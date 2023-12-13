A great way to find a holiday gift they'll love is by thinking about their likes and interests. If you always see your family member, coworker or friend sipping a cup of tea, a gift that makes tea time even better for them might be just the thing this holiday season.

There are lots of tea-centric gift options, including tea itself, essential tools and appliances for brewing tea, tea cups to drink tea from and even beauty products that are tea-inspired. To help in your search for the perfect tea gift, we've found a matcha maker, a whistling tea kettle, matcha-scented perfume and so much more that they'll love to receive this holiday season.

Whether they like matcha, chai, oolong or Earl Grey, there's a tea gift idea for them ahead. Be sure to order these gifts soon, as holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. They can cozy up and get warm with these gifts from Cuzen, Caraway, LoveShackFancy and more beloved brands during the cold winter months ahead.

Cuzen Matcha Maker Amazon Cuzen Matcha Maker Cuzen's beloved matcha maker now comes in a sleek black for the holidays, a collaboration with Japanese calligrapher Aoi Yamaguchi. This matcha maker does the grinding and whisking for them to make high-quality matcha drinks at home. It comes with three packets of matcha leaf blends to get them started. $329 Shop Now

Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle Caraway Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle There's nothing like a whistling tea kettle to get excited for a warm cup, and this one looks beautiful on their stove. It comes in nine colors. $245 $176 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.