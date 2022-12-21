The Best Jacket Deals to Shop Now: Save Big On The North Face and Patagonia
With winter in full swing, now is the perfect time to take stock of your cold-weather wardrobe. Nothing is worse than the frigid cold temperatures other than shivering outside in the arctic air because you don't have a warm enough coat. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering this frosty season, because we've found the best deals on jackets for men and women from The North Face and Patagonia.
Not only did we scour the web to find these fabulous savings on warm coats for men and women, but we only selected options that are also stylish and trendy. Whether you're going down the slopes or shopping around town for holiday gifts, we've found outerwear that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for any winter storms.
Ahead, shop great deals on The North Face and Patagonia jackets for men and women that will have you feeling ready to brave the bitter cold.
Patagonia Deals on Women's Jackets
Not only is this super cute fleece wind-resistant, it also has moisture-wicking material on the inside to keep you comfortable all day long. It's made with your classic fit so you can easily layer coats on top of it if needed.
Patagonia's slim cut 3-in-1 parka is perfect for cold weather versatility. The zip-out two-layer design offers dynamic weather adaptability and the shell will keep you safe from any rain or snow.
With two layers, you'll be able to withstand the cold longer bundled up in this warm coat. The coat is adjustable to wear either layer and the hood is detachable.
The North Face Deals on Women's Jackets
This slim-fit quilted hoodie uses ThermoBall insulation to keep you warm even if the jacket gets wet. It also has secured zipper pockets to keep your things safe and nearby.
Similar to the jacket above, this option from The North Face is only insulated in the midsection. This allows for more movement in the arms, making it a great option for alpine climbing.
Patagonia Deals on Men's Jackets
This slim fit and hoodless jacket from Patagonia, is a great base layer for time on the slopes or when mountain climbing. The zippered pockets won't get in the way of a harness.
Patagonia's Better Sweater offers all the warmth with zero bulk.
The North Face Deals on Men's Jackets
The slim-fit Flare jacket delivers easy, packable warmth as a mid- or outer layer. Keep the cold out with 150g of Heatseeker Eco insulation and when temperatures rise, stow the entire jacket into its front-left pocket.
With a flattering shape and ample mobility, this jacket is perfect for easy wear or layering up.
This relaxed-fit pullover has moisture-wicking fabric and provides sun protection. The loose fit always for mobility if you have an active day planned in the chilly outdoors.
Add this jacket as a layer to stay warm in fall, or add this as a layer under your coat in winter to stay comfortable in biting cold. The color-blocking pattern on this fleece jacket makes fun and stylish.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 40% On The North Face Jackets to Brave The Winter
Best Amazon Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets
The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now
The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep
The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter
Stay Cozy This Winter With The Best UGG Boots and Slippers on Sale Now
Shop The Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon
The 20 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out, Yoga and More
Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas
15 Puffer Jackets for Women to Keep You Warm and Stylish This Winter