The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair and More

The holiday season is right around the corner, and if you can't contain your excitement and want to start decorating your home right now, there are already great holiday decor options available -- many of them are on sale while supplies last.

Our favorite stores such as Wayfair, Macy's, Etsy and World Market are offering deals on festive decorations that'll transform your home into a holiday wonderland. Shop everything from a faux Christmas tree and monogram stockings to an electric menorah and twinkling outdoor lights. (But don't forget that Halloween is still a thing, too!)

Be sure to check out our selection of candles that'll get you in the cozy mood, along with holiday entertaining essentials and, of course, our gift guide that's full of awesome gift ideas for friends and family: Amazon finds, gifts under $50, the best fragrance options and more.

Shop our top picks of holiday decor deals ahead.

Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree The Holiday Aisle Wayfair Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree The Holiday Aisle This artificial Christmas tree from Wayfair looks like the real thing, dusted in faux snow. It's made from flame-resistant material and has a durable metal core that keeps the tree standing strong and tall. REGULARLY $219 $147.99 at Wayfair

Snowflake Embossed Dream Candle Pillar Frongate Frongate Snowflake Embossed Dream Candle Pillar Frongate Collect multiples of this gorgeous snowflake embossed gold pillar candle that's battery-powered. REGULARLY $69 $19.97 at Frontgate

Battery Operated Menorah The Holiday Aisle Wayfair Battery Operated Menorah The Holiday Aisle Light up each LED candle on this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours. REGULARLY $102.99 $83.99 at Wayfair

Boho Gold Hoop Wreath Ribbon and Vine Co. Etsy Boho Gold Hoop Wreath Ribbon and Vine Co. A greenery wreath featuring a sleek gold hoop for a festive, modern look available on Etsy. REGULARLY $79 $67.15 at Etsy

Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2 World Market World Market Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2 World Market Get a bunch of these sparkly star ornament sets at World Market to hang around the house or to adorn the tree. REGULARLY $7 $6 at World Market

Handmade Classic Kwanzaa Celebration Set African Heritage Collection Overstock Handmade Classic Kwanzaa Celebration Set African Heritage Collection This handmade Kwanzaa celebration set includes a candleholder with Kente trim, seven tapered Kwanzaa candles, a unity cup, a bamboo mat and an information sheet. Plus, it comes shrink-wrapped in a convenient gift box. REGULARLY $69.99 $59.49 at Overstock

Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw Charter Club Macy's Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw Charter Club Cuddle up in this cozy plaid print blanket and throw it on the couch for festive decor flair. REGULARLY $50 $29.99 at Macy's

Falling Rain Lights TSV Walmart Falling Rain Lights TSV These falling lights add a romantic vibe to any outdoor space. REGULARLY $19.20 $10.97 at Walmart

Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert Spode Macy's Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert Spode Start a new tradition with this beautiful porcelain (and dishwasher-safe) challah tray. It comes with a wooden insert for easy slicing. REGULARLY $358 $179 at Macy's

Knit Monogram Stocking St. Nicholas Square Kohl's Knit Monogram Stocking St. Nicholas Square Score a monogram stocking at Kohl's for the whole family! REGULARLY $29.99 $20.99 at Kohl's

Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat JCPenney JCPenney Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat JCPenney Add a welcoming vibe to your home with this adorable "Happy Holidays" doormat. Use promo code GOSAVE40 to score 40% off. REGULARLY $50 $22.49 at JCPenney

