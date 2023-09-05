Whether you’ve taken up baking as a new hobby or are always looking for ways to save time while cooking, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen. Amazon is having a massive sale on KitchenAid mixers, attachments and more small kitchen appliances from the beloved brand. With Amazon's KitchenAid deals, you can save up to 46% on multipurpose kitchen powerhouses to each your full Martha Stewart potential this fall.

Shop the KitchenAid Sale

Home cooks and chefs worldwide swear by the effectiveness of KitchenAid mixers. Not only is a KitchenAid mixer a reliable baking and cooking assistant, but the quality craftsmanship is what makes them so popular and long-lasting. Now shoppers can save on restaurant-quality appliances as well as a wide selection of attachments to take your KitchenAid Stand Mixer to the next level.

From Jennifer Garner's favorite hand mixer to a coffee maker with variable brew strengths, shop all the best KitchenAid deals available on Amazon now.

Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deals

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl. $330 $278 Shop Now

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Amazon KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Lighter and smaller than the original KitchenAid mixer, this one has just as much power and is crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any recipe. It's still large enough to mix up to five dozen cookies at one time. $380 $300 Shop Now

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer Amazon KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer Up your culinary caliber with the iconic KitchenAid mixer — on sale for $110 off at Amazon right now. $450 $380 Shop Now

Best KitchenAid Hand Mixer Deals

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment Amazon KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment With 7 different speeds and a Pro whisk attachment for light and fluffy mixtures, you can easily whip egg whites to fluffy peaks or heavy cream to whipping cream to top your favorite desserts. $90 $75 Shop Now

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer Amazon KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer Stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite recipes with 7 speeds - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams. $100 $85 Shop Now

KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer Amazon KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer From mixing in nuts and chocolate chips at speed one, to whipping perfect meringues at speed five, this powerful KitchenAid hand mixer will make working in the kitchen much easier. $60 $50 Buy Now

Best KitchenAid Mixer Attachment Deals

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment Get 30% off the perfect attachment to make thick and creamy ice cream at home, in small batches, and enjoy right out the bowl. $100 $70 Shop Now

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer & Shredder Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer & Shredder Attachment Slice or shred vegetables and cheeses with precision. The three different blades included are great for cucumbers and celery to cabbages and potatoes. $60 $45 Shop Now

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment Get nearly 50% off this attachment that offers the versatility to peel, core, slice and spiralize a variety of fruits and vegetables. $130 $70 Shop Now

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment With the KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment it's so easy to create light, fluffy and snow-like shaved ice to elevate a variety of desserts and drinks. $100 $75 Shop Now

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment The Gourmet Pasta Press makes six different types of fresh pasta from scratch quickly and easily: Spaghetti, Bucatini, Fusilli, Rigatoni, Small Macaroni and Large Macaroni. $220 $170 Shop Now

KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment This helpful baking tool will measure, sift and automatically add the proper ingredients directly to your mixing bowl, saving you precious minutes in the bustling kitchen. $130 $100 Shop Now

KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set Attachment Amazon KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set Attachment No longer settle for pre-packaged pasta when making it fresh is easy. The 3-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Set includes a Pasta Roller, Spaghetti Cutter and Fettuccine Cutter. $199 $150 Shop Now

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Stand Mixer Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Stand Mixer Attachment Make thick and creamy ice cream at home, in small batches, and enjoy right out the bowl. $100 $70 Shop Now

Best KitchenAid Small Appliance Deals

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper Amazon KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep. $60 $50 Shop Now

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate Amazon KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate Brew delicious drip coffee and hold the temperature for up to 4 hours with the convenient programmable warming plate. This 12-up coffee maker, with Spiral Showerhead evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee. $140 $120 Shop Now

KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder Amazon KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder Enjoy coffee on summer mornings with this easy-to-use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder. $40 $30 Shop Now

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup Amazon KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods with this Prime Day deal. $100 $80 Shop Now

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender Amazon KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender Quickly blend ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups, hummus and more with this hand blender. $60 $50 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: