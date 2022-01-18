The Best Keto Meal Delivery Services to Try in 2022

As important as it is to set fitness goals that are just right for you, it's even more important to make sure that you're nourishing your body well along the way too. And meal delivery kit services have proven to be a great place to start -- especially if they boast keto-friendly menus and food offerings.

Let's be real -- life can get busy fast. With so much responsibility on our plates every day, it can be all too easy to forget to care about what we're actually putting on our plates every night. But with meal delivery kit services like HelloFresh, Factor, Green Chef and Snap Kitchen, among so many others, you can simplify the process of eating healthy and even learn to enjoy it too.

Whether you're looking to evolve your home menu this new year or are just hoping to eliminate the hassle of having to buy groceries and plan all of your meals, there are a number of keto meal delivery services that are perfect to invest in for 2022 and beyond.

Ahead, shop the best keto meal delivery services to try in honor of the new year. Looking to elevate your lifestyle goals for 2022 and beyond? Check out ET Style's New Year, New You guide and shop the best fitness trackers to help you meet your 2022 health goals.

Factor Factor Factor Factor serves up chef-prepared, ketogenic meals that are fully prepared and delivered straight to customers' doors. The service also boasts an ever-evolving menu, so users are treated to fresh dishes each week. For a limited time, new customers can order now and get $90 off their first 3 orders. STARTS AT $11 AT FACTOR Buy Now

Green Chef Green Chef Green Chef Each one of Green Chef's ketogenic meals are crafted with organic ingredients, according to the retailer. Users simply need to pick their choice meal, cook up the delivered ingredients and indulge in a freshly made, keto-friendly dish. For a limited time, new customers can also get $130 off their first orders, plus free shipping. STARTS AT $12 AT GREEN CHEF Buy Now

Fresh 'N' Lean Fresh N' Lean Fresh 'N' Lean While other meal kit services simply deliver ingredients to make the meals, Fresh 'N' Leans' offerings come pre-packaged and already put together by chefs. Best of all, these meals are ready to be cooked and served in only 3 minutes time. STARTS AT $11 AT FRESH 'N' LEAN Buy Now

Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Meal prepping can be enough of a hassle on its own. But with Snap Kitchen, users get pre-made, keto-friendly meals delivered straight to their doorstep -- no prepping or cooking, necessary. Through January, new users can also save $40 with the promo code HABIT40 for $10 off of their first four orders. STARTS AT $11 AT SNAP KITCHEN Buy Now

Freshly FreshlyFit Freshly Unlike other meal delivery kit services, Freshly's menu offerings are "developed by nutritionists" -- according to the retailer -- rather than just chefs. Each meal is carb-conscious and aims to "strike the perfect balance between calories, carbs and feel-good flavors." STARTS AT $12 AT FRESHLY Buy Now

HelloFresh HelloFresh HelloFresh HelloFresh has a number of meal delivery kit options that can cater to just about anyone's diet or meal eating preferences. But their low-carb offerings are especially great, with dishes that fit into the keto diet. For a limited time, users can get 16 free meals -- plus free shipping on orders -- through Jan. 18, as part of HelloFresh's New Year Deal. STARTS AT $10 AT HELLOFRESH Buy Now

