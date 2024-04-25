Graduating, whether from high school, college or technical school, is a tremendous achievement that should be celebrated. If you know someone hitting this major milestone, it only makes sense if you want to show them some love after all their hard work with a graduation gift.

These days, finding that extra-special gift for the new grad while staying on a budget can be tricky. But some of the best graduation gifts are more affordable than you might expect. In fact, the online retailer Amazon has a whole slew of great grad presents that are $20 or less. These gift ideas for the graduate in your life aren't cheap gifts, but thoughtful and affordable gifts they'll want to use, like a travel steamer, custom embossed glasses and kitchen essentials. Many of these gifts are typically more expensive than $20, but with Amazon deals you can get them at a steal.

When that student steps on stage, be ready to celebrate them afterward with one of these deals at Amazon. From gifts that will help them enter the workforce to those that will help set up their new apartment and presents to help them settle into dorm life, below shop our curated list of graduation gifts at Amazon for under $20.

Best High School and College Graduation Gifts Under $20 on Amazon

Anecdote Planner 2024 Amazon Anecdote Planner 2024 The new graduate can plot out their days and weeks in this planner to help better achieve their goals. $30 $20 Shop Now

