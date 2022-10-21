As we prepare for flu season, and COVID still persists, the best we can do to stay safe is stock up on face masks. In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 and its subvariants constantly rolling in, and face masks proving to be even more of a staple travel essential, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety and choose the right face masks for any situation.

Though masking up of any kind is important, public health authorities now recommend steering away from cloth masks and switching to masks with filtration systems — like N95s — as your personal protective equipment.

According to the CDC, N95 and KN95 masks offer more protection against COVID than a standard cloth mask. And with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants expected to become more dominant in the U.S. in the coming months, now's the prime time to stock up on some durable, protective masks — especially if you'll need to navigate any upcoming fall travel.

If you're still feeling unsure about restrictions and the best mask recommendations, you can look through the CDC-approved list of masks and how to find them.

And if you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices and are in need of some masks that are equal parts practical and protective, ET has compiled a list of our favorite N95 and KN95 mask options to buy online for protection against omicron and all of its subvariants. Shop our picks below.

N95 Masks

Harley Commodity N95 Masks Bona Fide Harley Commodity N95 Masks N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, these are NIOSH approved n95 masks and Bona Fide is an authorized distributor.) $19 20 MASKS Buy Now

BNX NIOSH Certified N95 Respirator Mask Amazon BNX NIOSH Certified N95 Respirator Mask We love the breathability and maximum protection of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. $20 $17 10 MASKS Buy Now

MedicPro NIOSH-Approved N95 Masks Amazon MedicPro NIOSH-Approved N95 Masks For a comfortable and breathable face covering option with optimal filtration, try out this N95. It meets CDC guidelines for particle filtration efficiency, meaning it's healthcare worker approved. $100 50 MASKS Buy Now

KN95 Masks

MASKC KN95 Face Masks MASKC MASKC KN95 Face Masks MASKC masks are beloved by celebrities and for good reason: they're stylish and much better at COVID-19 prevention than a fabric mask. With breathable construction, these 3-dimensional respirator masks block droplets and airborne particles with 95% bacterial filtration efficiency. $39 10 MASKS Buy Now

