If you're looking to save time in the kitchen this summer, now is the perfect time to shop Amazon's Prime Day deals on highly-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances. Right now, you can score savings up to 50% on Instant Brands' popular multi-cookers, air fryers, indoor grill, and even air purifiers that are easy to use and make great additions to your home this season.

The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.

If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to dual basket air fryers, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.

Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven Amazon Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven Tired of wasting leftovers? Achieve perfection by cooking them in this convenient Instant Vortex. The instant pot has the ability to air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat, you can transform your cold dishes into golden delights with hot air within minutes, all without the need for extensive preheating. $130 $76 Shop Now

Ahead, we've rounded up more of the best Instant Brand deals available during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Shop savings on Instant appliances before the major sale event ends tonight.

