The Best KN95 and N95 Face Masks to Protect You Against Omicron and Its Subvariants

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Woman Wearing N95 Mask
Getty

In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 and its subvariants constantly rolling in, and face masks proving to be even more of a staple travel essential, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety and choose the right face masks for any situation.

Though masking up of any kind is important, public health authorities now recommend steering away from cloth masks and switching to masks with filtration systems — like N95s — as your personal protective equipment.  

According to the CDC, N95 and KN95 masks offer more protection against COVID than a standard cloth mask. And with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants expected to become more dominant in the U.S. in the coming months, now's the prime time to stock up on some durable, protective masks — especially if you'll need to navigate any upcoming fall travel.

If you're still feeling unsure about restrictions and the best mask recommendations, you can look through the CDC-approved list of masks and how to find them.

And if you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices and are in need of some masks that are equal parts practical and protective, ET has compiled a list of our favorite N95 and KN95 mask options to buy online for protection against omicron and all of its subvariants. Shop our picks below.

N95 Masks

Fangtian NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective N95 Mask
FANGTIAN N95 Mask NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective Face Mask
Amazon
Fangtian NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective N95 Mask

This N95 face mask is made with non-woven melt-blown material to make sure you're getting the most efficient filtration for infection control.

 

$30
10 MASKS
3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95
3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95
Amazon
3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95

Though this N95 mask was intended for professional use to keep out sawdust, sand and smoke, it's 95% filtration efficiency makes this disposable mask a great choice for protecting your face against Omicron.

 

$19$14
20 MASKS
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Bona Fide
Harley Commodity N95 Masks

N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, these are NIOSH approved n95 masks and Bona Fide is an authorized distributor.)

$110$19
20 MASKS
MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband
MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband
Amazon
MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband

We know that safety is of the utmost importance, and with this masks's ultra sonic seals for optimal respiratory protection from airborne particles.

$16$8
10 MASKS
DemeTECH N95 Respirator Face Mask, Fold-Style with Headband
DemeTECH NIOSH N95 Respirator Face Mask, Fold-Style with Headband
Amazon
DemeTECH N95 Respirator Face Mask, Fold-Style with Headband

Worried about storing bulky masks? This N95 folds down for your convenience, so you can protect yourself without sacrificing space.

$65
20 MASKS
BNX NIOSH Certified N95 Respirator Mask
BNX N95 Mask Black NIOSH Certified MADE IN USA Particulate Respirator Protective Face Mask
Amazon
BNX NIOSH Certified N95 Respirator Mask

We love the breathability and maximum protection of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. 

$20
10 MASKS
MedicPro NIOSH-Approved N95 Masks
MedicPro N95 Mask NIOSH Approved
Amazon
MedicPro NIOSH-Approved N95 Masks

For a comfortable and breathable face covering option with optimal filtration, try out this N95. It meets CDC guidelines for particle filtration efficiency, meaning it's healthcare worker approved.

$100
50 MASKS

KN95 Masks

MASKC KN95 Face Masks
MASKC KN95 Face Masks
MASKC
MASKC KN95 Face Masks

MASKC masks are beloved by celebrities and for good reason: they're stylish and much better at COVID-19 prevention than a fabric mask. With breathable construction, these 3-dimensional respirator masks block droplets and airborne particles with 95% bacterial filtration efficiency.

 

$39$20
10 MASKS
SupplyAID KN95 Face Mask
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
SupplyAID KN95 Face Mask

Not looking to buy quite so many at a time? This small pack of 5 KN95 protective masks has you covered.

$6
5 MASKS
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 20 PCS,5 Layers Cup Dust Mask
Amazon
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask

Tired of your mask constantly falling down and exposing your nose? This 5-ply KN95 mask has all the filtration benefits, but it also has a fixed metal nose clip to ensure that it stays on for a safe and wearable fit. 

$20$13
20 MASKS
Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Black Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask - Ear Loop - 10 masks per pack
Bona Fide Masks
Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask

Get masks made at the new KN95 standard with upgraded breathability with this Powecom KN95 disposable respirator mask from Bona Fide Masks.

$14
10 MASKS
Wawane KN95 Face Mask Respirator
50PCS KN95 Face Mask Respirator Cup Dust 5 Layer with Elastic Ear Loop, Black
Amazon
Wawane KN95 Face Mask Respirator

The soft ear elastics of this KN95 protective mask make it perfect for daily use.

$20
50 MASKS
FDA Listed High Protection KN95 Mask
VIDA FDA Listed High Protection Adult Mask 10-Pack
VIDA
FDA Listed High Protection KN95 Mask

Manufactured in an FDA Registered facility, these masks are breathable, recyclable, and are available in both adult and kid sizes. More colors include Coral, Denim, Blush, Seafoam, and Lavender. 

$25
10 MASKS
ChiSip KN95 Face Mask, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks
ChiSip KN95 Face Mask 20 Pcs, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks, Breathable Protection Masks Against PM2.5 for Men & Women, Black
Amazon
ChiSip KN95 Face Mask, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks

These breathable KN95 face masks are made of two layers of non-woven cloth, two layers of fabric and one layer of hot air cotton. Plus, the inside is skin-friendly and made to absorb moisture from your breath to help facilitate easy and healthy breathing at all times. 

$16$15 WITH COUPON
20 MASKS
barrière Tie-Dye KN95 Masks
barrière Tie-Dye KN95 5-Pack
barrière
barrière Tie-Dye KN95 Masks

5 individually sealed KN95 masks that feature an aluminum nose piece for a more secure fit. 

$20
5 MASKS

