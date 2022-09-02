If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy's Labor Day Sale is offering huge appliance deals this weekend. The Best Buy Labor Day 2022 Sale has major markdowns, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your laundry room or you simply want a new microwave in your kitchen, this weekend's markdowns at Best Buy are here to help you upgrade your home. Best-selling appliances from Dyson, GE, Frigidaire, and more are all on sale until Monday, September 5.

There are a lot of great options at Best Buy’s sale, so to help you shop smarter and save money on traditionally expensive home appliances, we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day appliance deals worth shopping now. For more Labor Day savings, check out our guides to the best washer and dryer deals at Samsung and the best Labor Day furniture sales happening now.

Best Buy Labor Day Deals on Small Appliances

Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner Best Buy Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner You won't have to fight dust bunnies this summer thanks to this Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner. Save on this Labor Day deal, and use this vacuum cleaner to deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from your hardwood and tile floors. $450 $350 Buy Now

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with five brew-size selections. The Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button. $190 $130 Buy Now

Best Buy Labor Day Major Appliance Deals

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $3,600 Buy Now

Best Buy Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals

