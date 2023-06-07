The Best N95 and KN95 Face Masks to Protect You Against COVID-19 and Wildfire Smoke
Healthcare experts are urging Americans once again to consider wearing face masks while in public with the surge of wildfire smoke and haze sweeping the eastern part of our country from Canada.
In the past the "tripledemic" was the latest call for masks stemming from the increase in COVID-19 cases, RSV, and Influenza transmission. This time, the health experts are raising concern over the air quality due to the current wildfires across Canada. With no end in sight, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety and choose the right face masks for this situation.
Just as they did last year with COVID, public health authorities recommend steering away from cloth masks and switching to masks with air filtration systems while the smoke and haze persists. This is a prime time to stock up on some durable, protective masks — especially if you'll need to navigate any upcoming travels this summer. If you're still feeling unsure about restrictions and the best mask recommendations, you can look through the CDC-approved list of masks and how to find them.
And if you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices and are in need of some masks that are equal parts practical and protective, ET has compiled a list of our favorite N95 and KN95 mask options to buy online for protection against this wildfire smoke. Shop our picks below.
Best N95 Masks to Protect Against The Wildfire Smoke
Though this N95 mask was intended for professional use to keep out sawdust, sand and smoke, it's 95% filtration efficiency makes this disposable mask a great choice for protecting your face against the wildfire smoke.
We love the breathability and maximum protection of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected.
This N95 face mask is made with non-woven melt-blown material to make sure you're getting the most efficient filtration for infection control.
We know that safety is of the utmost importance, and with this masks's ultra sonic seals for optimal respiratory protection from airborne particles.
N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, these are NIOSH approved n95 masks and Bona Fide is an authorized distributor.)
For a comfortable and breathable face covering option with optimal filtration, try out this N95. It meets CDC guidelines for particle filtration efficiency, meaning it's healthcare worker approved.
Best KN95 Masks to Protect Against Wildfire Smoke
MASKC masks are beloved by celebrities and for good reason: they're stylish and much better at COVID-19 prevention than a fabric mask. With breathable construction, these 3-dimensional respirator masks block droplets and airborne particles with 95% bacterial filtration efficiency.
Manufactured in an FDA Registered facility, these masks are breathable, recyclable, and are available in both adult and kid sizes. More colors include Coral, Denim, Blush, Seafoam, and Lavender.
Get masks made at the new KN95 standard with upgraded breathability with this Powecom KN95 disposable respirator mask from Bona Fide Masks.
Tired of your mask constantly falling down and exposing your nose? This 5-ply KN95 mask has all the filtration benefits, but it also has a fixed metal nose clip to ensure that it stays on for a safe and wearable fit.
The soft ear elastics of this KN95 protective mask make it perfect for daily use.
These breathable KN95 face masks are made of two layers of non-woven cloth, two layers of fabric and one layer of hot air cotton. Plus, the inside is skin-friendly and made to absorb moisture from your breath to help facilitate easy and healthy breathing at all times.
5 individually sealed KN95 masks that feature an aluminum nose piece for a more secure fit.
RELATED CONTENT:
WHO Recommends Masks on Long Flights as COVID Variant Spreads — Get The Best Face Masks for Planes
The Best Breathable Face Masks for Kids As Colder Temperatures Arrive — KN95, N95, KF94, and Cloth
The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2023
Lululemon Face Masks Are Back In Stock
The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires - N95, KN95, KF94 and More
This Covid-19 Rapid Test Is In Stock at Amazon for The Winter
The Best Breathable N95 and KN95 Face Masks For Winter
The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online — Disposable KN95 and Cloth
Keep Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card Safe With These 15 Holders