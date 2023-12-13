They'll savor these gifts from Amazon, Uncommon Goods and more.
A great way to find a holiday gift they'll love is by thinking about their likes and interests. If you always see your family member, coworker or friend sipping a cup of tea, a gift that makes tea time even better for them might be just the thing this holiday season.
There are lots of tea-centric gift options, including tea itself, essential tools and appliances for brewing tea, tea cups to drink tea from and even beauty products that are tea-inspired. To help in your search for the perfect tea gift, we've found a matcha maker, a whistling tea kettle, matcha-scented perfume and so much more that they'll love to receive this holiday season.
Whether they like matcha, chai, oolong or Earl Grey, there's a tea gift idea for them ahead. Be sure to order these gifts soon, as holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. They can cozy up and get warm with these gifts from Cuzen, Caraway, LoveShackFancy and more beloved brands during the cold winter months ahead.
Cuzen Matcha Maker
Cuzen's beloved matcha maker now comes in a sleek black for the holidays, a collaboration with Japanese calligrapher Aoi Yamaguchi. This matcha maker does the grinding and whisking for them to make high-quality matcha drinks at home. It comes with three packets of matcha leaf blends to get them started.
Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle
There's nothing like a whistling tea kettle to get excited for a warm cup, and this one looks beautiful on their stove. It comes in nine colors.
Farmacy Tea Harvest Green Clean Trio
Tea isn't only for drinking. Farmacy's Green Clean cleansing balms melt your makeup off like none other. This fun gift set has limited edition tea-themed scents including warm vanilla chai, wild raspberry tea and chamomile rose latte.
LoveShackFancy Floral Tea Party Set
LoveShackFancy has the ideal gift for the little tea lover in your life. This hand-painted tea party set comes with four teacups, four saucers, four spoons and a lidded teapot.
Lilypad Teacup and Saucer Set
This whimsical teacup and saucer looks like a lilypad.
Chamberlain Coffee Matcha Green Tea Powder Starter Pack
Jump start their matcha routine with Emma Chamberlain's gift set, which includes a mason jar, stainless steel straw, a frother and matcha powder. Choose from four matcha flavors.
Le Labo Thé Matcha 26 Eau de Parfum
They can take the scent of their morning matcha through their day with this perfume, which has notes of fig, bergamot, bitter orange, sesame, cedarwood and vetiver, along with a matcha tea accord.
Palais des Thes Parisian Tea Gift Box Collection
Other than having an awesome rhyming name, this gift set comes in a bunch of varieties, from office teas to morning teas.
Uncommon Goods Herbal Tea Garden Gift Set
Let them create their own herbal teas with this gift set that includes lavender, coriander, German chamomile, peppermint and wild bergamot seeds, as well as a tea infuser, cute gardening gloves and stakes.
Anthropologie Onyx Coffee Lab Tea Blend
Choose from three different tea blends: black, Earl Grey and gochujang chai.
Uncommon Goods Tea from Around the World Set
They can sample 10 teas from around the world with this set. Each tube brews 6 to 8 cups.
David's Tea Tea Wonderland Sachet Tea Wheel
They'll find 26 cups of tea in this festive gift box. Flavors include Sleigh Ride, Christmas Morning, Silent Night and more.
1-800-Baskets Wintry Warmer Tea Gift Tray
Give them a warm, cozy hug in the form of soothing tea. This gift basket is brimming with teas and cookies that pair with the warm beverage. It also comes with a charming teapot.
Le Creuset Classic Demi Tea Kettle
Le Creuset kettles make excellent gifts and are a beautiful way to add a touch of color to your mother's kitchen. Celebrate mom and choose her favorite color from 12 beautiful options.
Vahdam Turmeric Herbal Tea Gift Set
Vahdam has been praised by many celebrities, including Oprah, Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart, Chris Pratt and Sarah Jessica Parker. This gift set from the brand offers more than 125 cups of tea.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: