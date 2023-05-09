It’s almost Mother's Day, and to celebrate, Amazon is discounting a wide range of its smart home products. From Echo devices and Fire TVs to Ring video doorbells and Kindle e-readers, you can celebrate Mom and save up to 50% on Amazon's own hardware and devices until Monday, May 15.

Shop Amazon Device Deals

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, there are a ton of incredible deals to improve your home network, upgrade your living room setup and much more. We're even seeing notable discounts on a number of newer Amazon devices, like the fifth-gen Echo Dot and Echo Show 8.

Bringing the sound of a smart speaker to the convenience of a tablet, the Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays on the market. If you find yourself busy in the kitchen, then Echo Show 8 makes video calls easier with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. And when you aren't using your Echo Show, you can turn your home screen into a digital frame to display pictures and art.

We've gathered all the best Mother's Day deals you can currently get on Amazon devices below. Keep reading to save on Alexa-compatible devices that will make your home smarter than ever.

The Best Amazon Device Deals

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen Amazon Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more. $60 $40 Shop Now

Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K With this Fire Stick, you can feel the action in real life when you watch action or thriller movies right from your couch. The remote has great features, including access to your favorite apps, and live TV, all from the main menu. $50 $32 Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps. $160 $110 Shop Now

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) The Echo Buds bring the power of Alexa straight into your ears. These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case. $120 $80 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsonite, Keurig and More

Amazon's Best-Selling TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Is 50% Off Right Now

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon To Wear All Spring Long

Shop The 15 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women to Shop This Spring

Get the Latest MacBook Air for $500 Off, Plus More Laptop Deals

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Spring Decor, Furniture and More