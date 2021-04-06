Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Show Mom that she's in your thoughts with a special Mother's Day gift box or gift basket -- the perfect way to wish Mom a Happy Mother's Day. A thoughtful Mother's Day care package is a great idea for a Mother's Day gift, which you can order and have it delivered straight to her door, especially if you can't see her in-person for the holiday.

From food and drink favorites to beauty products for self-relaxation, there's a care package out there that any mother would love that makes the perfect gift. Mother's Day gift basket options include chocolate, bath products, coffee and more of mom's favorite things to celebrate this special day.

Due to current shipping delays, be sure to read the most updated information on delivery for each retailer to ensure the care package is delivered in time by May 9.

Celebrate Mama from a distance and browse through ET Style's top Mother's Day care package ideas. And don't forget to check out our comprehensive Mother's Day gift guide full of more gift ideas.

Public Goods Home Spa Kit Public Goods Public Goods Home Spa Kit Mom can have a relaxing spa experience right at home with this Public Goods kit that includes eight spa essentials -- sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lavender oil, washcloth made from natural agave fiber, facial cleanser, herbal tea and vanilla-and-lavender scented candle. $46 AT PUBLIC GOODS Buy Now

Wine Insiders Warm Climate Wines Half-Case Wine Insiders Wine Insiders Warm Climate Wines Half-Case Gift a curated box of six wine bottles from Wine Insiders. The Warm Climate Wines collection comes with full-bodied white and red wines from vineyards across the globe, including Spain, California, Italy and Australia. They're ideal for drinking on sunny days in spring and summer. $109 AT WINE INSIDERS (REGULARLY $141) Buy Now

Thrive Market Snack Kit Thrive Market Thrive Market Snack Kit Thrive Market lets you save on high quality, organic groceries and wellness items and delivers them straight to your door. Get a membership for yourself and send Mom a box of yummy, healthy snacks from the brand's in-house line, including mixed nuts, paleo snack mix, sea salt seaweed snacks and beef and turkey jerky. $30 AT THRIVE MARKET (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler Milk Bar Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler Does Mom love baked goods? Send a box of delicious cookies from the famous Milk Bar. The tin includes Birthday Truffles in vanilla and chocolate, a slice of Milk Bar Pie and six assorted cookies. $52 AT MILK BAR Buy Now

Sincerely, Me Quarantine Succs Without You Gift Box Set Etsy Sincerely, Me Quarantine Succs Without You Gift Box Set Etsy has great options for Mother's Day care packages. One of our favorites is this quarantine-themed gift box, which comes with a faux rose or succulent, glitter bath bomb, lip balm, milk chocolate bar, personalized champagne tumbler and personalized note. This adorable care package gift box is sure to bring a smile to Mom's face during this uncertain time. $49 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Harry & David Sweet and Salty Gift Box Harry & David Harry & David Sweet and Salty Gift Box Fill Mom's pantry with delicious salty and sweet gourmet snacks from caramel popcorn to peanut butter pretzels. Add a bottle of wine, starting at $18. $40 AT HARRY & DAVID Buy Now

Mouth The Coffee Fix Mouth Mouth The Coffee Fix Satisfy Mom's caffeine fix and sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and choco goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag. $74 AT MOUTH Buy Now

Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch Wolferman's Bakery Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch If you can't see Mom in-person yet for Mother's Day brunch, consider ordering the Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch basket! Mom can enjoy San Francisco-style sourdough English muffins, ready-to-bake sausage-and-cheese casserole and blueberry peach crisp over a Zoom brunch date with you. Express two-day shipping is included with this gift box. $80 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY Buy Now

