The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Home Depot, Macy's, Wayfair and More

The holiday season is here and that means it’s the most wonderful time of the year: the time when people start decorating for Christmas! With all the disruptions in the global supply chain, there’s no denying that Christmas is going to cost more this year as rising inflation rates push toy and food prices higher. But when it comes to Christmas decorations, there are plenty of deals to help keep your holidays merry and bright on a budget.

These days, holiday decor is so much more than just the classic Christmas lights and other outdoor Christmas decorations. With this holiday season occurring amid the still-ongoing pandemic, the ability to create a cozy and festive Christmas atmosphere safely at home is more important than ever.

From vintage-style Christmas tree ornaments to a tea light advent calendar that will adorn your mantle with holiday magic, a glowing tree topper to a matching towel set, shop budget-friendly decor to help you deck the halls this holiday season.

Get started on those Christmas decoration ideas (and Christmas decoration budget) to help make this Christmas a merry one. and be sure to check out our beauty advent calendar picks, seasonal entertaining essentials and, of course, our gift guide. Keep reading to check out some of the best deals on Christmas decorations for 2021.

Capiz star and center gem tree topper Wayfair Capiz star and center gem tree topper Adorned with a clear gem center and twisted wire base, this 12-point star tree topper has 10 lights inside to help it shine atop any Christmas tree. It includes four spare bulbs and two spare fuses to ensure this star will glow on your tree for years to come. $78 $70 Buy Now

Tea Light advent calendar Anthropologie Tea Light advent calendar This classic iron advent village will shine atop any mantle and features a tea light-lit Christmas countdown to light the way to holiday festivities. As you add candles for each day of December, watch the festive glow begin to grow as Christmas approaches. $158 $110 Buy Now

Vintage-style shatterproof Christmas tree ornament set Plow & Hearth Vintage-style shatterproof Christmas tree ornament set Just like grandma’s Christmas decor, except better. This 24-pack of vintage style Christmas ornaments have all of that great holiday nostalgia, with none of the danger. Using a blend of plastics made to look like the magical (and shatter-prone) glass that used to adorn grandma’s tree, these ornaments are shatterproof. Bring on the eggnog and enjoy some low-stakes tree decorating this year. $30 Buy Now

Pre-Lit Christmas garland Walmart Pre-Lit Christmas garland Equipped with 50 LED lights, this pre-lit Christmas garland stretches to an impressive 9 feet and is adorned with silver bristles, pine cones and red berries to make any mantle appear merry and bright. $60 $45 Buy Now

The Holiday Aisle Battery Operated Menorah Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Battery Operated Menorah Perfect for the mantel, light up each LED candle for Hanukkah with this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours. $90 Buy Now

Kaye 24" lighted wreath Wayfair Kaye 24" lighted wreath Dress up the front door for the most wonderful time of the year with this faux pine wreath, pre-strung with 50 energy-efficient LED lights that run on a timer to cast a magical holiday glow in any entryway. This wreath features a mixed assortment of branches accented with red berries, pine cones, holly leaves and flocked snow. $64 $30 Buy Now

Christmas stocking set Wayfair Christmas stocking set This year, hang these stockings by the chimney with care so that St. Nicholas can fill them with stocking stuffers galore. This cheerfully designed three-piece stocking set comes with loop hangers for extra convenience come Christmas morning. $31 $21 Buy Now

Christmas Reindeer decorative holiday pillow Walmart Christmas Reindeer decorative holiday pillow Cozy up with a pair of reindeer this Christmas season with this festive holiday throw pillow. Crafted out of 100% cotton with a built-in zipper for easy cleaning, this decorative pillow can easily become a Christmas staple for any couch. $44 $28 Buy Now

Countdown to Christmas chocolate advent calendar Macy's Countdown to Christmas chocolate advent calendar Give the gift of delicious winter holiday magic this year with a chocolate advent calendar from Macy’s Candy Kitchen. This tasty way to countdown until Christmas contains 24 pieces of premium chocolate in an assortment of character shapes. $20 $10 Buy Now

Holiday bathroom towel set Wayfair Holiday bathroom towel set Deck the halls, bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere towels are needed with this holiday towel set that includes one bath and two hand towels featuring a gold Christmas tree and red stars. $26 $20 Buy Now

