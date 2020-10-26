Shopping

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair and More

By ETonline Staff
The holiday season is right around the corner, and if you can't contain your excitement and want to start decorating your home right now, there are already great holiday decor options available -- many of them are on sale while supplies last.

Our favorite stores such as Wayfair, Macy's, Etsy and World Market are offering deals on festive decorations that'll transform your home into a holiday wonderland. Shop everything from a faux Christmas tree and monogram stockings to an electric menorah and twinkling outdoor lights. (But don't forget that Halloween is still a thing, too!)

Be sure to check out our selection of candles that'll get you in the cozy mood, along with holiday entertaining essentials and, of course, our gift guide that's full of awesome gift ideas for friends and family: Amazon finds, gifts under $50, the best fragrance options and more. 

Shop our top picks of holiday decor deals ahead. 

Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
The Holiday Aisle
The Holiday Aisle Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
The Holiday Aisle

This artificial Christmas tree from Wayfair looks like the real thing, dusted in faux snow. It's made from flame-resistant material and has a durable metal core that keeps the tree standing strong and tall. 

REGULARLY $219

Snowflake Embossed Dream Candle Pillar
Frongate
Frongate Snowflake Embossed Dream Candle Pillar
Frongate
Snowflake Embossed Dream Candle Pillar
Frongate

Collect multiples of this gorgeous snowflake embossed gold pillar candle that's battery-powered. 

REGULARLY $69

Battery Operated Menorah
The Holiday Aisle
Battery Operated Menorah
Wayfair
Battery Operated Menorah
The Holiday Aisle

Light up each LED candle on this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours.

REGULARLY $102.99

Boho Gold Hoop Wreath
Ribbon and Vine Co.
Ribbon and Vine Co. Boho Gold Hoop Wreath
Etsy
Boho Gold Hoop Wreath
Ribbon and Vine Co.

A greenery wreath featuring a sleek gold hoop for a festive, modern look available on Etsy.

REGULARLY $79

Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market
World Market Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market
Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market

Get a bunch of these sparkly star ornament sets at World Market to hang around the house or to adorn the tree. 

REGULARLY $7

Handmade Classic Kwanzaa Celebration Set
African Heritage Collection
Handmade Classic Kwanzaa Celebration Set
Overstock
Handmade Classic Kwanzaa Celebration Set
African Heritage Collection
This handmade Kwanzaa celebration set includes a candleholder with Kente trim, seven tapered Kwanzaa candles, a unity cup, a bamboo mat and an information sheet. Plus, it comes shrink-wrapped in a convenient gift box.
REGULARLY $69.99

Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Charter Club
Charter Club Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Macy's
Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Charter Club

Cuddle up in this cozy plaid print blanket and throw it on the couch for festive decor flair. 

REGULARLY $50

Falling Rain Lights
TSV
Falling Rain Lights
Walmart
Falling Rain Lights
TSV

These falling lights add a romantic vibe to any outdoor space. 

REGULARLY $19.20

Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Spode
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Macy's
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Spode
Start a new tradition with this beautiful porcelain (and dishwasher-safe) challah tray. It comes with a wooden insert for easy slicing.
REGULARLY $358

Knit Monogram Stocking
St. Nicholas Square
St. Nicholas Square Knit Monogram Stocking
Kohl's
Knit Monogram Stocking
St. Nicholas Square

Score a monogram stocking at Kohl's for the whole family!

REGULARLY $29.99

Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat
JCPenney
Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat
JCPenney
Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat
JCPenney

Add a welcoming vibe to your home with this adorable "Happy Holidays" doormat. Use promo code GOSAVE40 to score 40% off.

REGULARLY $50

