The Best Instant Brand Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day: Save on Air Fryers, Pressure Cookers & More
If you're looking to save time in the kitchen this summer, now is the perfect time to shop Amazon's Prime Day deals on highly-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances. Right now, you can score savings up to 50% on Instant Brands' popular multi-cookers, air fryers, indoor grill, and even air purifiers that are easy to use and make great additions to your home this season.
The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.
Not only does this Instant Pot Duo Plus feature an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 15 customizable cooking programs.
Sometimes food goes bad because we simply don't have the time to cook it. Change that with the Instant Pot which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $70 on the only multi-cooker with the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, slow-cook foods to tender perfection just like grandma used to make and get all the crunch from deep-frying but with 95% less oil in one multi-cooker.
If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to dual basket air fryers, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.
Tired of wasting leftovers? Achieve perfection by cooking them in this convenient Instant Vortex. The instant pot has the ability to air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat, you can transform your cold dishes into golden delights with hot air within minutes, all without the need for extensive preheating.
Your Instant Vortex takes the place of 4 separate cooking appliances: air fryer, broiler, roaster, and oven bake.
Cook your food in minutes with this #1 best-selling air fryer. With its functionality and one touch smart programs, this appliance will have you cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
Cook leftovers to perfection, in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in just a few minutes.
This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time.
If you've been toying with the idea of getting a convection oven, the Instant Vortex Plus 10 does everything a regular convection oven does at a fraction of the price and it takes up a lot less space.
Air fry, broil, bake, roast, toast, warm, convection all in one appliance. Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 170 to 450° F.
Ahead, we've rounded up more of the best Instant Brand deals available during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Shop savings on Instant appliances before the major sale event ends tonight.
Clean air in minutes with this Instant air purifier that captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold, & more allowing you to breathe easy.
Instant Pot's 5-in-1 electric round dutch oven cooks up to 6 servings, perfect for family dinners, entertaining and more.
Not only an indoor grill, but you can also air fry, bake, reheat, roast, and dehydrate with this versatile appliance. The lid detaches easily from the unit and is dishwasher safe.
Instant Brands makes some of the most loved kitchen gadgets out there — you can expect to be impressed by this single-cup coffee maker, too.
