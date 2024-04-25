Celebrate their accomplishments with these thoughtful gifts that only seem expensive.
Graduating, whether from high school, college or technical school, is a tremendous achievement that should be celebrated. If you know someone hitting this major milestone, it only makes sense if you want to show them some love after all their hard work with a graduation gift.
These days, finding that extra-special gift for the new grad while staying on a budget can be tricky. But some of the best graduation gifts are more affordable than you might expect. In fact, the online retailer Amazon has a whole slew of great grad presents that are $20 or less. These gift ideas for the graduate in your life aren't cheap gifts, but thoughtful and affordable gifts they'll want to use, like a travel steamer, custom embossed glasses and kitchen essentials. Many of these gifts are typically more expensive than $20, but with Amazon deals you can get them at a steal.
When that student steps on stage, be ready to celebrate them afterward with one of these deals at Amazon. From gifts that will help them enter the workforce to those that will help set up their new apartment and presents to help them settle into dorm life, below shop our curated list of graduation gifts at Amazon for under $20.
Best High School and College Graduation Gifts Under $20 on Amazon
Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet
A cast iron pan should be a kitchen staple and this one from Lodge, which has produced cast iron cookware for over 100 years, is currently 40% off.
Soy and Sass "Class of 2024" Soy Candle
This candle that honors the class of 2024 has notes of eucalyptus and geranium.
Well Told Engraved Map Stemless Wine Glass
Commemorate the city where they went to school with this engraved wine glass that has 47 cities to choose from.
'Oh, the Places You'll Go!' Deluxe Edition
Dr. Seuss's story Oh, the Places You'll Go! is a classic graduation gift, and right now the deluxe version is on sale at Amazon.
Meal in a Mug: 80 Fast, Easy Recipes for Hungry People―All You Need Is a Mug and a Microwave
The high schooler moving on to the college dorms in August will appreciate this cookbook with all kinds of recipes they can cook in a microwave.
Ovanto Scratch Off World Map Poster
If they are taking some time off to travel, help them track their adventures with this scratch-off world map that comes with a bonus United States scratch-off map.
Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer
Whether they're going to college or the workforce, they'll want wrinkle-free clothes.
Black+Decker 32oz Citrus Juicer
Make their mornings even better with freshly squeezed juice using this juicer from Black+Decker.
You're Awesome: Coloring Book Of Inspirational Quotes To Boost Your Mood
Help them unwind after a long day of work or classes with this inspirational coloring book.
Kalour 72 Count Colored Pencils
Those gifting a coloring book can't forget the high-quality colored pencils.
Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker
They'll be extra thankful when you help them with their daily caffeine boost.
Ovente Glass Electric Kettle Hot Water Boiler
While a great gift for the college grad moving into a new apartment, many dorm rooms also allow electric tea kettles (and they help make a great bowl of ramen in a pinch).
Peakvil Insulated Coffee Mug with Push Button Lid
When they're running late for class or work, this insulated travel mug will come in handy.
Anecdote Planner 2024
The new graduate can plot out their days and weeks in this planner to help better achieve their goals.
Rovoclo Graduation Dinosaur Stuffed Animal
Kindergarten graduates and the young-at-heart grads will get a kick out of this soft and cuddly dino wearing a graduate cap.
