The Best Mother's Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Save Up to 50% On Fire TVs, Echo Show and More
It’s almost Mother's Day, and to celebrate, Amazon is discounting a wide range of its smart home products. From Echo devices and Fire TVs to Ring video doorbells and Kindle e-readers, you can celebrate Mom and save up to 50% on Amazon's own hardware and devices until Monday, May 15.
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, there are a ton of incredible deals to improve your home network, upgrade your living room setup and much more. We're even seeing notable discounts on a number of newer Amazon devices, like the fifth-gen Echo Dot and Echo Show 8.
Bringing the sound of a smart speaker to the convenience of a tablet, the Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays on the market. If you find yourself busy in the kitchen, then Echo Show 8 makes video calls easier with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. And when you aren't using your Echo Show, you can turn your home screen into a digital frame to display pictures and art.
We've gathered all the best Mother's Day deals you can currently get on Amazon devices below. Keep reading to save on Alexa-compatible devices that will make your home smarter than ever.
The Best Amazon Device Deals
Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more.
Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check weather, and control your smart home all in one.
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
This Amazon TV offers all of your favorite streaming services and you can talk to Alexa anytime of the day or night to start any show off of your recommendation list.
The 1080p HD wired video doorbell is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.
This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Ring Chime with 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings.
With this Fire Stick, you can feel the action in real life when you watch action or thriller movies right from your couch. The remote has great features, including access to your favorite apps, and live TV, all from the main menu.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K. Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet is nearly more than 20% off right now.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps.
The Echo Buds bring the power of Alexa straight into your ears. These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case.
