The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair and More
The holiday season is right around the corner, and if you can't contain your excitement and want to start decorating your home right now, there are already great holiday decor options available -- many of them are on sale while supplies last.
Our favorite stores such as Wayfair, Macy's, Etsy and World Market are offering deals on festive decorations that'll transform your home into a holiday wonderland. Shop everything from a faux Christmas tree and monogram stockings to an electric menorah and twinkling outdoor lights. (But don't forget that Halloween is still a thing, too!)
Be sure to check out our selection of candles that'll get you in the cozy mood, along with holiday entertaining essentials and, of course, our gift guide that's full of awesome gift ideas for friends and family: Amazon finds, gifts under $50, the best fragrance options and more.
Shop our top picks of holiday decor deals ahead.
This artificial Christmas tree from Wayfair looks like the real thing, dusted in faux snow. It's made from flame-resistant material and has a durable metal core that keeps the tree standing strong and tall.
Collect multiples of this gorgeous snowflake embossed gold pillar candle that's battery-powered.
Light up each LED candle on this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours.
A greenery wreath featuring a sleek gold hoop for a festive, modern look available on Etsy.
Get a bunch of these sparkly star ornament sets at World Market to hang around the house or to adorn the tree.
Cuddle up in this cozy plaid print blanket and throw it on the couch for festive decor flair.
These falling lights add a romantic vibe to any outdoor space.
Score a monogram stocking at Kohl's for the whole family!
Add a welcoming vibe to your home with this adorable "Happy Holidays" doormat. Use promo code GOSAVE40 to score 40% off.
