115 AT OUR PLACE (REGULARLY $145) Buy Now

Coach Laptop Sleeve Coach Coach Laptop Sleeve Gift this sleek, luxe laptop sleeve so the grad can carry it in style. Coach is currently offering 30% off select spring styles with the code SAVE30. $123 AT COACH (REGULARLY $175) Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro The Apple AirPods Pro is a great graduation gift. Save 21% on Amazon. $197 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Let your favorite grad upgrade the bedding by gifting a bundle from Brooklinen. This 100% cotton, breathable sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. $198 AND UP AT BROOKLINEN Buy Now

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker Best Buy Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker Treat the graduate to the vintage-style portable Marshall bluetooth speaker that lasts up to 20 hours per charge. $199 AT BEST BUY Buy Now

