Gifts

The Best Graduation Gifts Under $20 to Shop on Amazon That Only Seem Expensive — Starting at $8

Graduation Gifts Under $20 to Shop on Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:37 AM PDT, April 25, 2024

Celebrate their accomplishments with these thoughtful gifts that only seem expensive.

Graduating, whether from high school, college or technical school, is a tremendous achievement that should be celebrated. If you know someone hitting this major milestone, it only makes sense if you want to show them some love after all their hard work with a graduation gift

These days, finding that extra-special gift for the new grad while staying on a budget can be tricky. But some of the best graduation gifts are more affordable than you might expect. In fact, the online retailer Amazon has a whole slew of great grad presents that are $20 or less. These gift ideas for the graduate in your life aren't cheap gifts, but thoughtful and affordable gifts they'll want to use, like a travel steamer, custom embossed glasses and kitchen essentials. Many of these gifts are typically more expensive than $20, but with Amazon deals you can get them at a steal.

When that student steps on stage, be ready to celebrate them afterward with one of these deals at Amazon. From gifts that will help them enter the workforce to those that will help set up their new apartment and presents to help them settle into dorm life, below shop our curated list of graduation gifts at Amazon for under $20.

Best High School and College Graduation Gifts Under $20 on Amazon

Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon

Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

A cast iron pan should be a kitchen staple and this one from Lodge, which has produced cast iron cookware for over 100 years, is currently 40% off.

$34 $20

Shop Now

Soy and Sass "Class of 2024" Soy Candle

Soy and Sass "Class of 2024" Soy Candle
Amazon

Soy and Sass "Class of 2024" Soy Candle

This candle that honors the class of 2024 has notes of eucalyptus and geranium. 

$20 $18

with coupon

Shop Now

Well Told Engraved Map Stemless Wine Glass

Well Told Engraved Map Stemless Wine Glass
Amazon

Well Told Engraved Map Stemless Wine Glass

Commemorate the city where they went to school with this engraved wine glass that has 47 cities to choose from.

'Oh, the Places You'll Go!' Deluxe Edition

'Oh, the Places You'll Go!' Deluxe Edition
Amazon

'Oh, the Places You'll Go!' Deluxe Edition

Dr. Seuss's story Oh, the Places You'll Go! is a classic graduation gift, and right now the deluxe version is on sale at Amazon.

$26 $14

Shop Now

Meal in a Mug: 80 Fast, Easy Recipes for Hungry People―All You Need Is a Mug and a Microwave

Meal in a Mug: 80 Fast, Easy Recipes for Hungry People―All You Need Is a Mug and a Microwave
Amazon

Meal in a Mug: 80 Fast, Easy Recipes for Hungry People―All You Need Is a Mug and a Microwave

The high schooler moving on to the college dorms in August will appreciate this cookbook with all kinds of recipes they can cook in a microwave.

$19 $11

Shop Now

Ovanto Scratch Off World Map Poster

Ovanto Scratch Off World Map Poster
Amazon

Ovanto Scratch Off World Map Poster

If they are taking some time off to travel, help them track their adventures with this scratch-off world map that comes with a bonus United States scratch-off map.

$21 $19

Shop Now

Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer

Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer
Amazon

Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer

Whether they're going to college or the workforce, they'll want wrinkle-free clothes.

$25 $17

Shop Now

Black+Decker 32oz Citrus Juicer

Black+Decker 32oz Citrus Juicer
Amazon

Black+Decker 32oz Citrus Juicer

Make their mornings even better with freshly squeezed juice using this juicer from Black+Decker.

You're Awesome: Coloring Book Of Inspirational Quotes To Boost Your Mood

You're Awesome: Coloring Book Of Inspirational Quotes To Boost Your Mood
Amazon

You're Awesome: Coloring Book Of Inspirational Quotes To Boost Your Mood

Help them unwind after a long day of work or classes with this inspirational coloring book.

Kalour 72 Count Colored Pencils

Kalour 72 Count Colored Pencils
Amazon

Kalour 72 Count Colored Pencils

Those gifting a coloring book can't forget the high-quality colored pencils.

$20 $12

Shop Now

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker
Amazon

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker

They'll be extra thankful when you help them with their daily caffeine boost.

$28 $19

Shop Now

Ovente Glass Electric Kettle Hot Water Boiler

Ovente Glass Electric Kettle Hot Water Boiler
Amazon

Ovente Glass Electric Kettle Hot Water Boiler

While a great gift for the college grad moving into a new apartment, many dorm rooms also allow electric tea kettles (and they help make a great bowl of ramen in a pinch).

$26 $16

Shop Now

Peakvil Insulated Coffee Mug with Push Button Lid

Peakvil Insulated Coffee Mug with Push Button Lid
Amazon

Peakvil Insulated Coffee Mug with Push Button Lid

When they're running late for class or work, this insulated travel mug will come in handy.

Anecdote Planner 2024

Anecdote Planner 2024
Amazon

Anecdote Planner 2024

The new graduate can plot out their days and weeks in this planner to help better achieve their goals.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Rovoclo Graduation Dinosaur Stuffed Animal

Rovoclo Graduation Dinosaur Stuffed Animal
Amazon

Rovoclo Graduation Dinosaur Stuffed Animal

Kindergarten graduates and the young-at-heart grads will get a kick out of this soft and cuddly dino wearing a graduate cap.

