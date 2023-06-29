With action-packed summer days kicking into high gear, it's only natural to need a wardrobe refresh, including workout essentials. Starting today, performance activewear brand Carbon38 is bringing exactly what you need to combine fashion and function for pieces that will have a permanent spot in your fitness collection.

Now through Tuesday, July 4, Carbon38 is celebrating the Fourth by offering 25% off everything — yes, everything. You can save on leggings, sports bras, sneakers and more with the code FIREWORKS at checkout.

Shop the Carbon38 Sale

Carbon38 is the perfect shopping destination for workout clothes you'll actually want to wear outside the gym. Not only does Carbon38 have their own in-house line, but this epic sale is slashing prices of styles from Adidas by Stella McCartney, Beyond Yoga, Reebok x Victoria Beckham, Sweaty Betty and many more. Included in the activewear deals are pieces from Carbon38's collaboration with EleVen by Venus Williams — the brand's first tennis capsule and first designer collection with an elite athlete.

To make shopping the sale easier, we're breaking down what's worth adding to your cart. Ahead, shop the best deals on leggings from the Carbon38 sale.

Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging Carbon38 Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging Textured and totally on-trend, the Ribbed 7/8 Legging from Carbon38 offers a flattering slight crop at the ankle. The wide double-faced waistband hits right at your navel and keeps you smooth and contoured. $108 $81 WITH CODE FIREWORKS Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Shop TikTok's Favorite Lululemon Belt Bag for Summer 2022

16 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

The Best Deals on Leggings at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save Up to 60% on Girlfriend Collective Leggings and Exercise Dresses

The Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Spanx Leggings Are On Sale Right Now

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color

The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars