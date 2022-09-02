The Best Labor Day Appliance Deals to Shop from Best Buy: Save on Dyson, KitchenAid, LG and More
If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy's Labor Day Sale is offering huge appliance deals this weekend. The Best Buy Labor Day 2022 Sale has major markdowns, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your laundry room or you simply want a new microwave in your kitchen, this weekend's markdowns at Best Buy are here to help you upgrade your home. Best-selling appliances from Dyson, GE, Frigidaire, and more are all on sale until Monday, September 5.
There are a lot of great options at Best Buy’s sale, so to help you shop smarter and save money on traditionally expensive home appliances, we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day appliance deals worth shopping now. For more Labor Day savings, check out our guides to the best washer and dryer deals at Samsung and the best Labor Day furniture sales happening now.
Best Buy Labor Day Deals on Small Appliances
The TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. The adjustable oscillation projects the purified air around the whole room.
You won't have to fight dust bunnies this summer thanks to this Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner. Save on this Labor Day deal, and use this vacuum cleaner to deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from your hardwood and tile floors.
It's no wonder the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a dream buy. With 10 optimized speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe and 10 available attachments, there's nothing it can't do. And it can now be yours for a new low price in black, blue, red or stainless steel.
Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with five brew-size selections. The Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.
Cook frozen meals in a snap, or heat coffee, soup and leftovers in no time.
Best Buy Labor Day Major Appliance Deals
This Amana electric range has 4 cooktop elements that reach up to 1800W of power. The ceramic cooktop surface is durable and makes cleaning a breeze.
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
This energy efficient dishwasher has an AutoSense cycle that detects the soil level and amount of dishes, then automatically adjusts wash settings for the ultimate clean.
This refrigerator features an EvenTemp Cooling System with precise temperature control which keeps food at one ideal temperature. Spacious interior storage options include a full-width deli drawer, generous door bins, and a full-width glass freezer shelf.
Best Buy Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Power through laundry day in less time with enough room to fit a king-size comforter and bedding in a single load. Get the room and flexibility to clean in fewer loads.
LG's ultralarge capacity washer uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance. ColdWash technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics, giving you cold water savings with warm water performance.
With an extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity, Samsung’s Smart Dial Front Load Washer uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and displays them first for quick access.
