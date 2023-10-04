Explore new recipes this fall and save up to 46% on KitchenAid's iconic stand mixers and appliances at Amazon.
Whether you’ve taken up baking as a new hobby or are looking for ways to save time while cooking this fall, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen. Amazon is having a massive sale on KitchenAid mixers, attachments and more small kitchen appliances from the beloved brand. With Amazon's KitchenAid deals, you can save up to 46% on multipurpose kitchen powerhouses to reach your full Martha Stewart potential this fall.
Home cooks and chefs worldwide swear by the effectiveness of KitchenAid mixers. Not only is a KitchenAid mixer a reliable baking and cooking assistant, but the quality of craftsmanship is what makes them so popular and long-lasting. Now shoppers can save on restaurant-quality appliances as well as a wide selection of attachments to take your KitchenAid Stand Mixer to the next level.
From Jennifer Garner's favorite hand mixer to a coffee maker with variable brew strengths, shop all the best KitchenAid deals on Amazon for delicious results this fall season.
Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deals
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Lighter and smaller than the original KitchenAid mixer, this one has just as much power and is crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any recipe. It's still large enough to mix up to five dozen cookies at one time.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
Up your culinary caliber for the new fall season with the iconic KitchenAid mixer — on sale at Amazon right now.
Best KitchenAid Hand Mixer Deals
KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment
With 7 different speeds and a Pro whisk attachment for light and fluffy mixtures, you can easily whip egg whites to fluffy peaks or heavy cream to whipping cream to top your favorite desserts.
KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer
Stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite fall recipes with 7 speeds - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.
KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer
From mixing in nuts and chocolate chips at speed one, to whipping perfect meringues at speed five, this powerful KitchenAid hand mixer will make working in the kitchen much easier.
Best KitchenAid Mixer Attachment Deals
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
Get nearly 50% off this attachment that offers the versatility to peel, core, slice and spiralize a variety of fruits and vegetables.
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit
Dice, slice, shred and julienne your favorite fruits, vegetables and hard cheeses. The exclusive ExactSlice System allows you to slice from thick to thin with one slide of the lever.
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
The Gourmet Pasta Press makes six different types of fresh pasta from scratch quickly and easily: Spaghetti, Bucatini, Fusilli, Rigatoni, Small Macaroni and Large Macaroni.
KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter
The KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter features two blades to produce thinner or thicker sheets of your favorite fruits and vegetables.
KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment
With the KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment it's so easy to create light, fluffy and snow-like shaved ice to elevate a variety of desserts and drinks.
Best KitchenAid Small Appliance Deals
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep.
KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate
Brew delicious drip coffee and hold the temperature for up to 4 hours with the convenient programmable warming plate. This 12-up coffee maker, with Spiral Showerhead evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee.
KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder
Enjoy coffee on fall mornings with this easy-to-use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder.
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods with this Amazon deal.
KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender
Quickly blend ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups, hummus and more with this hand blender.
