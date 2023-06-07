Healthcare experts are urging Americans once again to consider wearing face masks while in public with the surge of wildfire smoke and haze sweeping the eastern part of our country from Canada.

In the past the "tripledemic" was the latest call for masks stemming from the increase in COVID-19 cases, RSV, and Influenza transmission. This time, the health experts are raising concern over the air quality due to the current wildfires across Canada. With no end in sight, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety and choose the right face masks for this situation.

Just as they did last year with COVID, public health authorities recommend steering away from cloth masks and switching to masks with air filtration systems while the smoke and haze persists. This is a prime time to stock up on some durable, protective masks — especially if you'll need to navigate any upcoming travels this summer. If you're still feeling unsure about restrictions and the best mask recommendations, you can look through the CDC-approved list of masks and how to find them.

And if you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices and are in need of some masks that are equal parts practical and protective, ET has compiled a list of our favorite N95 and KN95 mask options to buy online for protection against this wildfire smoke. Shop our picks below.

Best N95 Masks to Protect Against The Wildfire Smoke

BNX NIOSH Certified N95 Respirator Mask Amazon BNX NIOSH Certified N95 Respirator Mask We love the breathability and maximum protection of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. $20 $14 10 MASKS Buy Now

Harley Commodity N95 Masks Bona Fide Harley Commodity N95 Masks N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, these are NIOSH approved n95 masks and Bona Fide is an authorized distributor.) $19 $15 20 MASKS Buy Now

MedicPro NIOSH-Approved N95 Masks Amazon MedicPro NIOSH-Approved N95 Masks For a comfortable and breathable face covering option with optimal filtration, try out this N95. It meets CDC guidelines for particle filtration efficiency, meaning it's healthcare worker approved. $100 50 MASKS Buy Now

Best KN95 Masks to Protect Against Wildfire Smoke

MASKC KN95 Face Masks MASKC MASKC KN95 Face Masks MASKC masks are beloved by celebrities and for good reason: they're stylish and much better at COVID-19 prevention than a fabric mask. With breathable construction, these 3-dimensional respirator masks block droplets and airborne particles with 95% bacterial filtration efficiency. $39 10 MASKS Buy Now

