The Best Mother's Day Care Package Ideas: Snacks, Coffee and More

It's important now more than ever to show Mom that she's in your thoughts. Mother's Day is right around the corner and if you haven't ordered something special yet, we highly suggest sending a thoughtful care package her way.

From food and drink favorites to beauty products for self-relaxation, there's a care package out there that any mother would love that makes the perfect gift.

Due to current shipping delays, be sure to read the most updated information on delivery for each retailer to ensure the care package is delivered in time by May 10.

Celebrate Mama from a distance and browse through ET Style's top Mother's Day care package ideas. And don't forget to check out our comprehensive Mother's Day gift guide full of more gift ideas.

Quarantine Succs Without You Gift Box Set SincerelyMeGift via Etsy Etsy Quarantine Succs Without You Gift Box Set SincerelyMeGift via Etsy Etsy has great options for Mother's Day care packages. One of our favorites is this quarantine-themed gift box, which comes with a faux rose or succulent, glitter bath bomb, lip balm, milk chocolate bar, personalized champagne tumbler and personalized note. This adorable care package is sure to bring a smile to Mom's face during this uncertain time. This item ships for free. $49 at Etsy

Sweet and Salty Gift Box Harry & David Harry & David Sweet and Salty Gift Box Harry & David Fill Mom's pantry with delicious salty and sweet gourmet snacks from caramel popcorn to peanut butter pretzels. Add a bottle of wine, starting at $17.99. For standard shipping, order by May 4 for delivery in time for Mother's Day. $39.99 at Harry & David

The Coffee Fix Mouth Mouth The Coffee Fix Mouth Satisfy Mom's caffeine fix and sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and choco goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, Ethiopia Yirge Cheffe coffee beans, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag. $74 at Mouth

Sweet and Savory Brunch Wolferman's Bakery Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch Wolferman's Bakery Mother's Day brunch doesn't need to be cancelled thanks to the Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch basket. Mom can enjoy San Francisco-style sourdough English muffins, ready-to-bake sausage-and-cheese casserole and blueberry peach crisp over a Zoom brunch date with you. Express two-day shipping is included with this gift box. $79.99 at Wolferman's Bakery

Calming Waters Relaxation Set Megan Taber via Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Calming Waters Relaxation Set Megan Taber via Uncommon Goods Encourage Mom to treat herself to a relaxing bath on her special day with a gift box full of luxurious bath products. This gorgeous flower-themed box boasts a lavender-scented candle, Himalayan bath salt, tea bath and bath bomb -- all the essentials to soothe her inside and out. Order by May 4, 5 p.m. EST, to get it there by May 10 via standard shipping. $70 at Uncommon Goods

Harvest Comforts Fresh Fruit Gift Basket Shari's Berries Shari's Berries Harvest Comforts Fresh Fruit Gift Basket Shari's Berries Fruits make a great Mother's Day gift basket, especially during a time when inventory at grocery stores can be scarce. This classic wicker gift basket from Shari's Berries comes with pears, apples, oranges and mandarins all wrapped in ribbon. $49.99 at Shari's Berries

