The Best Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon -- Drunk Elephant, Bliss, Oribe, Kiehl's and More
We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite hobbies is browsing through Amazon (for hours).
Can you blame us? Amazon has a ridiculously expansive inventory of every product under the sun -- electronics, household essentials, groceries, pet supplies, clothes and beauty.
So, while we’re replenishing our supply of dishwasher soap and batteries, we often peek at the beauty category to see if we need to update anything in our vanity and bathroom cabinet. Amazon carries so many favorites from top brands like Revlon, Oribe, Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories, in addition to products to discover from lesser-known lines.
To help you score the best of the best in beauty on Amazon, we’ve culled through the list and narrowed it down to the must-try makeup, skincare, hair and body products.
From bestsellers to tried-and-true staples, shop ET Style’s top picks on the best luxury beauty products we've found on Amazon.
Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free.
This Sunday Riley contains the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, two anti-aging skincare essentials that work to reveal a smoother-looking, glowing complexion.
Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table.
Lazy hair ladies, rejoice! This versatile hot air brush from Revlon is the answer to quick, easy styling. It dries, detangles, smooths and volumizes hair in one brush with 1,100-watt power, and the ceramic coating protects strands from damage and produces even heat distribution (it has three heat/speed settings, too). The brush boasts a 4.4-star rating with over 14,000 customer reviews.
The Tula Probiotic Skin Care So Gentle Cleanser and Moisturizer Duo is formulated to cleanse, calm and hydrate with ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, cucumber and ginger. Tula's entire skincare is clean, toxic-free and infuses 100% natural probiotics combined with superfoods into their products. This is the perfect skincare routine for sensitive skin.
Drunk Elephant's B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum is an anti-wrinkle serum that's appropriate for all skin types.
Elevate your at-home teeth whitening routine with an LED light treatment. This one from Colgate includes an LED light tray, charging case and 20 teeth whitening gel syringes. The kit is said to help your teeth get six shades whiter when used for 10 minutes every day for 10 days.
Achieve radiant and smoother skin with Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Gentle enough for every skin type, this anti-aging treatment is formulated with lactic acid that works to clear skin and produce natural collagen. Ingredients like aloe, licorice and lemongrass will help you achieve an even looking complexion while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Sunday Riley's Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream instantly delivers a lifted and depuffed look to the under eye area while reducing the appearance of fine lines and dark circles. Sunday Riley products are all paraben, phthalate and sulfate-free.
You look good -- might as well smell good, too!
The Kate Somerville Face the Glow 3-Piece Kit contains Kate's facial exfoliating products, featuring ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, in sizes perfect for travel or to try out and see if you like them before you buy the regular sized version.
The cult favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. What you won’t find in their products: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sulfates/SLS, making them the perfect for the sensitive skin set. This thick, fluffy moisturizer is infused with six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intense moisture; it's also fragrance-free, which means it’s sure to not irritate sensitive skin.
This multipurpose tool has funky-looking attachments that allow you to use it as a straightening iron or to achieve a voluminous blowout sans hair dryer. Simply place the tool at the root of your hair then lift the root up and roll your wrist down in a C shape. When the hair is wrapped around the iron, glide it through the hair and you’ll have a salon-worthy blowout with a bit of bounce.
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil Instantly absorbs into your skin with advanced Vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate, and make your skin glow.
While you're scooping up some toothpaste, add Oribe's luxurious haircare to cart while you're at it. The line's high-performance products are beloved by professional hairstylists and beauty influencers alike. Our all-time favorite has to be the Dry Texturizing Spray, which acts as a texturizer, volumizer and dry shampoo for that sexy, tousled, lifted look. It's a Meghan Markle favorite and smells incredible, too.
IT Cosmetics' Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+ is a full coverage moisturizer made to help improve the look of skin concerns including dark spots, breakouts, redness, pores, fine lines and wrinkles. This foundation also includes SPF 50+ physical sunscreen in its formula.
First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum is safe for sensitive skin. This serum combines retinol and polypeptides to help soften the look of wrinkles and fine lines with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin and ceramides.
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 Fluid ounces and is the perfect summer perfume. It is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. This perfume is also 60% off so get it while you can!
In addition to providing UV protection in the form of SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide.
The top-rated product from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories, exclusively sold on Amazon, is the felt tip Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner. The matte black, quick-dry formula allows you to easily achieve Gaga's signature bold cat eye thanks to the flexible felt tip and superfine point for precise application. It claims to have a 24 hour wear time with no tugging and flaking.
Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Day Serum, a cult favorite of the beauty-obsessed, is a brightening and tightening serum with 15% ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C).
Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer.
The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. To use this dynamic duo: Apply the serum twice a day to your face, eyes and neck, after gently cleansing the skin. The exfoliating treatment should be used once or twice a week, either morning or night.
The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow.
Use nail polish remover and a cotton pad to wipe off any old polish or dirt. This gentle soy-based remover is enriched with vitamins and lavender essential oil, offering a pleasant removal process. If you're dealing with extra stubborn or gel polish, use a stronger remover that contains acetone (like this one from Nails Inc.) -- it'll get the job done easier, although it is more likely to dry out your skin and cuticles.
Rene Furterer's Okara Color Protection Shampoo is a sulfate free luxurious natural shampoo for colored hair with ingredients like soybean and witch hazel.
Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand for beauty product lovers everywhere because of the fact all their products are cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free. Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser is a gentle face wash and makeup remover for all skin types but works great for acne prone skin.
Honest Beauty's Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream is a color correcting and brightening eye cream formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and squalene. This product is vegan, paraben free and cruelty free.
This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray is 56% off retail price, while supplies last.
The Paul Mitchell Soft Sculpting Spray Gel is a lightweight spray hair gel which contains conditioners that promote body, provide control and flexibility to create a natural-looking and soft finish with the perfect shine.
With an ice cream–like texture, this creamy and dreamy mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol -- plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it, and so will your skin.
Crepe Erase's Advanced Body Repair Treatment is a décolleté and neck cream that is designed to repair and condition dry, aging, "crepey" skin on the neck, chest, arms and legs.
This Redken Frizz Dismiss Conditioner is formulated for frizzy hair. This sulfate free conditioner moisturizes, detangles and helps protect your curls from frizz. Redken Frizz Dismiss also makes a corresponding shampoo you can find here.
The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.
The comprehensive Eva Naturals Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set contains a retinol serum, a vitamin C serum and an eye gel. This trio is formulated to reduce wrinkles, fade dark spots and treat under-eye bags and dark circles.
Want weightless, natural-looking finish? Opt to invest in the high-tech cosmetic Temptu Air device and Temptu’s Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up and Hair Color that delivers a micro-fine mist of color that floats onto the hair to create layers for even, buildable coverage thanks to the Atomized AirFlow technology. The touch up spray's formula of animo acids and panthenol dries quickly, is non-greasy and helps improve the strength and hydration of the hair. It’s transfer and water resistant.
Paula's Choice is a top choice for effective skincare products. The line's Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant will gently slough off dead cells and keep clogged pores at bay. See ya, dull skin!
This all-inclusive gel nail kit includes an LED nail lamp and six gorgeous nail colors as well as anything else you could possibly need to get a salon-quality manicure -- top and base coats, cuticle oil, a nail file and buffer, two nail brushes, a cuticle fork and pusher, nail clippers and a nail separator. Hot tip from the manufacturer: Apply gel to the edge of each nail to seal the gel and avoid chipping.
The cool marble pattern on this Bio Ionic flat iron makes it 100 percent OK to leave out on your vanity. It has plates made with a special heat technology that straightens your hair without damaging it, and the vibrating plates get hair straighter faster, so you can be out the door (well, the bathroom door, at least) in less than 10 minutes.
Set up your frizzy hair for success with this curl primer from the styling geniuses at R+Co. It adds moisture to control frizz and give you defined curls, prepping them for whatever spiral styling you plan on achieving. This styling product is made with aloe vera, pequi fruit oil from Brazil, shea butter and hydrolyzed quinoa protein, it’s everything you need to put your curls on their best behavior and control frizz.
The Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting Eye Cream is an antioxidant-rich formula that can reduce the appearance of fine lines and aging via vitamin C and spa grade collagen to protect and revive your delicate eye area.
As far as hair products, Meghan Markle revealed to Beauty Banter she is "obsessed" with the Wella Hair Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," she shared.
Makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who worked with Meghan Markle on the set of Suits, told ET that the royal wore RMS' Living Luminizer cream highlighter for that lit-from-within glow. "We love the RMS products. They are organic and all natural," Sellers said.
If you're like us, you've tried countless serums over the years. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum uses its namesake ingredient as well as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin with regular use.
You've likely seen this little bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores.
Ouidad is the original curl expert! The brand is known for opening the first salon dedicated to cutting and curly hair care -- 35 years ago. Their curly hair care routines and exemplary products are legendary to the legions of curly-haired girls in the know. This anti-frizz and sulfate-free shampoo is gentle and safe for color-treated hair, while its formula respects the hair’s natural protective barrier, helping curls look more defined and creating the perfect frizz-free protective barrier. This curly hair product is the best beginning step for every curly hair routine.
The Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron is a mouthful -- maybe because it can do so many things. With 50 heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types from thick hair to fine hair, and its 5-inch plates allow for faster straightening. Plus, it's slim and lightweight enough to travel with easily. Needless to say, this tool is a solid beauty investment.
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser is fragrance-free and sulphate-free yep powerful enough to remove the makeup, dirt, oil and grime from everyday life. This cleanser is highly rated and gentle enough for everyone's skin.
The Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels helps to restore firmness and tone to the under eye area through hydrolyzed elastin by calming the muscles under the skin.
Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label!), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula. If you’re looking for a multitasking oil, this one’s also great for dry cuticles.
Meghan Markle is a natural beauty who loves to show off her beautiful freckles, so she's never seen wearing a full-coverage foundation. Meghan seems to have been following this rule for a long time as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Birchbox that she only applies base makeup on areas where needed and "spread it with a beautyblender." "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face," she commented.
