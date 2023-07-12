Shop

The Best Instant Brand Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day: Save on Air Fryers, Pressure Cookers & More

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Instant Pot
Amazon

If you're looking to save time in the kitchen this summer, now is the perfect time to shop Amazon's Prime Day deals on highly-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances. Right now, you can score savings up to 50% on Instant Brands' popular multi-cookers, air fryers, indoor grill, and even air purifiers that are easy to use and make great additions to your home this season. 

The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Not only does this Instant Pot Duo Plus feature an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 15 customizable cooking programs.

$130$70
Instant Pot Duo Plus, Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus, Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Sometimes food goes bad because we simply don't have the time to cook it. Change that with the Instant Pot which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $70 on the only multi-cooker with the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.

$150$80
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.

$170$113
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo

Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, slow-cook foods to tender perfection just like grandma used to make and get all the crunch from deep-frying but with 95% less oil in one multi-cooker.

$170$150

If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to dual basket air fryers, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.

Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven
Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven

Tired of wasting leftovers? Achieve perfection by cooking them in this convenient Instant Vortex. The instant pot has the ability to air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat, you can transform your cold dishes into golden delights with hot air within minutes, all without the need for extensive preheating.

$130$76
Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer
Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer

Your Instant Vortex takes the place of 4 separate cooking appliances: air fryer, broiler, roaster, and oven bake. 

$140$80
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 4QT Air Fryer
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 4QT Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 4QT Air Fryer

Cook your food in minutes with this #1 best-selling air fryer. With its functionality and one touch smart programs, this appliance will have you cooking up a storm in the kitchen. 

$125$100
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Cook leftovers to perfection, in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in just a few minutes. 

$170$100
Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven
Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven

This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time. 

$200$139
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer

If you've been toying with the idea of getting a convection oven, the Instant Vortex Plus 10 does everything a regular convection oven does at a fraction of the price and it takes up a lot less space. 

$150$100
Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
Amazon
Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

Air fry, broil, bake, roast, toast, warm, convection all in one appliance. Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 170 to 450° F.

$200$150

Ahead, we've rounded up more of the best Instant Brand deals available during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Shop savings on Instant appliances before the major sale event ends tonight.  

Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier
Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier
Amazon
Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier

Clean air in minutes with this Instant air purifier that captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold, & more allowing you to breathe easy.

$150$70
Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven
Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven
Amazon
Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven

Instant Pot's 5-in-1 electric round dutch oven cooks up to 6 servings, perfect for family dinners, entertaining and more. 

$230$120
Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer
Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer

Not only an indoor grill, but you can also air fry, bake, reheat, roast, and dehydrate with this versatile appliance. The lid detaches easily from the unit and is dishwasher safe. 

$200$150
Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker
Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker

Instant Brands makes some of the most loved kitchen gadgets out there — you can expect to be impressed by this single-cup coffee maker, too.

$120$57

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

