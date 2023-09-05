Sales & Deals

KitchenAid Stand Mixer
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:46 PM PDT, September 5, 2023

Save up to 46% on KitchenAid's iconic stand mixers and more at Amazon right now.

Whether you’ve taken up baking as a new hobby or are always looking for ways to save time while cooking, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen. Amazon is having a massive sale on KitchenAid mixers, attachments and more small kitchen appliances from the beloved brand. With Amazon's KitchenAid deals, you can save up to 46% on multipurpose kitchen powerhouses to each your full Martha Stewart potential this fall. 

Home cooks and chefs worldwide swear by the effectiveness of KitchenAid mixers. Not only is a KitchenAid mixer a reliable baking and cooking assistant, but the quality craftsmanship is what makes them so popular and long-lasting. Now shoppers can save on restaurant-quality appliances as well as a wide selection of attachments to take your KitchenAid Stand Mixer to the next level.

From Jennifer Garner's favorite hand mixer to a coffee maker with variable brew strengths, shop all the best KitchenAid deals available on Amazon now.

Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deals

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $278

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Lighter and smaller than the original KitchenAid mixer, this one has just as much power and is crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any recipe. It's still large enough to mix up to five dozen cookies at one time.

$380 $300

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Up your culinary caliber with the iconic KitchenAid mixer — on sale for $110 off at Amazon right now.

$450 $380

Best KitchenAid Hand Mixer Deals

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment

With 7 different speeds and a Pro whisk attachment for light and fluffy mixtures, you can easily whip egg whites to fluffy peaks or heavy cream to whipping cream to top your favorite desserts.

$90 $75

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer

Stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite recipes with 7 speeds - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.

$100 $85

KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer

KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer

From mixing in nuts and chocolate chips at speed one, to whipping perfect meringues at speed five, this powerful KitchenAid hand mixer will make working in the kitchen much easier. 

$60 $50

Best KitchenAid Mixer Attachment Deals

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment

Get 30% off the perfect attachment to make thick and creamy ice cream at home, in small batches, and enjoy right out the bowl.

$100 $70

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer & Shredder Attachment

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer & Shredder Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer & Shredder Attachment

Slice or shred vegetables and cheeses with precision. The three different blades included are great for cucumbers and celery to cabbages and potatoes. 

$60 $45

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment

Get nearly 50% off this attachment that offers the versatility to peel, core, slice and spiralize a variety of fruits and vegetables.

$130 $70

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment

With the KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment it's so easy to create light, fluffy and snow-like shaved ice to elevate a variety of desserts and drinks. 

$100 $75

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment

The Gourmet Pasta Press makes six different types of fresh pasta from scratch quickly and easily: Spaghetti, Bucatini, Fusilli, Rigatoni, Small Macaroni and Large Macaroni.

$220 $170

KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment

KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment

This helpful baking tool will measure, sift and automatically add the proper ingredients directly to your mixing bowl, saving you precious minutes in the bustling kitchen. 

$130 $100

KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set Attachment

KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set Attachment

No longer settle for pre-packaged pasta when making it fresh is easy. The 3-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Set includes a Pasta Roller, Spaghetti Cutter and Fettuccine Cutter.

$199 $150

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Stand Mixer Attachment

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Stand Mixer Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Stand Mixer Attachment

Make thick and creamy ice cream at home, in small batches, and enjoy right out the bowl.

$100 $70

Best KitchenAid Small Appliance Deals

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
Amazon

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep.

$60 $50

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate
Amazon

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate

Brew delicious drip coffee and hold the temperature for up to 4 hours with the convenient programmable warming plate. This 12-up coffee maker, with Spiral Showerhead evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee. 

$140 $120

KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder

KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder
Amazon

KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder

Enjoy coffee on summer mornings with this easy-to-use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder.  

$40 $30

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
Amazon

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods with this Prime Day deal.

$100 $80

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender
Amazon

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender

Quickly blend ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups, hummus and more with this hand blender.

$60 $50

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

