The Best Leggings Deals to Shop from Carbon38's Fourth of July Sale: Save 25% on Beyond Yoga and More

By ETonline Staff
With action-packed summer days kicking into high gear, it's only natural to need a wardrobe refresh, including workout essentials. Starting today, performance activewear brand Carbon38 is bringing exactly what you need to combine fashion and function for pieces that will have a permanent spot in your fitness collection. 

Now through Tuesday, July 4, Carbon38 is celebrating the Fourth by offering 25% off everything — yes, everything. You can save on leggings, sports bras, sneakers and more with the code FIREWORKS at checkout.

Shop the Carbon38 Sale

Carbon38 is the perfect shopping destination for workout clothes you'll actually want to wear outside the gym. Not only does Carbon38 have their own in-house line, but this epic sale is slashing prices of styles from Adidas by Stella McCartney, Beyond Yoga, Reebok x Victoria Beckham, Sweaty Betty and many more. Included in the activewear deals are pieces from Carbon38's collaboration with EleVen by Venus Williams — the brand's first tennis capsule and first designer collection with an elite athlete. 

To make shopping the sale easier, we're breaking down what's worth adding to your cart. Ahead, shop the best deals on leggings from the Carbon38 sale.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Outlines High Waisted Leggings
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Outlines High Waisted Leggings
Carbon38
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Outlines High Waisted Leggings

Beyond Yoga's bestselling performance fabric combines with a unique knit pattern and exceptionally soft feel to make these leggings a go-to in your rotation.

$110$83
WITH CODE FIREWORKS
Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waisted Legging
Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waisted Legging
Carbon38
Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waisted Legging

This pair of curve-enhancing, high-waisted leggings is a fan favorite for the way it shows off and flatters all body shapes, and is versatile enough for both working out or vegging out. 

$99$75
WITH CODE FIREWORKS
Eleven by Venus Williams Backspin 7/8 Legging
Eleven by Venus Williams Backspin 7/8 Legging
Carbon38
Eleven by Venus Williams Backspin 7/8 Legging

This 7/8 legging features contrast lines perfectly situated to contour your shape. There are also pockets at each side, large enough to fit a ball or phone. 

$108$69
WITH CODE FIREWORKS
Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Legging in Diamond Compression
Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Legging in Diamond Compression
Carbon38
Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Legging in Diamond Compression

Made to withstand high-intensity workouts, these leggings feature bonded seams for comfort, a wide waistband to stabilize your core, and a sculpting fit to keep you locked in and in control. 

$108$81
WITH CODE FIREWORKS
Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging
Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging
Carbon38
Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging

Textured and totally on-trend, the Ribbed 7/8 Legging from Carbon38 offers a flattering slight crop at the ankle. The wide double-faced waistband hits right at your navel and keeps you smooth and contoured. 

$108$81
WITH CODE FIREWORKS
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Walk and Talk High Waisted Capri Legging
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Walk and Talk High Waisted Capri Legging
Carbon38
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Walk and Talk High Waisted Capri Legging

Meet the capri yoga legging that's a cut above the rest. The capri length active legging features a 5" high waistband and a flattering low calf length in the most buttery soft fabric out there.

$95$71
WITH CODE FIREWORKS

