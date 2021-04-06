Shopping

The Best Mother's Day Care Package Ideas: Snacks, Coffee, Beauty Products and More

Show Mom that she's in your thoughts with a special Mother's Day gift box or gift basket -- the perfect way to wish Mom a Happy Mother's Day. A thoughtful Mother's Day care package is a great idea for a Mother's Day gift, which you can order and have it delivered straight to her door, especially if you can't see her in-person for the holiday. 

From food and drink favorites to beauty products for self-relaxation, there's a care package out there that any mother would love that makes the perfect gift. Mother's Day gift basket options include chocolate, bath products, coffee and more of mom's favorite things to celebrate this special day.

Due to current shipping delays, be sure to read the most updated information on delivery for each retailer to ensure the care package is delivered in time by May 9.

Celebrate Mama from a distance and browse through ET Style's top Mother's Day care package ideas. And don't forget to check out our comprehensive Mother's Day gift guide full of more gift ideas.

Public Goods Home Spa Kit
Public Goods Home Spa Kit
Public Goods
Public Goods Home Spa Kit
Mom can have a relaxing spa experience right at home with this Public Goods kit that includes eight spa essentials -- sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lavender oil, washcloth made from natural agave fiber, facial cleanser, herbal tea and vanilla-and-lavender scented candle. 
$46 AT PUBLIC GOODS
Wine Insiders Warm Climate Wines Half-Case
Wine Insiders Warm Climate Wines Half-Case
Wine Insiders
Wine Insiders Warm Climate Wines Half-Case
Gift a curated box of six wine bottles from Wine Insiders. The Warm Climate Wines collection comes with full-bodied white and red wines from vineyards across the globe, including Spain, California, Italy and Australia. They're ideal for drinking on sunny days in spring and summer. 
$109 AT WINE INSIDERS (REGULARLY $141)
Thrive Market Snack Kit
Thrive Market Snack Kit
Thrive Market
Thrive Market Snack Kit
Thrive Market lets you save on high quality, organic groceries and wellness items and delivers them straight to your door. Get a membership for yourself and send Mom a box of yummy, healthy snacks from the brand's in-house line, including mixed nuts, paleo snack mix, sea salt seaweed snacks and beef and turkey jerky.
$30 AT THRIVE MARKET (REGULARLY $48)
Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar
Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler
Does Mom love baked goods? Send a box of delicious cookies from the famous Milk Bar. The tin includes Birthday Truffles in vanilla and chocolate, a slice of Milk Bar Pie and six assorted cookies. 
$52 AT MILK BAR
Sincerely, Me Quarantine Succs Without You Gift Box Set
Etsy Quarantine Succs Without You Gift Box Set
Etsy
Sincerely, Me Quarantine Succs Without You Gift Box Set
Etsy has great options for Mother's Day care packages. One of our favorites is this quarantine-themed gift box, which comes with a faux rose or succulent, glitter bath bomb, lip balm, milk chocolate bar, personalized champagne tumbler and personalized note. This adorable care package gift box is sure to bring a smile to Mom's face during this uncertain time. 
$49 AND UP AT ETSY
Harry & David Sweet and Salty Gift Box
Harry and David sweet and salty snack gift box
Harry & David
Harry & David Sweet and Salty Gift Box
Fill Mom's pantry with delicious salty and sweet gourmet snacks from caramel popcorn to peanut butter pretzels. Add a bottle of wine, starting at $18.
$40 AT HARRY & DAVID
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Mouth
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Satisfy Mom's caffeine fix and sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and choco goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag.
$74 AT MOUTH
Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch
Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch
Wolferman's Bakery
Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch
If you can't see Mom in-person yet for Mother's Day brunch, consider ordering the Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch basket! Mom can enjoy San Francisco-style sourdough English muffins, ready-to-bake sausage-and-cheese casserole and blueberry peach crisp over a Zoom brunch date with you. Express two-day shipping is included with this gift box.
$80 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY

