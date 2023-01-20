The Best Instant Pot Deals at Amazon: Shop Highly-Rated Pressure Cookers and Air Fryers
If you're looking to save time in the kitchen and make the cooking process more efficient, now is the perfect time to shop Amazon deals on highly-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances. Right now, you can score big savings on Instant Pot's popular pressure cookers and air fryers that are easy to use and provide delicious results.
The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.
For those looking to upgrade their kitchen this winter, Instant Pot offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. Whether you are searching for a more compact air fryer or a dual basket air fryer, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.
With Instant Pot kitchen essentials on sale, we've rounded up the best deals available right now. Below, shop the best Instant Pot pressure cooker and air fryer deals at Amazon now.
This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a simple and fast way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.
Not only does this Instant Pot feature a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 13 customizable cooking programs.
Instant Pot's only Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stove top.
This 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer.
This mini air fryer with two quarts of space is perfect for conserving space on your kitchen counter.
Instant Pot's Vortex Plus Air Fryer is built with an on-screen progress bar so you can see when to add and turn food. Also, you are able to easily monitor your food with the ClearCook window and internal light.
There's a reason the air fryer has become the hottest kitchen accessory. This multi-hyphenate appliance can bake, broil, roast, fry, and rotisserie, all with the click of a button, making meal prep easy.
This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 14 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now
The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances to Shop Now
Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware and Kitchen Essentials
The Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen
10 Long-Lasting Cast Iron Cookware Products That Are Worth the Price
The Best Meal Kit Deals in January: Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and More
The Best Keurig Deals: Save Now on Single-Serve Coffee Makers
The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Non-Stick Pans
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now
The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype
The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers for Year-Round Caffeine Cravings