The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Home Depot, Macy's, Wayfair and More

By ETonline Staff
holiday decor
Cavan Images/Getty Images

The holiday season is here and that means it’s the most wonderful time of the year: the time when people start decorating for Christmas! With all the disruptions in the global supply chain, there’s no denying that Christmas is going to cost more this year as rising inflation rates push toy and food prices higher. But when it comes to Christmas decorations, there are plenty of deals to help keep your holidays merry and bright on a budget. 

These days, holiday decor is so much more than just the classic Christmas lights and other outdoor Christmas decorations. With this holiday season occurring amid the still-ongoing pandemic, the ability to create a cozy and festive Christmas atmosphere safely at home is more important than ever. 

From vintage-style Christmas tree ornaments to a tea light advent calendar that will adorn your mantle with holiday magic, a glowing tree topper to a matching towel set, shop budget-friendly decor to help you deck the halls this holiday season.

Get started on those Christmas decoration ideas (and Christmas decoration budget) to help make this Christmas a merry one. and be sure to check out our beauty advent calendar picks, seasonal entertaining essentials and, of course, our gift guide. Keep reading to check out some of the best deals on Christmas decorations for 2021.  

Capiz star and center gem tree topper
Capiz star and center gem tree topper
Wayfair
Capiz star and center gem tree topper
Adorned with a clear gem center and twisted wire base, this 12-point star tree topper has 10 lights inside to help it shine atop any Christmas tree. It includes four spare bulbs and two spare fuses to ensure this star will glow on your tree for years to come. 
$78$70
Tea Light advent calendar
Tea Light advent calendar
Anthropologie
Tea Light advent calendar
This classic iron advent village will shine atop any mantle and features a tea light-lit Christmas countdown to light the way to holiday festivities. As you add candles for each day of December, watch the festive glow begin to grow as Christmas approaches.
$158$110
Blue Sky Holiday Door Mat
Blue Sky Holiday Door Mat
Home Depot
Blue Sky Holiday Door Mat
Put this adorable doormat out for the holidays and beyond. 
$33
30 in. Berry Bliss Battery Operated Christmas Wreath
30 in Berry Bliss Battery Operated Christmas Wreath
Home Depot
30 in. Berry Bliss Battery Operated Christmas Wreath
If you aren't opting for a full-blown Christmas tree this year, might we suggest a festive wreath instead? This classic style features charming red berries and flowers that pay homage to the spirit of the season.
$50
Shooting Star Christmas Icicle LED String Light
Shooting Star Christmas Icicle LED String Light
Home Depot
Shooting Star Christmas Icicle LED String Light
Holiday string lights are a must for your outdoor decorations, but icicle lights are a chilly touch to bring loved ones traveling to your house holiday cheer before they even step inside.  
$30
Benjia Christmas Tree Topper Lighted with White Snowflake Projector
Benjia Christmas Tree Topper Lighted with White Snowflake Projector
Amazon
Benjia Christmas Tree Topper Lighted with White Snowflake Projector
This Benjia Christmas Tree Topper comes with a snowflake light projector that projects snowflakes on the ceiling above your Christmas tree.
$29
Vintage-style shatterproof Christmas tree ornament set
Vintage-style shatterproof Christmas tree ornament set
Plow & Hearth
Vintage-style shatterproof Christmas tree ornament set
Just like grandma’s Christmas decor, except better. This 24-pack of vintage style Christmas ornaments have all of that great holiday nostalgia, with none of the danger. Using a blend of plastics made to look like the magical (and shatter-prone) glass that used to adorn grandma’s tree, these ornaments are shatterproof. Bring on the eggnog and enjoy some low-stakes tree decorating this year. 
$30
St. Nicholas Square Knit Monogram Stocking
St. Nicholas Square Knit Monogram Stocking
Kohl's
St. Nicholas Square Knit Monogram Stocking
Score a monogram stocking at Kohl's for the whole family!
$30$15
Pre-Lit Christmas garland
Pre-Lit Christmas garland
Walmart
Pre-Lit Christmas garland
Equipped with 50 LED lights, this pre-lit Christmas garland stretches to an impressive 9 feet and is adorned with silver bristles, pine cones and red berries to make any mantle appear merry and bright. 
$60$45
The Holiday Aisle Battery Operated Menorah
Battery Operated Menorah
Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle Battery Operated Menorah
Perfect for the mantel, light up each LED candle for Hanukkah with this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours.
$90
Kaye 24" lighted wreath
Kaye 24" lighted wreath
Wayfair
Kaye 24" lighted wreath
Dress up the front door for the most wonderful time of the year with this faux pine wreath, pre-strung with 50 energy-efficient LED lights that run on a timer to cast a magical holiday glow in any entryway. This wreath features a mixed assortment of branches accented with red berries, pine cones, holly leaves and flocked snow.
$64$30
Christmas stocking set
Christmas stocking set
Wayfair
Christmas stocking set
This year, hang these stockings by the chimney with care so that St. Nicholas can fill them with stocking stuffers galore. This cheerfully designed three-piece stocking set comes with loop hangers for extra convenience come Christmas morning.  
$31$21
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Macy's
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Start a new dinnerware tradition with this beautiful porcelain (and dishwasher-safe) challah tray. It comes with a wooden insert for easy slicing.
$358$143
Holiday Time Led 500ct Cool White Icicle Lights
Holiday Time Led 500ct Cool White Icicle Lights
Walmart
Holiday Time Led 500ct Cool White Icicle Lights
These falling lights add a festive, wintery vibe to any outdoor space. 
$27
Christmas Reindeer decorative holiday pillow
Christmas Reindeer decorative holiday pillow
Walmart
Christmas Reindeer decorative holiday pillow
Cozy up with a pair of reindeer this Christmas season with this festive holiday throw pillow. Crafted out of 100% cotton with a built-in zipper for easy cleaning, this decorative pillow can easily become a Christmas staple for any couch.
$44$28
Reindeer Door Mat
HamlinRowShop
Reindeer Door Mat
Etsy
Reindeer Door Mat
HamlinRowShop
This reindeer-printed doormat is so cute, we'd be tempted to leave it out year-round.
$20
Countdown to Christmas chocolate advent calendar
Countdown to Christmas chocolate advent calendar
Macy's
Countdown to Christmas chocolate advent calendar
Give the gift of delicious winter holiday magic this year with a chocolate advent calendar from Macy’s Candy Kitchen. This tasty way to countdown until Christmas contains 24 pieces of premium chocolate in an assortment of character shapes.
$20$10
12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene
Home Accent Holiday 12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene
The Home Depot
12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene
Who doesn't want an inflatable Santa and sleigh on their front lawn to bring the holiday spirit to the neighborhood?
$129
Holiday bathroom towel set
Holiday bathroom towel set
Wayfair
Holiday bathroom towel set
Deck the halls, bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere towels are needed with this holiday towel set that includes one bath and two hand towels featuring a gold Christmas tree and red stars.
$26$20
7.5 ft Jackson Noble Fir LED Pre Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
7.5 ft Jackson Noble Fir LED Pre Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Home Depot
7.5 ft Jackson Noble Fir LED Pre Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Home Depot's 7.5 ft Jackson Noble Fir LED Pre Lit Artificial Christmas Tree is a full, very realistic-looking holiday tree worthy of your favorite Christmas ornament that will bring joy for the next decade.
$299
Cardinal Noel Peace Joy Jute Christmas Pillow
Manor Luxe
Manor Luxe Cardinal Noel Peace Joy Jute Christmas Pillow
Lowe's
Cardinal Noel Peace Joy Jute Christmas Pillow
Manor Luxe
Add a touch of the festive Christmas spirit to your home with this pretty throw pillow.
$54
Lux 14oz Candle in Holiday Gift Box Nutcracker
Lux 14oz Candle in Holiday Gift Box Nutcracker
Frontgate
Lux 14oz Candle in Holiday Gift Box Nutcracker
This gloriously radiant seasonal candle comes complete with a nutcracker-themed gift box.
$79

