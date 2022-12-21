With winter in full swing, now is the perfect time to take stock of your cold-weather wardrobe. Nothing is worse than the frigid cold temperatures other than shivering outside in the arctic air because you don't have a warm enough coat. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering this frosty season, because we've found the best deals on jackets for men and women from The North Face and Patagonia.

Not only did we scour the web to find these fabulous savings on warm coats for men and women, but we only selected options that are also stylish and trendy. Whether you're going down the slopes or shopping around town for holiday gifts, we've found outerwear that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for any winter storms.

Ahead, shop great deals on The North Face and Patagonia jackets for men and women that will have you feeling ready to brave the bitter cold.

Patagonia Deals on Women's Jackets

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket Patagonia Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket Not only is this super cute fleece wind-resistant, it also has moisture-wicking material on the inside to keep you comfortable all day long. It's made with your classic fit so you can easily layer coats on top of it if needed. $199 $139 Shop Now

Patagonia Vosque 3-in-1 Parka Dick's Sporting Goods Patagonia Vosque 3-in-1 Parka With two layers, you'll be able to withstand the cold longer bundled up in this warm coat. The coat is adjustable to wear either layer and the hood is detachable. $440 $315 Shop Now

The North Face Deals on Women's Jackets

Patagonia Deals on Men's Jackets

Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket Backcountry Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket This slim fit and hoodless jacket from Patagonia, is a great base layer for time on the slopes or when mountain climbing. The zippered pockets won't get in the way of a harness. $249 $187 Shop Now

The North Face Deals on Men's Jackets

The North Face Flare Jacket Amazon The North Face Flare Jacket The slim-fit Flare jacket delivers easy, packable warmth as a mid- or outer layer. Keep the cold out with 150g of Heatseeker Eco insulation and when temperatures rise, stow the entire jacket into its front-left pocket. $159 $127 Shop Now

