The Best Jacket Deals to Shop Now: Save Big On The North Face and Patagonia

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Patagonia and North Face Deals
Patagonia

With winter in full swing, now is the perfect time to take stock of your cold-weather wardrobe. Nothing is worse than the frigid cold temperatures other than shivering outside in the arctic air because you don't have a warm enough coat. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering this frosty season, because we've found the best deals on jackets for men and women from The North Face and Patagonia. 

Not only did we scour the web to find these fabulous savings on warm coats for men and women, but we only selected options that are also stylish and trendy. Whether you're going down the slopes or shopping around town for holiday gifts, we've found outerwear that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for any winter storms.

Ahead, shop great deals on The North Face and Patagonia jackets for men and women that will have you feeling ready to brave the bitter cold. 

Patagonia Deals on Women's Jackets

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Not only is this super cute fleece wind-resistant, it also has moisture-wicking material on the inside to keep you comfortable all day long. It's made with your classic fit so you can easily layer coats on top of it if needed.

$199$139
Patagonia Tres Down 3-In-1 Parka
Patagonia Tres Down 3-In-1 Parka
Backcountry
Patagonia Tres Down 3-In-1 Parka

Patagonia's slim cut 3-in-1 parka is perfect for cold weather versatility. The zip-out two-layer design offers dynamic weather adaptability and the shell will keep you safe from any rain or snow.

$599$419
Patagonia Vosque 3-in-1 Parka
Patagonia Women's Vosque 3-in-1 Parka
Dick's Sporting Goods
Patagonia Vosque 3-in-1 Parka

With two layers, you'll be able to withstand the cold longer bundled up in this warm coat. The coat is adjustable to wear either layer and the hood is detachable.

$440$315

The North Face Deals on Women's Jackets

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie 2.0
The North Face ThermoBall™ Eco Hoodie 2.0
The North Face
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie 2.0

This slim-fit quilted hoodie uses ThermoBall insulation to keep you warm even if the jacket gets wet. It also has secured zipper pockets to keep your things safe and nearby. 

$230$138
The North Face ThermoBall Hybrid Eco 2.0
The North Face ThermoBall Hybrid Eco 2.0
The North Face
The North Face ThermoBall Hybrid Eco 2.0

Similar to the jacket above, this option from The North Face is only insulated in the midsection. This allows for more movement in the arms, making it a great option for alpine climbing. 

$159$103

Patagonia Deals on Men's Jackets

Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket

This slim fit and hoodless jacket from Patagonia, is a great base layer for time on the slopes or when mountain climbing. The zippered pockets won't get in the way of a harness.

$249$187
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover
REI
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover

Patagonia's Better Sweater offers all the warmth with zero bulk.

$129$91

The North Face Deals on Men's Jackets

The North Face Flare Jacket
The North Face Flare Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Flare Jacket

The slim-fit Flare jacket delivers easy, packable warmth as a mid- or outer layer. Keep the cold out with 150g of Heatseeker Eco insulation and when temperatures rise, stow the entire jacket into its front-left pocket.

$159$127
The North Face Canyonlands Jacket
The North Face Canyonlands Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Canyonlands Jacket

With a flattering shape and ample mobility, this jacket is perfect for easy wear or layering up. 

$89$62
The North Face Men's Class V Pullover Hooded Jacket
The North Face Men's Class V Pullover Hooded Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Men's Class V Pullover Hooded Jacket

This relaxed-fit pullover has moisture-wicking fabric and provides sun protection. The loose fit always for mobility if you have an active day planned in the chilly outdoors.

$89$37
The North Face TKA Attitude Full-Zip Fleece
The North Face TKA Attitude Full-Zip Fleece
The North Face
The North Face TKA Attitude Full-Zip Fleece

Add this jacket as a layer to stay warm in fall, or add this as a layer under your coat in winter to stay comfortable in biting cold. The color-blocking pattern on this fleece jacket makes fun and stylish. 

$109$65

