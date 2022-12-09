Shopping

The Best Moisturizers and SPF Skincare to Shop During Supergoop's Snow or Shine Sale

By Lauren Gruber
Just because winter is here, that doesn't mean you should stop wearing sunscreen all year round. Even if you're not laying out on the beach all day, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine year-round with the right products. Now through December 10, the Supergoop! Snow or Shine Sale is offering 20% off everything on its site with the promo code SHINE22

Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.

A favorite among celebs, influencers, and beauty fans, Supergoop is known for their sunscreen products that don't feel like a chore to apply. Their sunscreens are also great for all ages, skin types and skin tones. In other words, you won't find a white cast left with their year-round SPF staples, and you can actually enhance your complexion. 

These deals on Supergoop products are only available through tomorrow, so grab a discount on your favorite SPF skincare product while you can. We've rounded up ten of the best Supergoop deals to shop below. Be sure to also check out all the best beauty sales happening right now to save on your entire skincare routine. 

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

This SPF-enriched moisturizer keeps your skin nourished and protected from the sun, which will keep your complexion looking healthier for longer.

$42$34
WITH CODE CYBER22
Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50

A daily sunscreen with a light, watery consistency that feels cooling on the skin. 

$34$27
WITH CODE SHINE22
SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen
SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen

Doubling as a makeup-gripping primer, this Supergoop sunscreen is totally invisible, weightless, and scent-free.

$36$29
WITH CODE SHINE22
Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30
Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30

Keep dry, chapped lips at bay with a sheer SPF-infused lip balm.

$22$18
WITH CODE SHINE22
CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50
CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50

Treat your skin with this tinted moisturizing formula that gives you some coverage while protecting your skin from UV rays. Available in 15 shades. 

$42$34
WITH CODE SHINE22
Glow Oil SPF 50
Glow Oil SPF 50

Deeply hydrate your skin without feeling greasy. this lightweight body oil is water-resistant for 80 minutes and even smells like refreshing cucumbers. 

$38$30
WITH CODE SHINE22
Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen
Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen

Get super-lightweight, ultra-moisturizing sun protection with this fast-absorbing formula that supports skin from dehydration while it fights off UVA and UVB rays.

$32$26
WITH CODE SHINE22
Glowscreen SPF 40
Glowscreen SPF 40

Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy finish. And your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5.

$36$29
WITH CODE SHINE22
Shimmershade SPF 30
Shimmershade SPF 30

That's right: Even your eye lids need protection from the sun. This multi-faceted cream eyeshadow formula will keep you looking cute and safe from getting sunburnt this summer. Available in four shimmery shades. 

$24$19
WITH CODE SHINE22
Glow Stick SPF 50
Glow Stick SPF 50

A portable, on-the-go solid sunscreen stick. 

$25$20
WITH CODE SHINE22

