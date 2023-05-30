The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals at Best Buy You Can Still Shop Today
If you're still hunting for the best Memorial Day appliance deals from this year, we recommend checking out Best Buy right now to save big on smart refrigerators, washers and dryers, and any other major home upgrade. The Best Buy Appliance Sale is offering up to 40% off top-rated appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool and more.
With appliances at Best Buy available at their lowest prices of the year, now is the perfect time to finish that kitchen renovation and any home improvements ahead of the summer season. Since new major appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best Memorial Day appliance sales.
We've searched Best Buy for the best deals you can shop now to help you keep your home clean and functional. Ahead, check out the best Memorial Day appliance deals you can still shop from Best Buy's sale.
The Best Appliance Deals to Shop at Best Buy
The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher gives you the space for taller items with an adjustable rack and allows you to move the flexible 3-Piece Silverware Basket to make extra space.
Cooking just got healthier with Air Fry mode. Using little to no oil, you can quickly prepare your favorite fried foods right in your Samsung oven.
Featuring digital touch controls, this Samsung dishwasher makes it easy to select functions with a gentle touch. The upper rack is height adjustable so that it can easily accommodate dishes of various shapes and sizes.
With 2.0 cu. ft. capacity, LG's largest countertop model is perfect for defrosting, reheating, and cooking large meals in just a matter of minutes.
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save $600 on the five-burner gas stove.
The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a fingerprint resistant finish, you spend less time cleaning.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
The Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier allows you to adjust moisture level settings with full-function controls and a LED display.
The Food Showcase Door provides quick access to everyday items while minimizing the loss of cool air. The FlexZone Drawer has four different temperature settings and an adjustable Smart Divider to stay organized.
